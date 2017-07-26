Edition:
Grindwell Norton Ltd (GRNN.NS)

GRNN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

440.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.15 (-0.03%)
Prev Close
Rs440.15
Open
Rs440.30
Day's High
Rs440.30
Day's Low
Rs431.40
Volume
2,842
Avg. Vol
29,310
52-wk High
Rs454.85
52-wk Low
Rs288.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Grindwell Norton June-qtr consol profit rises
Wednesday, 26 Jul 2017 01:26am EDT 

July 26 (Reuters) - Grindwell Norton Ltd ::June quarter consol net profit 303.2 million rupees versus profit 295 million rupees year ago.June quarter consol total income 3.67 billion rupees versus 3.41 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Grindwell Norton Dec-qtr consol profit rises
Wednesday, 1 Feb 2017 04:32am EST 

Grindwell Norton Ltd : Dec quarter consol net profit 277.2 million rupees versus 244.9 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter consol total income from operations 3.38 billion rupees versus 2.92 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Grindwell Norton seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares in 1:1 ratio
Friday, 3 Jun 2016 07:25am EDT 

Grindwell Norton Ltd : Grindwell Norton Ltd.- seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares in 1:1 ratio .  Full Article

Grindwell Norton March-qtr profit rises
Monday, 30 May 2016 06:31am EDT 

Grindwell Norton Ltd : March-quarter net profit 305.7 million rupees versus 272.5 million rupees last year . March-quarter net sales 3.21 billion rupees versus 2.96 billion rupees last year . Declared interim dividend of INR 6.50 per share .  Full Article

Grindwell Norton Ltd declares interim dividend
Wednesday, 16 Mar 2016 02:34am EDT 

Grindwell Norton Ltd:Declared interim dividend of 6.50 Indian rupees per equity share (130%) of 5 Indian rupees each for the financial year 2015-16.Says dividend shall be paid on or after March 29, 2016.  Full Article

Grindwell Norton Ltd says strike at Bengaluru plant withdrawn
Monday, 23 Nov 2015 08:31am EST 

Grindwell Norton Ltd:Strike at Bengaluru plant has been withdrawn with effect from November 23, 2015 and normal operations have been restored.  Full Article

