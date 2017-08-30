Edition:
United States

Growthpoint Properties Ltd (GRTJ.J)

GRTJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

2,525.22ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-19.78 (-0.78%)
Prev Close
2,545.00
Open
2,550.00
Day's High
2,554.00
Day's Low
2,508.00
Volume
9,039,786
Avg. Vol
7,551,983
52-wk High
2,817.00
52-wk Low
2,361.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Growthpoint Properties full-year HEPS at 179.66 c/shr
Wednesday, 30 Aug 2017 02:01am EDT 

Aug 30 (Reuters) - GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES LTD ::FY TOTAL REVENUE 10,755 MILLION RAND VERSUS 10,219 MILLION RAND.FY PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION 8495 MILLION RAND VERSUS 6808 MILLION RAND.FY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 179.66 CENTS.  Full Article

Fairvest to buy Kwazulu-Natal property for 172.5 mln rand
Wednesday, 1 Mar 2017 08:15am EST 

Fairvest Property Holdings Ltd : Entered into an agreement ("sale agreement")on March 1 2017 with Growthpoint Properties Limited . To acquire rental enterprise operated by seller in respect of property at ERF 3217, Empangeni Township, Kwazulu-Natal, situated at corner commercial road . Purchase consideration for acquisition is 172.5 mln rand, which includes vat at rate of 0 pct .Will settle purchase consideration in cash.  Full Article

Growthpoint Properties posts 6.1 pct growth in six month DPS
Wednesday, 1 Mar 2017 02:00am EST 

Growthpoint Properties Ltd : Six month 95.0 cents 6.1% growth dividend per share . 2.7 billion rand total distributable income 10% growth HY16 to HY17 .Six month 120.4 billion rand group property assets.  Full Article

S. Africa's Competition Tribunal okays JMR-Transaction Capital deal
Wednesday, 12 Oct 2016 12:00pm EDT 

Competition Tribunal: Tribunal has unconditionally approved a merger between JMR Holdings and Transaction Capital Ltd . Approved without conditions merger between Growthpoint Properties Ltd and Romed Properties Pty Ltd Further company coverage: [TCPJ.J][GRTJ.J] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136).  Full Article

Growthpoint Properties says FY gross revenue up 26.1 pct
Thursday, 1 Sep 2016 03:01am EDT 

Growthpoint Properties Ltd : Summary of audited results for the year ended 30 June 2016 . Has declared a final dividend of 94.3 cents per share for six months ended 30 june 2016 . Revaluation of properties in South Africa and goz resulted in an upward revision of r0.8 billion (0.1pct) to r104.7 billion for investment property . Growth in fy gross revenue at 26.1 percent . Fy finance income decreased by 24.7pct to r690 million (fy15: r916 million) .Expects dividend growth for fy17 to be similar to that achieved for fy16.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Growthpoint Properties Ltd News

UPDATE 1-Two more firms fire KPMG as corporate South Africa weighs links with auditor

* Barclays Africa, Investec, Old Mutual still thinking (Adds KPMG International Chairman comment)

» More GRTJ.J News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials