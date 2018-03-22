Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Lc Corp B.V. Sells 9.99 Pct of Getin Holding

March 22 (Reuters) - Getin Holding SA ::LC CORP B.V. SELLS 75.8 MILLION SHARES OF CO REPRESENTING 9.99 PERCENT STAKE.LC CORP B.V. REDUCES STAKE IN CO TO 34.17 PERCENT FROM 44.16 PERCENT.

Getin Investment Sp. z o. o. to be dissolved

March 19 (Reuters) - Getin Holding SA ::STAKEHOLDERS OF ITS UNIT, GETIN INVESTMENT SP. Z O O., RESOLVE TO DISSOLVE COMPANY.

Getin Holding FY Net Profit Down At 183.4 Mln Zlotys

March 16 (Reuters) - GETIN HOLDING SA ::FY NET PROFIT 183.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 253.3 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.FY NET INTEREST INCOME 959.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 840.6 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.FY NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME 392.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 434.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

Getin Holding To Correct Q3 2017 Result After Impairment Update By Idea Bank

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Getin Holding SA ::SAYS IMPAIRMENT UPDATE BY IDEA BANK WILL RESULT IN CORRECTION OF ITS ATTRIBUTABLE RESULT FOR Q3 2017 BY 15.2 MILLION ZLOTYS.SAYS WILL PUBLISH CORRECTED Q3 2017 REPORT SEPARATELY.

Getin Holding Q3 net profit up at 106.2 million zlotys

Nov 10 (Reuters) - GETIN HOLDING SA ::Q3 NET PROFIT 106.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 36.6 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 NET INTEREST INCOME 241.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 226.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME 120.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 121.3 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

Getin Holding Q2 net profit down at 49.5 million zlotys

Aug 21 (Reuters) - GETIN HOLDING SA :Q2 NET INTEREST INCOME 268.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 193.5 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.Q2 NET PROFIT 49.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 168.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.Q2 NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME 105.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 94.2 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.

Getin Holding sells 32.92 pct of Idea Bank in Minsk for RUB 716.4 mln

June 13 (Reuters) - GETIN HOLDING SA ::SELLS 32.92 PERCENT STAKE IN IDEA BANK IN MINSK TO OOO CARCADE IN KALININGRAD FOR RUB 716.4 MILLION.

Getin Holding to increase capital by 27.8 mln zlotys

May 29 (Reuters) - GETIN HOLDING SA ::TO VOTE ON JUNE 27 CAPITAL INCREASE OF 27.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VIA ISSUE OF SERIES C SHARES.SERIES C SHARES TO BE OFFERED VIA PRIVATE SUBSCRIPTION AT ISSUE PRICE OF 1.08 ZLOTY PER SHARE.FUNDS FROM SERIES C SHARES ISSUE TO MEET INVESTMENT NEEDS ASSOCIATED WITH OPENING NEW BUSINESS IN UKRAINE.

Getin Holding plans capital increase via issue of series C shares

May 29 (Reuters) - GETIN HOLDING SA ::PLANS CAPITAL INCREASE VIA ISSUE OF SERIES C SHARES IN PRIVATE SUBSCRIPTION AND WITHOUT PREEMPTIVE RIGHTS.SIGNS PRELIMINARY SERIES C SHARES ACQUISITION AGREEMENT WITH LC CORP B.V..LC CORP B.V. TO PREPAY 27.0 MILLION ZLOTYS FOR ISSUE PRICE OF SERIES C SHARES TILL JUNE 26.EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF CO'S SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON CAPITAL INCREASE TILL JUNE 30.

Leszek Czarnecki lowers his stake in Getin Holding to 53.70 pct

May 29 (Reuters) - GETIN HOLDING SA :LESZEK CZARNECKI LOWERS HIS STAKE IN CO TO 53.70 PERCENT FROM 57.12 PERCENT FOLLOWING SALE OF CO'S SHARES TRANSACTION.