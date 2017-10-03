Greaves Cotton Ltd (GRVL.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Greaves Cotton signs strategic partnership with Altigreen Propulsion Labs ‍​

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Greaves Cotton Ltd :Says announced strategic partnership with Altigreen Propulsion Labs. .Partnership to provide range of clean energy powertrain solutions for 3-wheeler and micro 4-wheeler commercial vehicles​.

Greaves Cotton signs agreement with Atul Auto

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Greaves Cotton :Co signs agreement with Atul Auto to develop new generation of fuel agnostic range of power train solutions.

India's Greaves Cotton June-qtr profit rises

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Greaves Cotton Ltd ::June quarter profit 411.7 million rupees versus 385.4 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 4.64 billion rupees versus 4.56 billion rupees year ago.

Greaves Cotton enters deal with Pinnacle Engines to grant licenses for manufacture, sale of internal combustion engines

June 13 (Reuters) - Greaves Cotton Ltd ::Says entered agreement with Pinnacle Engines Inc to grant licenses to co for manufacture and sale of internal combustion engines.

Greaves Cotton appoints Nagesh Basavanhalli as MD, CEO

Greaves Cotton Ltd : Appointed Nagesh Basavanhalli as the managing director & CEO Further company coverage: [GRVL.NS] ((ReutersIndia.snapping@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Greaves Cotton ventures into multi brand spares business

Greaves Cotton Ltd : Greaves Cotton ventures into multi brand spares business .

Greaves Cotton recommends final dividend of 1 rupee per share

Greaves Cotton Ltd : Recommended a final dividend of INR 1 per equity share .