Growthpoint Properties Ltd (GRTJ.J)

Growthpoint Properties full-year HEPS at 179.66 c/shr

Aug 30 (Reuters) - GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES LTD ::FY TOTAL REVENUE 10,755 MILLION RAND VERSUS 10,219 MILLION RAND.FY PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION 8495 MILLION RAND VERSUS 6808 MILLION RAND.FY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 179.66 CENTS.

Fairvest to buy Kwazulu-Natal property for 172.5 mln rand

Fairvest Property Holdings Ltd : Entered into an agreement ("sale agreement")on March 1 2017 with Growthpoint Properties Limited . To acquire rental enterprise operated by seller in respect of property at ERF 3217, Empangeni Township, Kwazulu-Natal, situated at corner commercial road . Purchase consideration for acquisition is 172.5 mln rand, which includes vat at rate of 0 pct .Will settle purchase consideration in cash.

Growthpoint Properties posts 6.1 pct growth in six month DPS

Growthpoint Properties Ltd : Six month 95.0 cents 6.1% growth dividend per share . 2.7 billion rand total distributable income 10% growth HY16 to HY17 .Six month 120.4 billion rand group property assets.

S. Africa's Competition Tribunal okays JMR-Transaction Capital deal

Competition Tribunal: Tribunal has unconditionally approved a merger between JMR Holdings and Transaction Capital Ltd . Approved without conditions merger between Growthpoint Properties Ltd and Romed Properties Pty Ltd Further company coverage: [TCPJ.J][GRTJ.J] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136).

Growthpoint Properties says FY gross revenue up 26.1 pct

Growthpoint Properties Ltd : Summary of audited results for the year ended 30 June 2016 . Has declared a final dividend of 94.3 cents per share for six months ended 30 june 2016 . Revaluation of properties in South Africa and goz resulted in an upward revision of r0.8 billion (0.1pct) to r104.7 billion for investment property . Growth in fy gross revenue at 26.1 percent . Fy finance income decreased by 24.7pct to r690 million (fy15: r916 million) .Expects dividend growth for fy17 to be similar to that achieved for fy16.