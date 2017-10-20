Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Cabot Credit Management announces intention to float on LSE
Oct 20 (Reuters) - Cabot Credit Management Ltd
Goldman Sachs redeems outstanding depositary shares
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc
Goldman Sachs announces launch of proposed public offering
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs
Goldman Sachs reports Q3 earnings per common share of $5.02
Oct 17 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc
Goldman plans acquisition of mortgage-lender Genesis Capital - WSJ
Oct 12 (Reuters) - :Goldman plans acquisition of mortgage-lender Genesis Capital, purchase could be announced this week - WSJ, citing sources. Full Article
Genesis Capital signs deal with an affiliate of Goldman Sachs
Oct 12 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc
Goldman Sachs Bank buys $300 Mln in home solar loans originated by Mosaic
Sept 11 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Bank::Goldman Sachs Bank says co, Mosaic, announced purchase commitment in which co will purchase $300 million in home solar loans originated by Mosaic. Full Article
Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Goldman Sachs
Aug 14 (Reuters) - Soros Fund Management::Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Goldman Sachs - SEC filing.Change in holdings are as of June 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2017. Full Article
GIC, Blackstone, MassMutual buy out Goldman Sachs stake in Rothesay Life
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Massmutual Life Insurance Co [RIC:RIC:MMLICJ.UL]:Blackstone, GIC and MassMutual to acquire Goldman Sachs' shareholding in Rothesay Life..GIC and Blackstone will hold equal largest stakes in Rothesay; no financial details disclosed.. Full Article
Singapore's GIC, MassMutual and Blackstone to buy Goldman's stake in Rothesay Life- Sky News
Aug 4 (Reuters) - :Singapore's GIC, MassMutual and Blackstone, will announce deal early next week to buy Goldman's 33 pct stake in Rothesay Life- Sky News,citing sources.Transaction is expected to value Rothesay at about 2 billion stg- Sky News,citing sources. Full Article
UK Court of Appeal refuses Libyan SWF right to appeal in Goldman case
LONDON, Oct 20 Britain's Court of Appeal has refused Libya's $67 billion sovereign wealth fund the right to appeal against the 2016 judgment handed down by Britain's High Court in the fund's $1.2 billion case against Goldman Sachs.