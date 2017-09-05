Edition:
United States

GTL Infrastructure Ltd (GTLI.NS)

GTLI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

5.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.05 (+0.85%)
Prev Close
Rs5.90
Open
Rs6.00
Day's High
Rs6.00
Day's Low
Rs5.85
Volume
1,565,075
Avg. Vol
5,740,014
52-wk High
Rs8.65
52-wk Low
Rs3.35

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

GTL Infrastructure gets nod from SEBI, exchanges for scheme of amlagamation with Chennai Network Infra
Tuesday, 5 Sep 2017 05:29am EDT 

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Gtl Infrastructure Ltd :Gets approval from SEBI, BSE, NSE for proposed scheme of amlagamation between chennai network infra, co.  Full Article

India's GTL Infrastructure June-qtr loss narrows
Wednesday, 9 Aug 2017 07:10am EDT 

Aug 9 (Reuters) - GTL Infrastructure Ltd ::June quarter loss 74.9 million rupees versus loss of 1.35 billion rupees last year.June quarter total income 2.90 billion rupees versus 2.35 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

GTL Infra says CCI approved amalgamation scheme between Chennai Network Infra and co
Friday, 14 Jul 2017 04:09am EDT 

July 14 (Reuters) - Gtl Infrastructure Ltd ::Says Competition Commission of India approved scheme of amalgamation between Chennai Network Infrastructure Limited (CNIL) and co.Says lenders in JLF meeting also approved the merger.  Full Article

GTL Infra gets members' nod for conversion of debt into equity under SDR scheme
Friday, 17 Mar 2017 07:53am EDT 

GTL Infrastructure Ltd : Gets members' nod for conversion of debt into equity under sdr scheme and consequently issue,allot shares to CDR/JLF lenders . Gets members' nod to restructure outstanding fccbs . Gets members' nod to offer, allot FCCBs/equity shares/CCPS .Gets members' nod to increase authorized share capital.  Full Article

GTL Infrastructure Dec-qtr loss widens
Tuesday, 24 Jan 2017 01:58am EST 

Gtl Infrastructure Ltd : Dec-quarter net loss 1.14 billion rupees . Dec-quarter income from operations 2.63 billion rupees .Net loss in Dec quarter last year was 1.01 billion rupees as per ind-as; income from operations was 2.51 billion rupees.  Full Article

GTL Infrastructure says process of merger with Chennai Network Infra to run along SDR process
Tuesday, 6 Dec 2016 07:06am EST 

Gtl Infrastructure Ltd : Says process of merger of Chennai Network Infrastructure Ltd with co will run in parallel with SDR process .Says envisages conversion of debt held by lenders into equity within 210 days from reference date with regards to SDR scheme.  Full Article

GTL Infrastructure Sept qtr loss narrows
Tuesday, 22 Nov 2016 04:03am EST 

GTL Infrastructure Ltd : GTL Infrastructure Ltd - sept quarter net loss 604.3 million rupees . GTL Infrastructure Ltd - sept quarter total income from operations 2.84 billion rupees .GTL Infrastructure Ltd - net loss in sept quarter last year was 1.86 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 2.65 billion rupees.  Full Article

GTL Infrastructure Ltd says ops temporarily disrupted in Chennai, Tamil Nadu coastal region due to floods - Reuters
Monday, 7 Dec 2015 08:35pm EST 

GTL Infrastructure Ltd:Temporary disruption of operations in Chennai and costal region of Tamil Nadu due to floods - RTRS.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

GTL Infrastructure Ltd News

» More GTLI.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
» More Financials