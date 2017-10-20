GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Glaxosmithkline says Shingrix approved in US

Oct 20 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc :Shingrix approved in the us for prevention of shingles in adults aged 50 and over‍​ ‍​.Pooled clinical trial for Shingrix showed greater than 90 percent efficacy across all age groups ‍​.Following this approval from FDA, and pending recommendation from ACIP, Shingrix will be available shortly‍​.

Glaxosmithkline says ‍shingles vaccine approved in Canada

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Glaxosmithkline Plc ::‍SHINGRIX HAS BEEN APPROVED IN CANADA FOR PREVENTION OF SHINGLES (HERPES ZOSTER) IN PEOPLE AGED 50 YEARS OR OLDER​.‍APPROVAL IN CANADA WAS BASED ON PHASE III CLINICAL TRIAL PROGRAMME EVALUATING ITS EFFICACY, SAFETY AND IMMUNOGENICITY IN MORE THAN 37,000 PEOPLE​.

Emergent Biosolutions completes acquisition of Raxibacumab from GSK​

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Emergent Biosolutions Inc : :Emergent Biosolutions Inc - ‍transaction anticipated to be additive by approximately $9 million to revenue and neutral to GAAP net income for full year 2017​.Emergent Biosolutions - completed acquisition of Raxibacumab from GSK​.

GlaxoSmithKline receives approval for Benlysta in Japan for treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Glaxosmithkline Plc :‍JAPANESE MHLW APPROVED BENLYSTA FOR TREATMENT OF ADULT PATIENTS WITH SLE WHO ARE INADEQUATE RESPONDERS TO EXISTING THERAPIES​.

Avara Pharmaceutical Services acquires a facility from GSK in South Carolina

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Avara Pharmaceutical Services::Avara Pharmaceutical Services acquires consumer healthcare facility from GSK in Aiken, South Carolina.Signed an agreement with GSK to acquire a GSK consumer healthcare manufacturing facility in Aiken, South Carolina​.

Theravance Biopharma highlights positive results from impact study of Trelegy Ellipta

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Theravance Biopharma Inc :Theravance Biopharma highlights positive headline results from impact study of Trelegy Ellipta announced by Glaxosmithkline and Innoviva.Theravance Biopharma Inc - ‍Single inhaler triple therapy met study primary endpoint​.Theravance Biopharma Inc - Theravance Biopharma is entitled to receive an 85% economic interest in royalties paid by GSK on worldwide net sales.Theravance Biopharma Inc - Is not responsible for any costs related to Trelegy Ellipta.

GlaxoSmithkline and Innoviva announces positive impact results for Trelegy in COPD

Sept 20 (Reuters) - GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC ::POSITIVE IMPACT RESULTS FOR TRELEGY IN COPD.CO, INNOVIVA REPORT POSITIVE HEADLINE RESULTS FROM STUDY SHOWING SINGLE INHALER TRIPLE THERAPY TRELEGY ELLIPTA REDUCED COPD EXACERBATIONS.GLOBAL REGULATORY FILINGS WITH IMPACT STUDY ARE EXPECTED TO COMMENCE IN Q2 OF 2018.

Theravance Biopharma highlights approval of trelegy ellipta for treatment of appropriate patients with COPD in the U.S.

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Theravance Biopharma Inc :Theravance Biopharma highlights approval of trelegy ellipta (closed triple) as the first once-daily single inhaler triple therapy for the treatment of appropriate patients with COPD in the US.Theravance Biopharma Inc - ‍Theravance Biopharma is entitled to receive an 85% economic interest in royalties paid by GSK on worldwide net sales​.Theravance Biopharma Inc - ‍Theravance Biopharma is not responsible for any costs related to trelegy ellipta​.

GSK gets EU greenlight for self-injectable version of lupus drug

Sept 15 (Reuters) - GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC ::GSK RECEIVES CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR SELF-INJECTABLE FORMULATION OF BENLYSTA FOR SYSTEMIC LUPUS ERYTHEMATOSUS.‍POSITIVE OPINION WAS BASED ON RESULTS FROM BLISS-SC PHASE III PIVOTAL STUDY OF MORE THAN 800 PATIENTS WITH ACTIVE SLE​.‍A FINAL DECISION ON APPROVAL WILL BE MADE BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION, WHICH IS ANTICIPATED IN NEXT TWO TO THREE MONTHS.‍FURTHER REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS ARE UNDER REVIEW OR PLANNED IN OTHER COUNTRIES DURING COURSE OF 2017​​.

GlaxoSmithKline says Trelegy Ellipta once-daily single inhaler triple therapy receives positive opinion from CHMP in Europe

Sept 15 (Reuters) - GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC ::TRELEGY ELLIPTA ONCE-DAILY SINGLE INHALER TRIPLE THERAPY RECEIVES POSITIVE OPINION FROM THE CHMP IN EUROPE FOR APPROPRIATE PATIENTS WITH COPD.