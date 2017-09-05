GTL Infrastructure Ltd (GTLI.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

GTL Infrastructure gets nod from SEBI, exchanges for scheme of amlagamation with Chennai Network Infra

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Gtl Infrastructure Ltd :Gets approval from SEBI, BSE, NSE for proposed scheme of amlagamation between chennai network infra, co.

India's GTL Infrastructure June-qtr loss narrows

Aug 9 (Reuters) - GTL Infrastructure Ltd ::June quarter loss 74.9 million rupees versus loss of 1.35 billion rupees last year.June quarter total income 2.90 billion rupees versus 2.35 billion rupees last year.

GTL Infra says CCI approved amalgamation scheme between Chennai Network Infra and co

July 14 (Reuters) - Gtl Infrastructure Ltd ::Says Competition Commission of India approved scheme of amalgamation between Chennai Network Infrastructure Limited (CNIL) and co.Says lenders in JLF meeting also approved the merger.

GTL Infra gets members' nod for conversion of debt into equity under SDR scheme

GTL Infrastructure Ltd : Gets members' nod for conversion of debt into equity under sdr scheme and consequently issue,allot shares to CDR/JLF lenders . Gets members' nod to restructure outstanding fccbs . Gets members' nod to offer, allot FCCBs/equity shares/CCPS .Gets members' nod to increase authorized share capital.

GTL Infrastructure Dec-qtr loss widens

Gtl Infrastructure Ltd : Dec-quarter net loss 1.14 billion rupees . Dec-quarter income from operations 2.63 billion rupees .Net loss in Dec quarter last year was 1.01 billion rupees as per ind-as; income from operations was 2.51 billion rupees.

GTL Infrastructure says process of merger with Chennai Network Infra to run along SDR process

Gtl Infrastructure Ltd : Says process of merger of Chennai Network Infrastructure Ltd with co will run in parallel with SDR process .Says envisages conversion of debt held by lenders into equity within 210 days from reference date with regards to SDR scheme.

GTL Infrastructure Sept qtr loss narrows

GTL Infrastructure Ltd : GTL Infrastructure Ltd - sept quarter net loss 604.3 million rupees . GTL Infrastructure Ltd - sept quarter total income from operations 2.84 billion rupees .GTL Infrastructure Ltd - net loss in sept quarter last year was 1.86 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 2.65 billion rupees.

GTL Infrastructure Ltd says ops temporarily disrupted in Chennai, Tamil Nadu coastal region due to floods - Reuters

