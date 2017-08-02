Greenply Industries Ltd (GRPL.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Greenply Industries June-qtr profit falls

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Greenply Industries Ltd :June quarter net profit 306.3 million rupees versus profit 341.1 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 4.22 billion rupees versus 4.44 billion rupees year ago.

India's Greenply Industries March-qtr profit rises

May 29 (Reuters) - Greenply Industries Ltd ::March quarter net profit 418.7 million rupees versus profit 416.6 million rupees year ago.March quarter total income from operations 4.77 billion rupees versus 4.67 billion rupees year ago.Declared recommended final dividend of 0.60 rupees per share.

Greenply Industries incorporates unit in West Africa

Greenply Industries Ltd : Incorporation of step-down wholly owned subsidiary in gabon, west Africa .

Greenply Industries incorporates unit in Singapore

Greenply Industries Ltd : Incorporation of wholly owned subsidiary named Greenply Holdings Pte Ltd in Singapore .

Greenply Industries approves issue of equity shares for up to 1 bln rupees

Greenply Industries Ltd : Approves issue of equity shares for up to 1 billion rupees .