Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd (GSFC.NS)

GSFC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

137.70INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.70 (+0.51%)
Prev Close
Rs137.00
Open
Rs137.40
Day's High
Rs139.30
Day's Low
Rs136.20
Volume
1,361,278
Avg. Vol
2,271,659
52-wk High
Rs150.90
52-wk Low
Rs76.75

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals June qtr PAT down about 12 pct
Friday, 4 Aug 2017 07:55am EDT 

Aug 4 (Reuters) - India's Gujarat State Fertilizers And Chemicals Ltd :June quarter PAT 405.2 million rupees versus PAT 463 million rupees last year.June quarter total income 11.89 billion rupees versus 10.92 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals says emergency shutdown of ammonia-IV plant taken on July 6
Monday, 10 Jul 2017 07:31am EDT 

July 10 (Reuters) - Gujarat State Fertilizers And Chemicals Ltd ::Says emergency shutdown of Ammonia-IV plant was taken on 06/07/2017.Says all other plants of GSFC are operational with supply of ammonia from ammonia storage tanks.Says efforts are being put to rectify problem and put back plant on regular operation.Shutdown taken due to detection of leakage of high pressure process gas from hot header of reformer box.Says Urea-II plant also shutdown due to non-availability of co2 gas which is by-product of ammonia-IV plant.  Full Article

Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals March-qtr profit rises
Monday, 29 May 2017 09:22am EDT 

May 29 (Reuters) - Gujarat State Fertilizers And Chemicals Ltd :March quarter net profit 1.87 billion rupees.March quarter total income 16.20 billion rupees.Net profit in March quarter last year was 626.1 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 17.67 billion rupees.  Full Article

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals signs in-principle deal with Republic of Congo govt
Wednesday, 19 Apr 2017 06:42am EDT 

April 19 (Reuters) - Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd :Says GSFC has executed an in-principle agreement with government of republic of Congo on 17th April 2017.Agreement to evaluate possibility of establishing a ammonia - urea complex at RoC.  Full Article

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals says G. R. Aloria resigns as chairman
Thursday, 25 Aug 2016 02:00am EDT 

Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd : G. R. Aloria ceases to be a director and chairman .  Full Article

Karnalyte Resources announces cessation of talks for financing for Phase I potash mine
Tuesday, 2 Aug 2016 10:43am EDT 

Karnalyte Resources Inc: Karnalyte Resources Inc announces cessation of negotiations in respect of financing for phase I potash mine and announces its annual meeting of shareholders . Cessation of negotiations with Gujarat State Fertilizers And Chemicals in respect of proposed $700 million financing for phase i of potash mine at Wynyard . Julius Brinkman, vice president of capital markets, ceased to be engaged by Karnalyte effective July 29, 2016 .GSFC have been unable to reach an agreement on certain fundamental terms of transaction.  Full Article

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals June-qtr profit falls about 54 pct
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 07:32am EDT 

Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd : June-quarter net profit 463 million rupees; June-quarter income from operations 10.82 billion rupees . Net profit in June quarter last year was 1.01 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; income from operations was 11.37 billion rupees .  Full Article

Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd News

Earnings vs. Estimates

