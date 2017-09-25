Edition:
United States

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT_u.TO)

GRT_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

50.46CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.10 (-0.20%)
Prev Close
$50.56
Open
$50.59
Day's High
$50.59
Day's Low
$50.32
Volume
52,898
Avg. Vol
94,648
52-wk High
$52.69
52-wk Low
$40.84

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Granite CEO, Michael Forsayeth, to retire September 30, 2018
Monday, 25 Sep 2017 08:38am EDT 

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Granite Real Estate Investment Trust :Granite CEO, Michael Forsayeth, to retire September 30, 2018.Granite Real Estate Investment Trust - Forsayeth will remain in his role as chief executive officer until such time as a successor is appointed​.Granite Real Estate Investment Trust - ‍board has commenced a comprehensive search to identify a successor​.  Full Article

Granite announces acquisition of US$122.8 million portfolio in the United States
Friday, 15 Sep 2017 05:23pm EDT 

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Granite Real Estate Investment Trust :Granite announces acquisition of US$122.8 million portfolio in the United States and leasing update.Granite Real Estate Investment Trust - deal will be immediately accretive to funds from operations and adjusted funds from operations​.Granite Real Estate Investment Trust - ‍expects to fund purchase through a combination of cash on hand and a drawdown of its unsecured credit facility​.  Full Article

Granite Q2 FFO per unit $0.67
Wednesday, 2 Aug 2017 09:12pm EDT 

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Granite Real Estate Investment Trust ::GRANITE ANNOUNCES 2017 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS.RENTAL REVENUE AND TENANT RECOVERIES WERE $55.0 MILLION IN 2 COMPARED TO $56.4 MILLION IN PRIOR YEAR PERIOD.QTRLY FFO PER UNIT $0.67.QTRLY AFFO PER UNIT $0.69.  Full Article

Granite Real Estate Investment Q1 FFO per stapled unit C$0.84
Tuesday, 9 May 2017 08:11pm EDT 

May 9 (Reuters) - Granite Real Estate Investment Trust :Announces 2017 first quarter results.Q1 basic and diluted AFFO per stapled unit C$0.86.Q1 basic and diluted FFO per stapled unit C$0.84.Q1 rental revenue and tenant recoveries $55.2 mln versus $56.4 million.All figures in C$.  Full Article

Granite prices offering of $400 mln 3.873% senior debentures due 2023
Monday, 5 Dec 2016 06:05pm EST 

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust : Granite prices offering of $400 million 3.873% senior debentures due 2023 and issues notice of redemption of senior debentures due 2018 .Granite real estate investment trust - redeem in full $200 million principal amount outstanding of granite lp's 4.613% series 1 senior debentures due 2018.  Full Article

Granite REIT Q2 FFO $0.85 per stapled unit
Wednesday, 3 Aug 2016 05:33pm EDT 

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust : Granite announces 2016 second quarter results . Qtrly ffo $0.85 per stapled unit .Q2 FFO per share view c$0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust declares monthly distribution
Thursday, 17 Mar 2016 05:04pm EDT 

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust:Board of trustees has declared a distribution on Granite's stapled units of CDN$0.203 per stapled unit.Distribution will be paid by Granite on April 15 to stapled unitholders of record date as on March 31.  Full Article

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust declares monthly distribution
Wednesday, 17 Feb 2016 05:05pm EST 

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust:Board of trustees has declared a distribution on Granite's stapled units of CDN$0.192 per stapled unit.Distribution will be paid by Granite on March 15 to stapled unitholders of record date as on February 29.  Full Article

