Graphite India Ltd (GRPH.NS)

Graphite India Ltd : Sept-quarter net profit 159.4 million rupees versus 339.2 million rupees year ago .Sept-quarter total income from operations 3.40 billion rupees versus 3.38 billion rupees year ago.

Graphite India Ltd : June-quarter net profit 109.9 million rupees versus 192.2 million rupees last year . June-quarter total income from operations 2.95 billion rupees versus 3.43 billion rupees last year .