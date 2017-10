Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc (GS.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Gluskin Sheff + Associates qtrly ‍shr $0.19​

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc ::Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. announces fourth quarter fiscal 2017 results and the appointment of Jeff Moody as Chief Executive Officer.Qtrly ‍total revenue $31.6 million versus $27.4 million ​.Qtrly ‍shr $0.19​.Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc - ‍during quarter, AUM was essentially flat at $8.9 billion as at June 30, 2017, from March 31, 2017​.Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc - ‍tom Macmillan has decided to step down as president & Chief Executive Officer effective immediately​.Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc - ‍Macmillan also stepped down as director of company​.Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc - ‍appointed Jeff Moody as president & Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately​.Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc - ‍Moody was also appointed to board of directors​.

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc declares regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 and special dividend of $0.85

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc :Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc declares regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 and special dividend of $0.85.

Gluskin Sheff + Associates says received a ruling in previously announced binding arbitration proceedings between co and its co-founders

July 6 (Reuters) - Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc ::Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc- received a ruling in previously announced binding arbitration proceedings between company and its co-founders.Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc- arbitration relating to a dispute under transition and retirement agreements.Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc - expects to utilize a portion of its cash on hand to pay arbitration award.Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc - arbitration ruling provides for an amount of up to $13.8 million awarded to company's co-founders.Gluskin Sheff + Associates - total amount of co's obligations under arbitration award based on actuarial present value of superannuation payments will be no more than $19.1 million.

Gluskin Sheff + Associates qtrly earnings per share $0.19

May 10 (Reuters) - Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc ::Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc announces third quarter fiscal 2017 results.Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.19.Qtrly total revenue $ 27.3 million versus $ 26.2 million last year.quarter end assets under management of $8.87 billion versus $8.2 billion at 3 months ended march 31, 2016.

Gluskin Sheff + Associates declares regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 and announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc : Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. declares regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 and announces renewal of normal course issuer bid .Gluskin Sheff + Associates - Co permitted to acquire maximum of 2.7 million common shares, being 10% of public float as of January 31.

Gluskin Sheff + Associates announces June 30 assets under management

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc : Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. Announces june 30, 2016 assets under management and performance fees . Estimated assets under management as at June 30, 2016, were $8.3 billion . June AUM increased by $99 million or 1.2% from march 31, 2016 . Estimates that performance fees earned during six months ended june 30, 2016, were approximately $1.0 million .Special dividend of $0.10 per share was paid on February 25, 2016.

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. announces Q3 2016 results

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc : Q3 earnings per share $0.16; q3 revenue $26.2 million .Gluskin sheff + associates inc. Announces third quarter fiscal 2016 results.

Gluskin Sheff + Associates declares regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 and special dividend of $0.10 and announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

Gluskin Sheff + Associates:Declared its regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per common share payable on February 25 to shareholders of record date on February 15.Declared a special dividend of $0.10 per Common Share payable on February 25 to shareholders of record on February 15.Pursuant to renewed normal course issuer bid, the Company is permitted to acquire a maximum of 1,802,128 Common Shares, being 10% of the public float as of January 31, 2016, in the 12-month period commencing February 11, 2016.

Gluskin Sheff + Associates declares regular quarterly dividend of $0.25

Gluskin Sheff + Associates:Declared its regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per Common Share.Payable on December 3 to shareholders of record date on November 23.