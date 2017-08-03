Edition:
Global Telecom Holding SAE (GTHE.CA)

GTHE.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange

6.40EGP
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

£-0.08 (-1.23%)
Prev Close
£6.48
Open
£6.45
Day's High
£6.49
Day's Low
£6.40
Volume
2,041,175
Avg. Vol
6,618,494
52-wk High
£7.94
52-wk Low
£4.72

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Egypt's Global Telecom Q2 profit rises
Thursday, 3 Aug 2017 01:17am EDT 

Aug 3 (Reuters) - GLOBAL TELECOM HOLDING ::Q2 PROFIT $35 MILLION VERSUS $26 MILLION YEAR AGO.Q2 TOTAL REVENUE $765 MILLION VERSUS $693 MILLION YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Egyptian Exchange updates on block trading of Global Telecom Holding
Tuesday, 6 Jun 2017 04:16am EDT 

June 6 (Reuters) - Egyptian exchange::Block trading on 99.3 million shares of Global Telecom Holding executed for total value of EGP 645.2 million.  Full Article

Egypt's Global Telecom says name of major shareholder VimpelCom Ltd is changed to Veon Ltd
Thursday, 1 Jun 2017 03:38am EDT 

June 1 (Reuters) - Global Telecom Holding Sae :Says name of major shareholder VimpelCom Ltd is changed to Veon Ltd.  Full Article

Egyptian Exchange lists Global Telecom Holding's issued capital decrease
Tuesday, 30 May 2017 04:36am EDT 

May 30 (Reuters) - Egyptian exchange::Lists Global Telecom Holding's issued capital decrease to EGP 2.74 billion from EGP 3.04 billion.  Full Article

Egypt's Global Telecom Holding posts Q1 loss
Thursday, 11 May 2017 01:00am EDT 

May 11 (Reuters) - Global Telecom Holding ::Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders $26 million versus profit of $48 million year ago.Q1 total revenue $752 million versus $707 million year ago.  Full Article

Egypt's Global Telecom posts Q4 profit
Sunday, 26 Feb 2017 09:24pm EST 

Egypt's Global Telecom Holding Sae : Q4 net profit attributable to shareholders $7 million versus loss $12 million year ago . Q4 total revenue $768 million versus $710 million year ago . In Algeria, still facing pressure on results due to customer churn and ARPU erosion Source: (http://bit.ly/2lKV1oW ) Further company coverage: [GTHE.CA] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Egypt's Global Telecom approves termination of treasury shares to decrease capital
Tuesday, 21 Feb 2017 02:00am EST 

Global Telecom Holding : Board approves to terminate 524.6 million treasury shares; to decrease issued capital to EGP 2.74 billion from EGP 3.04 billion Source: (http://bit.ly/2kTEvPR) Further company coverage: [GTHE.CA] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Egypt's Global Telecom says cancellation of GDR listing to be effective on March 8
Tuesday, 7 Feb 2017 02:17am EST 

Global Telecom Holding : Cancellation of GDR listing is expected to be effective around 8 March 2017 Source:(http://bit.ly/2kgF2vL) Further company coverage: [GTHE.CA] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Egypt's Global Telecom Holding signs $200 mln short-term loan agreement
Sunday, 5 Feb 2017 08:05am EST 

Global Telecom Holding : Signs short-term loan agreement of $200 million with Citibank and ING for initial term of six months . Loan amount is intended to finance share buyback program Source: (http://bit.ly/2k9S1PU) Further company coverage: [GTHE.CA] (((Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; ))) ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Global Telecom and Vimpelcom appoints Matthieu Galvani CEO of Djezzy
Thursday, 26 Jan 2017 01:40am EST 

Global Telecom Holding : Says Vimpelcom and co appoints Matthieu Galvani CEO of Djezzy Source: (http://bit.ly/2jU69x8) Further company coverage: [GTHE.CA] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

