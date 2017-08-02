Edition:
United States

Greenply Industries Ltd (GRPL.NS)

GRPL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

278.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs1.60 (+0.58%)
Prev Close
Rs276.40
Open
Rs280.00
Day's High
Rs283.00
Day's Low
Rs273.25
Volume
12,058
Avg. Vol
83,340
52-wk High
Rs308.00
52-wk Low
Rs232.70

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Greenply Industries June-qtr profit falls
Wednesday, 2 Aug 2017 04:10am EDT 

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Greenply Industries Ltd :June quarter net profit 306.3 million rupees versus profit 341.1 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 4.22 billion rupees versus 4.44 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

India's Greenply Industries March-qtr profit rises
Monday, 29 May 2017 05:44am EDT 

May 29 (Reuters) - Greenply Industries Ltd ::March quarter net profit 418.7 million rupees versus profit 416.6 million rupees year ago.March quarter total income from operations 4.77 billion rupees versus 4.67 billion rupees year ago.Declared recommended final dividend of 0.60 rupees per share.  Full Article

Greenply Industries incorporates unit in West Africa
Wednesday, 20 Jul 2016 03:18am EDT 

Greenply Industries Ltd : Incorporation of step-down wholly owned subsidiary in gabon, west Africa .  Full Article

Greenply Industries incorporates unit in Singapore
Friday, 24 Jun 2016 03:19am EDT 

Greenply Industries Ltd : Incorporation of wholly owned subsidiary named Greenply Holdings Pte Ltd in Singapore .  Full Article

Greenply Industries approves issue of equity shares for up to 1 bln rupees
Thursday, 23 Jun 2016 02:34am EDT 

Greenply Industries Ltd : Approves issue of equity shares for up to 1 billion rupees .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Greenply Industries Ltd News

» More GRPL.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials