Growthpoint Properties Ltd (GRTJ.J)
2,525.22ZAc
20 Oct 2017
-19.78 (-0.78%)
2,545.00
2,550.00
2,554.00
2,508.00
9,039,786
7,551,983
2,817.00
2,361.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Growthpoint Properties full-year HEPS at 179.66 c/shr
Aug 30 (Reuters) - GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES LTD
Fairvest to buy Kwazulu-Natal property for 172.5 mln rand
Fairvest Property Holdings Ltd
Growthpoint Properties posts 6.1 pct growth in six month DPS
Growthpoint Properties Ltd
S. Africa's Competition Tribunal okays JMR-Transaction Capital deal
Competition Tribunal: Tribunal has unconditionally approved a merger between JMR Holdings and Transaction Capital Ltd . Approved without conditions merger between Growthpoint Properties Ltd and Romed Properties Pty Ltd Further company coverage: [TCPJ.J][GRTJ.J] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136). Full Article
Growthpoint Properties says FY gross revenue up 26.1 pct
Growthpoint Properties Ltd
UPDATE 1-Two more firms fire KPMG as corporate South Africa weighs links with auditor
* Barclays Africa, Investec, Old Mutual still thinking (Adds KPMG International Chairman comment)