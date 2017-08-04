Graphite India Ltd (GRPH.NS)
GRPH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
450.00INR
19 Oct 2017
450.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-4.70 (-1.03%)
Rs-4.70 (-1.03%)
Prev Close
Rs454.70
Rs454.70
Open
Rs455.00
Rs455.00
Day's High
Rs460.85
Rs460.85
Day's Low
Rs445.10
Rs445.10
Volume
886,297
886,297
Avg. Vol
2,519,764
2,519,764
52-wk High
Rs492.80
Rs492.80
52-wk Low
Rs70.00
Rs70.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Graphite India June-qtr profit rises
Aug 4 (Reuters) - Graphite India Ltd
Graphite India Sept-qtr profit falls
Graphite India Ltd
Graphite India June-qtr profit falls
Graphite India Ltd