Greaves Cotton Ltd (GRVL.NS)

GRVL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

132.05INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs2.85 (+2.21%)
Prev Close
Rs129.20
Open
Rs130.60
Day's High
Rs133.00
Day's Low
Rs129.85
Volume
72,748
Avg. Vol
226,291
52-wk High
Rs178.55
52-wk Low
Rs115.35

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Greaves Cotton signs strategic partnership with Altigreen Propulsion Labs ‍​
Tuesday, 3 Oct 2017 03:33am EDT 

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Greaves Cotton Ltd :Says announced strategic partnership with Altigreen Propulsion Labs. .Partnership to provide range of clean energy powertrain solutions for 3-wheeler and micro 4-wheeler commercial vehicles​.  Full Article

Greaves Cotton signs agreement with Atul Auto
Tuesday, 12 Sep 2017 02:38am EDT 

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Greaves Cotton :Co signs agreement with Atul Auto to develop new generation of fuel agnostic range of power train solutions.  Full Article

India's Greaves Cotton June-qtr profit rises
Thursday, 3 Aug 2017 04:38am EDT 

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Greaves Cotton Ltd ::June quarter profit 411.7 million rupees versus 385.4 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 4.64 billion rupees versus 4.56 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Greaves Cotton enters deal with Pinnacle Engines to grant licenses for manufacture, sale of internal combustion engines
Tuesday, 13 Jun 2017 08:28am EDT 

June 13 (Reuters) - Greaves Cotton Ltd ::Says entered agreement with Pinnacle Engines Inc to grant licenses to co for manufacture and sale of internal combustion engines.  Full Article

Greaves Cotton appoints Nagesh Basavanhalli as MD, CEO
Monday, 26 Sep 2016 04:03am EDT 

Greaves Cotton Ltd : Appointed Nagesh Basavanhalli as the managing director & CEO Further company coverage: [GRVL.NS] ((ReutersIndia.snapping@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Greaves Cotton ventures into multi brand spares business
Monday, 11 Jul 2016 07:38am EDT 

Greaves Cotton Ltd : Greaves Cotton ventures into multi brand spares business .  Full Article

Greaves Cotton recommends final dividend of 1 rupee per share
Friday, 6 May 2016 08:43am EDT 

Greaves Cotton Ltd : Recommended a final dividend of INR 1 per equity share .  Full Article

BRIEF-Greaves Cotton signs strategic partnership with Altigreen Propulsion Labs ‍​

* Says announced strategic partnership with Altigreen Propulsion Labs.

