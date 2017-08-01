goeasy Ltd (GSY.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Goeasy Ltd :Goeasy Ltd. reports results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017.Q2 same store sales rose 1.4 percent.Goeasy Ltd - revenue for Q2 of 2017 increased to $98.2 million, an increase of 14.1% from $86.1 million in Q2 of 2016.Goeasy Ltd - revenue for Q2 of 2017 increased to $98.2 million, an increase of 14.1% from $86.1 million in Q2 of 2016.Goeasy Ltd - company reconfirmed its stated targets for 2017.

June 22 (Reuters) - goeasy Ltd :goeasy Ltd. announces renewal of normal course issuer bid.goeasy Ltd - Pursuant to NCIB, co proposes to purchase, up to an aggregate of 300,000 shares, about 4% of goeasy's public float as of June 13, 2017.goeasy Ltd - Purchases may commence on June 27, 2017 and will terminate on June 26, 2018.goeasy Ltd - Daily purchases will be limited to 7,495 common shares, representing 25% of average daily trading volume.

May 25 (Reuters) - Goeasy Ltd :Goeasy Ltd. announces $50 million bought deal offering of 5.75% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures.$50 million bought deal offering of 5.75% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures is due July 31, 2022.Debentures will be subordinated, unsecured obligations of goeasy and will bear interest at a rate of 5.75% per annum, payable semi-annually.Intends to use net proceeds of offering to support strategic growth initiatives for easyfinancial.$50 million bought deal offering of 5.75% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures offered at a price of $1,000 per debenture.

May 2 (Reuters) - Goeasy Ltd :Goeasy reports results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2017.Q1 same store sales fell 1.7 percent.Q1 earnings per share C$0.73.Revenue for Q1 of 2017 increased to $94.7 million, an increase of 15.0% from $82.3 million in q1 of 2016.Says "We are confident that our growth plans for easyfinancial will enable us to achieve our loan book target of $475 - $500 million by end of 2017".Company is preparing for launch of its new, secured lending product in q3 of 2017.Anticipates spending an incremental $2.2 million in advertising expenditures in q2 of 2017.Says Strategic growth initiatives announced earlier this year are on track.Q1 earnings per share view c$0.63, revenue view c$92.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Anticipates spending an incremental $2.2 million in advertising expenditures in Q2 of 2017.

Goeasy Ltd : Goeasy Ltd - revenue for Q3 of 2016 increased to $87.8 million, an increase of 12.6% from $78.0 million in q3 of 2015. . Goeasy Ltd - adjusted diluted earnings per share for quarter was $0.64 . Goeasy Ltd - 2016 ending easyfinancial gross consumer loans receivable target has been narrowed to $370 to $380 million . Goeasy Ltd - qtrly earnings per share $0.36 . Goeasy Ltd- targets for 2018 remain unchanged . Revenue growth target for 2016 has been moderated to a range of 14% to 16% . Goeasy-FY easyfinancial operating margin target to a range of 35% to 38% while maintaining FY loan loss rates within targeted range of 14% to 16% . Q3 earnings per share view C$0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Goeasy Ltd reports record performance for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2016 .Q3 same store sales fell 4.1 percent.

Goeasy Ltd : Reports record performance for the second quarter ended June 30, 2016 . Operating income for quarter was $18.1 million, up $7.7 million or 74.2 pct compared to operating income of $10.4 million for Q2 of 2015 . Reconfirmed targets for 2018 including reaching a $500 million loan book and total easyfinancial branch count of between 220 and 240 by end of 2018 . Qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.75 . Revenue for Q2 of 2016 increased to $86.1 million, an increase of 18.1 pct from $73.9 million in Q2 of 2015 . Says company reconfirmed its stated targets for 2016 including growing loan book to $360 - $390 million by end of 2016 . Increased its targeted operating margin for easyfinancial to 36 pct to 38 pct for 2018. .Increased Its Targeted Operating Margin For Easyfinancial To 34 pct To 36 pct For 2016.

Goeasy Ltd : Goeasy ltd announces renewal of normal course issuer bid . Proposes to purchase up to an aggregate of 986,105 common shares, being approximately 10% of goeasy's public float as of june 10, 2016 .Purchases may commence on june 27, 2016 and will terminate on june 26, 2017.

goeasy Ltd:Its subsidiary, easyfinancial Services Inc has entered into a framework agreement with Sears Canada Inc to provide a point-of-sale financing platform for Sears' customers who wish to purchase large ticket items.