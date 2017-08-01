Golden Star Resources Ltd (GSC.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Golden Star Resources qtrly earnings per share $0.04

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Golden Star Resources Ltd :Golden Star reports second quarter 2017 results.Golden Star Resources Ltd - 51% increase in gold production to 64,176 ounces in Q2 of 2017 compared to Q2 of 2016.Golden Star Resources Ltd - consolidated full year 2017 gold production guidance maintained at 255,000-280,000 ounces.Qtrly earnings per share $0.04.Golden Star Resources Ltd - Star is on track to achieve its consolidated full year 2017 guidance for gold production of 255,000-280,000 ounces.Golden Star Resources Ltd - expects gold production to be weighted towards second half of 2017.Golden Star Resources Ltd - consolidated 2017 CAPEX guidance has been revised to $69.3 million..Golden Star Resources Ltd qtrly revenue $38.9 million versus $23.3 million.

May 3 (Reuters) - Golden Star Resources Ltd :Golden Star reports first quarter 2017 results.Golden Star Resources Ltd - 9% increase in gold production to 57,795 ounces in q1 of 2017 compared to q1 of 2016.On track to achieve its full year 2017 guidance in terms of gold production, cash operating cost per ounce.Qtrly income per share attributable to golden star shareholders $0.00.Qtrly adjusted income per share attributable to golden star shareholders - basic $0.01.Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Sees for 2017 capital expenditures of $63 million, which includes enhanced exploration budget.Gold production in q2 of 2017 is expected to be in line with production results for q1 of 2017.Q1 revenue $68.5 million versus $61.1 million.

Golden Star Resources Ltd : Golden Star Resources Ltd - decided to increase its exploration budget for first phase of 2017 drilling by 171pct to $6.5 million .Golden Star Resources Ltd - gold production in 2017 is expected to be 255,000-280,000 ounces with cash operating costs of $780-860 per ounce.

Golden Star Resources Ltd : Golden Star achieves 2016 production guidance and provides guidance for 2017 . Sees 2017 gold production of 255,000-280,000 ounces . Golden Star expects gold production to be weighted towards second half of year . Anticipates that its cash operating cost per ounce and AISC per ounce will be higher during first half of 2017 .Sees 2017 total capital expenditures $58.4 million.

Golden Star Resources Ltd :Golden star achieves commercial production at wassa underground gold mine.

Golden Star Resources Ltd : Golden Star announces pricing of us$30 million offering of common shares .Pricing of $30.0 million, or 40,000,000, of its common shares in an underwritten public offering, at a price of us$0.75 per share.

Golden Star Resources Ltd : Offering $65.0 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2021 .Golden star announces $65 million private offering of convertible senior notes.

Golden Star Resources Ltd : Golden Star announces $30 million offering of common shares . To use proceeds, proceeds from private offering of convertible senior to retire certain of its outstanding indebtedness . Golden star announces $30 million offering of common shares .To use proceeds to repurchase 5.0 pct convertible senior unsecured debentures due June 1, 2017, repaying medium term loan facility.

Golden Star Resources Ltd : Golden Star reports second quarter 2016 results . Golden Star Resources Ltd quarterly loss per share $0.08 . Golden Star Resources Ltd quarterly adjusted earnings per share $0.01 . Gold production of 42,461 ounces during Q2 of 2016 .Remain on track to achieve full year production, cash operating cost and capital expenditure guidance.

Golden Star Resources Ltd: Golden Star announces second quarter 2016 operational results . Continues to expect sustaining capital expenditure of $9 million, development capital expenditure of $81 million for year . Gold production of 42,461 ounces during Q2 of 2016, in line with expectations .At half year, remains on track to achieve full year guidance for production, cash operating costs and capital expenditure.