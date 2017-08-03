Global Telecom Holding SAE (GTHE.CA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Egypt's Global Telecom Q2 profit rises

Aug 3 (Reuters) - GLOBAL TELECOM HOLDING ::Q2 PROFIT $35 MILLION VERSUS $26 MILLION YEAR AGO.Q2 TOTAL REVENUE $765 MILLION VERSUS $693 MILLION YEAR AGO.

Egyptian Exchange updates on block trading of Global Telecom Holding

June 6 (Reuters) - Egyptian exchange::Block trading on 99.3 million shares of Global Telecom Holding executed for total value of EGP 645.2 million.

Egypt's Global Telecom says name of major shareholder VimpelCom Ltd is changed to Veon Ltd

June 1 (Reuters) - Global Telecom Holding Sae :Says name of major shareholder VimpelCom Ltd is changed to Veon Ltd.

Egyptian Exchange lists Global Telecom Holding's issued capital decrease

May 30 (Reuters) - Egyptian exchange::Lists Global Telecom Holding's issued capital decrease to EGP 2.74 billion from EGP 3.04 billion.

Egypt's Global Telecom Holding posts Q1 loss

May 11 (Reuters) - Global Telecom Holding ::Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders $26 million versus profit of $48 million year ago.Q1 total revenue $752 million versus $707 million year ago.

Egypt's Global Telecom posts Q4 profit

Egypt's Global Telecom Holding Sae : Q4 net profit attributable to shareholders $7 million versus loss $12 million year ago . Q4 total revenue $768 million versus $710 million year ago . In Algeria, still facing pressure on results due to customer churn and ARPU erosion

Egypt's Global Telecom approves termination of treasury shares to decrease capital

Global Telecom Holding : Board approves to terminate 524.6 million treasury shares; to decrease issued capital to EGP 2.74 billion from EGP 3.04 billion

Egypt's Global Telecom says cancellation of GDR listing to be effective on March 8

Global Telecom Holding : Cancellation of GDR listing is expected to be effective around 8 March 2017

Egypt's Global Telecom Holding signs $200 mln short-term loan agreement

Global Telecom Holding : Signs short-term loan agreement of $200 million with Citibank and ING for initial term of six months . Loan amount is intended to finance share buyback program

Global Telecom and Vimpelcom appoints Matthieu Galvani CEO of Djezzy

Global Telecom Holding : Says Vimpelcom and co appoints Matthieu Galvani CEO of Djezzy