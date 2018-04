Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Globe Trade Centre Buys 100% Stake In Dorado 1 EOOd

April 26 (Reuters) - GLOBE TRADE CENTRE SA ::BUYS 100% STAKE IN BULGARIAN CO DORADO 1 EOOD, OWNER OF MALL OF SOFIA.ALSO BUYS OFFICE BUILDING IN SOFIA FROM DORADO'S SOLE OWNERS, EEE 5 S.À R.L.NET PRICE OF TRANSACTIONS AFTER DEDUCTING TAX DEFERRED FROM INCOME CAPITAL FOR DORADO IS EUR 90 MILLION.

Lone Star Considers Selling Its Stake In Globe Trade Centre

April 3 (Reuters) - GLOBE TRADE CENTRE SA ::CO'S MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER, LONE STAR, CONSIDERS SELLING ITS STAKE IN CO TO STRATEGIC INVESTOR.

Globe Trade Centre Plans FY 2017 Dividend Of 0.33 Zloty/Shr

March 21 (Reuters) - Globe Trade Centre SA ::RECOMMENDS DIVIDEND OF 0.33 ZLOTY PER SHARE FOR 2017.

Globe Trade Centre FY Net Profit down at 663.2 Mln Zlotys

March 21 (Reuters) - Globe Trade Centre SA ::FY NET PROFIT 663.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 694.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.FY OPERATING REVENUE 548.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 524.8 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

WSE: CD Project To Replace Asseco Poland In WIG20 Index

March 2 (Reuters) - WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE ::INFORMED ON THURSDAY THAT AS OF MARCH 16 SHARES OF CD PROJECT << >> WILL REPLACE SHARES OF ASSECO POLAND << >> IN POLISH BLUE CHIP INDEX WIG20 .SHARES OF ASSECO POLAND WILL BE INCLUDED IN POLAND'S MEDIUM-SIZED COMPANIES INDEX MWIG40 .WSE ALSO DECIDED THAT SHARES OF GETBACK SA << >> WILL REPLACE SHARES OF NEUCA SA << >> IN MWIG40 .ANOTHER CHANGE IS THAT SHARES OF DINO POLSKA SA << >> WILL REPLACE SHARES OF GLOBE TRADE CENTRE SA << >> IN WIG30.THE ABOVE CHANGES FOLLOW WSE'S ANNUAL REVISION OF INDEX PORTFOLIOS.

GTC Gets EUR 60 Mln Refinancing, Investment Loan

Dec 13 (Reuters) - GLOBE TRADE CENTRE (GTC) ::GTC HAS SIGNED A EUR 60 MILLION REFINANCING AND INVESTMENT LOAN WITH RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG FOR THE REFINANCING OF GREEN HEART, ITS NEW OFFICE PROJECT IN SERBIA, CO SAYS IN A STATEMENT.TOTAL LEASABLE AREA OF 46,000 SQUARED METERS IS ALREADY 42 PERCENT PRELEASED.

Globe Trade Centre Q3 net profit down at 223.3 mln zlotys

Nov 13 (Reuters) - GLOBE TRADE CENTRE SA :Q3 NET PROFIT 223.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 310.3 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 RENTAL INCOME 126.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 130.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

Globe Trade Centre Q2 net profit up at 115.9 million zlotys

Aug 21 (Reuters) - GLOBE TRADE CENTRE SA ::Q2 REVENUES FROM OPERATIONS 118.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 122.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q2 NET PROFIT 115.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 83.2 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

Globe Trade Centre raises 89.9 mln zlotys via series L shares issue

June 12 (Reuters) - GLOBE TRADE CENTRE SA ::RAISES 89.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VIA SERIES L SHARES ISSUE IN PRIVATE SUBSCRIPTION.10.1 MILLION SERIES L SHARES ALLOTTED TO 21 ENTITIES.

Globe Trade Centre sets issue price for series L shares

May 26 (Reuters) - GLOBE TRADE CENTRE SA ::SETS ISSUE PRICE FOR SERIES L SHARES AT 8.91 ZLOTY PER SHARE.DECIDED TO ISSUE THE SHARES IN APRIL nL8N1HR50B.