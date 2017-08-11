Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (GSPT.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Gujarat State Petronet June-qtr profit up about 26 pct

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Gujarat State Petronet Ltd :June quarter net profit 1.53 billion rupees versus profit of 1.21 billion rupees last year.Consensus forecast for June quarter net profit was 1.32 billion rupees.Says board approved equity investment of 11 pct in Swan LNG Pvt. Ltd.June quarter income 3.13 billion rupees versus 2.73 billion rupees last year.

India's Gujarat State Petronet March-qtr profit rises about 28 pct

May 25 (Reuters) - Gujarat State Petronet Ltd :March quarter net profit 1.27 billion rupees.Consensus forecast for March quarter net profit was 1.19 billion rupees.March quarter total income 2.72 billion rupees.Net profit in March quarter last year was 994.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 2.45 billion rupees.Recommended dividend of 1.50 rupees per share.

Gujarat State Petronet Dec-qtr profit down about 4 pct

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 1.19 billion rupees . Dec quarter net sales 2.63 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for dec quarter net profit was 1.21 billion rupees .Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 1.24 billion rupees as per ind-as; net sales was 2.47 billion rupees.

Gujarat State Petronet Sept-qtr profit up about 19 pct

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd : Sept quarter net profit 1.30 billion rupees . Sept quarter net sales 2.56 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for Sept qtr net profit was 1.26 bln rupees .Net profit in Sept quarter last year was 1.09 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 2.53 billion rupees.

Gujarat State Petronet March-qtr profit rises

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd : March-quarter net profit 997.1 million rupees; net sales 2.31 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for March-quarter net profit was 1.15 billion rupees . Recommended dividend of 1.50 rupees per share .