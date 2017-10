Galatasaray Sportif Sinai ve Ticari Yatirimlar AS (GSRAY.IS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Galatasaray Q1 net result turns to profit of 10.9 million lira

Oct 11 (Reuters) - GALATASARAY ::REPORTED ON TUESDAY Q1 REVENUE OF 147.8 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 64.1 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q1 NET PROFIT WAS 10.9 MILLION LIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 62.0 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO .

Galatasaray FY net loss widens to 297.1 million lira

Aug 10 (Reuters) - GALATASARAY ::REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY FY REVENUE OF 349.0 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 508.9 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.FY NET LOSS WAS AT 297.1 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 79.7 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.

Mariano Ferreira Filho to join Galatasaray from Sevilla FC

July 17 (Reuters) - GALATASARAY :SAYS PLAYER MARIANO FERREIRA FILHO TO JOIN GALATASARAY FROM SEVILLA FC.SAYS TRANSFER FEE IS EUR 4 MILLION PLUS A MAXIMUM OF EUR 500,000 TO BE PAID IN THE FORM OF AWARDS.

Galatasaray terminates contract with Wesley Sneijder

July 17 (Reuters) - GALATASARAY ::SAID ON SATURDAY WESLEY SNEIJDER'S CONTRACT WITH THE CLUB WAS TERMINATED BY MUTUAL AGREEMENT.THE PLAYER WAIVED HIS REMAINING SALARY OF 4.5 MILLION EUROS FOR 2017-2018 SEASON.IF THE PLAYER IS TRANSFERRED TO ANOTHER FOOTBALL CLUB IN TURKEY WITHIN THE NEXT THREE YEARS, HE WILL PAY 20 MLN EUROS COMPENSATION TO THE COMPANY.

Galatasaray Q3 net loss widens to 86.4 million lira

Galatasaray Sportif Sinai ve Ticari Yatirimlar : Reported on Monday Q3 revenue of 83.4 million lira ($22.40 million) versus 159.3 million lira year ago .Q3 net loss was 86.4 million lira versus loss of 4.4 million lira.

Galatasaray to increase capital by 399 pct through rights issue

Galatasaray :Said on Tuesday decided to increase its share capital by 398.96 percent to 108.0 million lira from 21.6 million lira through rights issue.

Galatasaray to receive EUR 2.6 mln from Vissel Kobe Club

Galatasaray :Agrees for transfer of player Lukas Josef Podolski, to receive 2.6 million euros ($2.74 million) transfer fee from Rakuten FC Inc. (Vissel Kobe).

Galatasaray Q2 2016 net result swings to loss of 91.6 mln lira

Galatasaray : Reported on Thursday Q2 2016 net revenue of 114.0 million lira ($29.86 million) versus 176.9 million lira year ago .Q2 2016 net loss was 91.6 million lira versus profit of 37.7 million lira year ago.

Galatasaray Q1 net loss narrows to 62.0 million lira

Galatasaray : Reported on Monday Q1 revenue of 46.3 million lira ($15.18 million) versus 99.5 million lira year ago .Q1 net loss was 62.0 million lira versus loss of 86.2 million lira year ago.

Galatasaray reaches agreement with Akcali Boya for sponsorship

Galatasaray Sportif Sinai Ve Ticari Yatirimlar As : Reaches agreement with Akcali Boya Ve Kimya (Permolit Boya) for sponsorship at $1.1 million plus VAT annually .The agreement to cover 2016-2017 season football team jerseys arm sponsorship.