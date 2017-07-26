Grindwell Norton Ltd (GRNN.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

July 26 (Reuters) - Grindwell Norton Ltd ::June quarter consol net profit 303.2 million rupees versus profit 295 million rupees year ago.June quarter consol total income 3.67 billion rupees versus 3.41 billion rupees year ago.

Grindwell Norton Ltd : Dec quarter consol net profit 277.2 million rupees versus 244.9 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter consol total income from operations 3.38 billion rupees versus 2.92 billion rupees year ago.

Grindwell Norton Ltd : Grindwell Norton Ltd.- seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares in 1:1 ratio .

Grindwell Norton Ltd : March-quarter net profit 305.7 million rupees versus 272.5 million rupees last year . March-quarter net sales 3.21 billion rupees versus 2.96 billion rupees last year . Declared interim dividend of INR 6.50 per share .

Grindwell Norton Ltd:Declared interim dividend of 6.50 Indian rupees per equity share (130%) of 5 Indian rupees each for the financial year 2015-16.Says dividend shall be paid on or after March 29, 2016.

Grindwell Norton Ltd:Strike at Bengaluru plant has been withdrawn with effect from November 23, 2015 and normal operations have been restored.