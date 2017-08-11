Edition:
United States

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (GSPT.NS)

GSPT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

203.30INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs2.05 (+1.02%)
Prev Close
Rs201.25
Open
Rs201.35
Day's High
Rs204.50
Day's Low
Rs201.35
Volume
173,929
Avg. Vol
773,921
52-wk High
Rs212.00
52-wk Low
Rs127.05

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Gujarat State Petronet June-qtr profit up about 26 pct
Friday, 11 Aug 2017 05:46am EDT 

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Gujarat State Petronet Ltd :June quarter net profit 1.53 billion rupees versus profit of 1.21 billion rupees last year.Consensus forecast for June quarter net profit was 1.32 billion rupees.Says board approved equity investment of 11 pct in Swan LNG Pvt. Ltd.June quarter income 3.13 billion rupees versus 2.73 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

India's Gujarat State Petronet March-qtr profit rises about 28 pct
Thursday, 25 May 2017 09:00am EDT 

May 25 (Reuters) - Gujarat State Petronet Ltd :March quarter net profit 1.27 billion rupees.Consensus forecast for March quarter net profit was 1.19 billion rupees.March quarter total income 2.72 billion rupees.Net profit in March quarter last year was 994.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 2.45 billion rupees.Recommended dividend of 1.50 rupees per share.  Full Article

Gujarat State Petronet Dec-qtr profit down about 4 pct
Monday, 6 Feb 2017 06:40am EST 

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 1.19 billion rupees . Dec quarter net sales 2.63 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for dec quarter net profit was 1.21 billion rupees .Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 1.24 billion rupees as per ind-as; net sales was 2.47 billion rupees.  Full Article

Gujarat State Petronet Sept-qtr profit up about 19 pct
Wednesday, 30 Nov 2016 04:25am EST 

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd : Sept quarter net profit 1.30 billion rupees . Sept quarter net sales 2.56 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for Sept qtr net profit was 1.26 bln rupees .Net profit in Sept quarter last year was 1.09 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 2.53 billion rupees.  Full Article

Gujarat State Petronet March-qtr profit rises
Thursday, 19 May 2016 08:51am EDT 

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd : March-quarter net profit 997.1 million rupees; net sales 2.31 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for March-quarter net profit was 1.15 billion rupees . Recommended dividend of 1.50 rupees per share .  Full Article

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd News

Earnings vs. Estimates

