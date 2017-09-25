Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT_u.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Granite CEO, Michael Forsayeth, to retire September 30, 2018

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Granite Real Estate Investment Trust :Granite CEO, Michael Forsayeth, to retire September 30, 2018.Granite Real Estate Investment Trust - Forsayeth will remain in his role as chief executive officer until such time as a successor is appointed​.Granite Real Estate Investment Trust - ‍board has commenced a comprehensive search to identify a successor​.

Granite announces acquisition of US$122.8 million portfolio in the United States

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Granite Real Estate Investment Trust :Granite announces acquisition of US$122.8 million portfolio in the United States and leasing update.Granite Real Estate Investment Trust - deal will be immediately accretive to funds from operations and adjusted funds from operations​.Granite Real Estate Investment Trust - ‍expects to fund purchase through a combination of cash on hand and a drawdown of its unsecured credit facility​.

Granite Q2 FFO per unit $0.67

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Granite Real Estate Investment Trust ::GRANITE ANNOUNCES 2017 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS.RENTAL REVENUE AND TENANT RECOVERIES WERE $55.0 MILLION IN 2 COMPARED TO $56.4 MILLION IN PRIOR YEAR PERIOD.QTRLY FFO PER UNIT $0.67.QTRLY AFFO PER UNIT $0.69.

Granite Real Estate Investment Q1 FFO per stapled unit C$0.84

May 9 (Reuters) - Granite Real Estate Investment Trust :Announces 2017 first quarter results.Q1 basic and diluted AFFO per stapled unit C$0.86.Q1 basic and diluted FFO per stapled unit C$0.84.Q1 rental revenue and tenant recoveries $55.2 mln versus $56.4 million.All figures in C$.

Granite prices offering of $400 mln 3.873% senior debentures due 2023

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust : Granite prices offering of $400 million 3.873% senior debentures due 2023 and issues notice of redemption of senior debentures due 2018 .Granite real estate investment trust - redeem in full $200 million principal amount outstanding of granite lp's 4.613% series 1 senior debentures due 2018.

Granite REIT Q2 FFO $0.85 per stapled unit

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust : Granite announces 2016 second quarter results . Qtrly ffo $0.85 per stapled unit .Q2 FFO per share view c$0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust:Board of trustees has declared a distribution on Granite's stapled units of CDN$0.203 per stapled unit.Distribution will be paid by Granite on April 15 to stapled unitholders of record date as on March 31.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust:Board of trustees has declared a distribution on Granite's stapled units of CDN$0.192 per stapled unit.Distribution will be paid by Granite on March 15 to stapled unitholders of record date as on February 29.