Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd (GSFC.NS)
137.70INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs0.70 (+0.51%)
Rs137.00
Rs137.40
Rs139.30
Rs136.20
1,361,278
2,271,659
Rs150.90
Rs76.75
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
India's Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals June qtr PAT down about 12 pct
Aug 4 (Reuters) - India's Gujarat State Fertilizers And Chemicals Ltd
Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals says emergency shutdown of ammonia-IV plant taken on July 6
July 10 (Reuters) - Gujarat State Fertilizers And Chemicals Ltd
Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals March-qtr profit rises
May 29 (Reuters) - Gujarat State Fertilizers And Chemicals Ltd
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals signs in-principle deal with Republic of Congo govt
April 19 (Reuters) - Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals says G. R. Aloria resigns as chairman
Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd
Karnalyte Resources announces cessation of talks for financing for Phase I potash mine
Karnalyte Resources Inc: Karnalyte Resources Inc announces cessation of negotiations in respect of financing for phase I potash mine and announces its annual meeting of shareholders . Cessation of negotiations with Gujarat State Fertilizers And Chemicals in respect of proposed $700 million financing for phase i of potash mine at Wynyard . Julius Brinkman, vice president of capital markets, ceased to be engaged by Karnalyte effective July 29, 2016 .GSFC have been unable to reach an agreement on certain fundamental terms of transaction. Full Article
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals June-qtr profit falls about 54 pct
Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd