Garware Wall Ropes Ltd (GRWL.NS)

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Garware Wall Ropes Ltd ::June quarter profit 259.9 million rupees versus profit 198.1 million rupees year ago.June quarter revenue from operations 2.43 billion rupees versus 2.17 billion rupees year ago.

July 5 (Reuters) - Garware Wall Ropes Ltd :Co and Israel's Aero-T ink MoU to explore mutual co-operation for manufacturing advanced aerostats for Indian defence.