Gruh Finance Ltd (GRUH.NS)

India's Gruh Finance June quarter profit after tax up 20 pct

July 17 (Reuters) - India's Gruh Finance Ltd ::June quarter profit after tax 720 million rupees versus 600 million rupees year ago.

Gruh Finance March-qtr profit rises

April 17 (Reuters) - Gruh Finance Ltd :March quarter net profit after tax 1.10 billion rupees.March quarter total income from operations 4.16 billion rupees.Says recommended dividend of INR 2.80 per share.Net profit after tax in March quarter last year was 878.2 million rupees; total income from operations was 3.67 billion rupees.

Gruh Finance re-appoints Sudhin Choksey as MD

Gruh Finance Ltd :Says re-appoints Sudhin Choksey as managing director.

Gruh Finance Dec qtr profit up about 19.2 pct

Gruh Finance Ltd : Gruh Finance Ltd - dec quarter net profit 640.4 million rupees . Gruh Finance Ltd - dec quarter total income from operations 3.81 billion rupees .Gruh Finance Ltd - net profit in dec quarter last year was 537.4 million rupees ; total income from operations was 3.24 billion rupees.

Gruh Finance says June-qtr net profit rises

Gruh Finance Ltd : June-quarter net profit 601.8 million rupees versus 503.1 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 3.50 billion rupees versus 2.97 billion rupees last year .

Gruh Finance gets members' nod for issue of NCDs up to 35 bln rupees

Gruh Finance Ltd : Gets members' nod for issue of NCDs up to INR 35 billion, issue of debt-tier II NCDs up to INR 1.15 billion .