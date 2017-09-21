Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Gran Tierra, unit amend credit agreement

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Gran Tierra Energy Inc ::On September 18, co, unit entered into Eighth Amendment to Credit Agreement​ - SEC filing.Amendment extends revolving credit maturity date from September 18, 2018 to October 1, 2018 -SEC filing​.

Gran Tierra Energy Q2 loss per share $0.02

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Gran Tierra Energy Inc ::Gran Tierra Energy Inc announces second quarter 2017 results highlighted by strong financial performance, 22 pct increase in production and continued success in putumayo and middle magdalena basins.Expects 2017 average wi production before royalties to be 33,300 to 34,300 boepd.Gran Tierra Energy- increased average wi production before royalties in q2 2017 to 31,437 boepd , 22 pct higher than q2 2016.Gran Tierra Energy -currently producing 34,178 boepd, and expects q4 2017 average wi production before royalties to be 35,000 to 37,000 boepd.Narrowed range of company's projected 2017 capital program to $200 million to $225 million.Qtrly loss per share $0.02.

Gran Tierra Energy enters into sixth amendment to credit agreement

May 19 (Reuters) - Gran Tierra Energy Inc -:Gran Tierra Energy Inc - on May 17, co, others entered into sixth amendment to credit agreement dated as of September 18, 2015 - sec filing.Gran Tierra Energy Inc - sixth amendment is effective as of June 1, 2017 and, among other things, increases borrowing base from $250 million to $300 million.Gran Tierra Energy-amendment excludes somecash collateralized letters of credit from definition of total debt, amends pricing for some letters of credit.

Luminus Management Llc reports a 5.83 percent passive stake in Gran Tierra Energy

May 18 (Reuters) - Gran Tierra Energy Inc :Luminus Management Llc reports a 5.83 percent passive stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc as of May 8, 2017 - SEC filing.

Gran Tierra Energy qtrly earnings per share $0.03

May 3 (Reuters) - Gran Tierra Energy Inc :Gran Tierra Energy- increased average wi production before royalties in q1 2017 to 29,879 barrels of oil equivalent per day, 17% higher than q1 2016.Gran Tierra Energy Inc - expects 2017 average wi production before royalties to be 34,000 to 38,000 boepd from company's assets in Colombia and Brazil.Qtrly earnings per share $0.03.

Maha Energy to acquire Gran Tierra's Brazilian operations

Maha Energy AB : To acquire Brazil business unit of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. via purchase of all of shares and outstanding intercompany debt of Gran Tierra Finance (Luxembourg) S.Á.R.L. . Cash consideration is $35 million plus financial guarantees (letters of credit or surety bonds) for certain work commitments totalling about $12 million . Acquisition to be financed via fully committed directed share issue of 91.7 million Swedish crowns (about $10.5 million) .Will also carry out rights issue of 12,919,326 shares at same price (7.10 crowns per share) as in directed share issue.

Gran Tierra Energy says estimated 2016 total capital expenditures $687.2 mln

Gran Tierra Energy Inc : Gran Tierra Energy Inc provides operational update . Gran Tierra Energy Inc - Q4 2016 WI average production was approximately 31,000 boepd, which represents a 34 percent increase . Gran Tierra Energy Inc - current WI production is approximately 32,000 boepd. . Gran Tierra - based on midpoint of 2017 WI production guidance of 34,000 to 38,000 boepd, forecasting a 16 percent increase over Q4 2016 production .Gran Tierra Energy Inc says estimated 2016 total capital expenditures $687.2 million.

Gran Tierra announces status of Peruvian assets

Gran Tierra Energy Inc : Gran Tierra Energy Inc announces status of Peruvian assets . Management of Gran Tierra is evaluating a proposal relating to company's assets in Peru . Gran Tierra Energy - proposal contemplates SpinCo would engage in external capital raising activities to fund ongoing development of Peruvian assets .Gran Tierra Energy - proposal will involve a spin-out of assets in Peru to a separate entity in which Gran Tierra will retain an equity interest.

Gran Tierra Energy announces 2017 guidance

Gran Tierra Energy Inc : 2017 guidance includes 1,200 to 1,500 BOEPD of production from Brazil .Gran Tierra Energy Inc. announces 2017 guidance: Capital budget of $ 200-250 million expected to deliver 34,000-38,000 BOEPD with production growth of 25 to 40% over anticipated 2016 average.