Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd (GSFC.NS)

India's Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals June qtr PAT down about 12 pct

Aug 4 (Reuters) - India's Gujarat State Fertilizers And Chemicals Ltd :June quarter PAT 405.2 million rupees versus PAT 463 million rupees last year.June quarter total income 11.89 billion rupees versus 10.92 billion rupees last year.

Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals says emergency shutdown of ammonia-IV plant taken on July 6

July 10 (Reuters) - Gujarat State Fertilizers And Chemicals Ltd ::Says emergency shutdown of Ammonia-IV plant was taken on 06/07/2017.Says all other plants of GSFC are operational with supply of ammonia from ammonia storage tanks.Says efforts are being put to rectify problem and put back plant on regular operation.Shutdown taken due to detection of leakage of high pressure process gas from hot header of reformer box.Says Urea-II plant also shutdown due to non-availability of co2 gas which is by-product of ammonia-IV plant.

Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals March-qtr profit rises

May 29 (Reuters) - Gujarat State Fertilizers And Chemicals Ltd :March quarter net profit 1.87 billion rupees.March quarter total income 16.20 billion rupees.Net profit in March quarter last year was 626.1 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 17.67 billion rupees.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals signs in-principle deal with Republic of Congo govt

April 19 (Reuters) - Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd :Says GSFC has executed an in-principle agreement with government of republic of Congo on 17th April 2017.Agreement to evaluate possibility of establishing a ammonia - urea complex at RoC.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals says G. R. Aloria resigns as chairman

Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd : G. R. Aloria ceases to be a director and chairman .

Karnalyte Resources announces cessation of talks for financing for Phase I potash mine

Karnalyte Resources Inc: Karnalyte Resources Inc announces cessation of negotiations in respect of financing for phase I potash mine and announces its annual meeting of shareholders . Cessation of negotiations with Gujarat State Fertilizers And Chemicals in respect of proposed $700 million financing for phase i of potash mine at Wynyard . Julius Brinkman, vice president of capital markets, ceased to be engaged by Karnalyte effective July 29, 2016 .GSFC have been unable to reach an agreement on certain fundamental terms of transaction.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals June-qtr profit falls about 54 pct

Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd : June-quarter net profit 463 million rupees; June-quarter income from operations 10.82 billion rupees . Net profit in June quarter last year was 1.01 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; income from operations was 11.37 billion rupees .