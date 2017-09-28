Gemalto NV (GTO.AS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Virginie Duperat-Vergne to join Gemalto as company CFO

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Gemalto Nv :Reg-Virginie Duperat-Vergne to join Gemalto as company chief financial officer Jacques Tierny to step down after 10 years.Gemalto says on october 16, 2017, Virginie Duperat-Vergne will join Gemalto to become company cfo on January 1, 2018.Gemalto -Jacques will remain an active member of management team until end of 2017, ensuring a smooth and successful transition with his successor.

Gemalto announces first semester 2017 results

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Gemalto NV :Gemalto first semester 2017 results.

Gemalto first semester profit from ops 92.8 mln euros vs 171.7 mln euros

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Gemalto NV ::First semester revenue of 1.39 billion euros, lower by 8 percent at constant exchange rates and 7 percent at historical exchange rates.First semester profit from operations 92.8 million euros versus 171.7 million euros in first semester 2016.In first semester booked 425 million euro goodwill impairment charge.Removable sim business deteriorated faster than expected due to which first semester results were "disappointing".Expect to generate year-on-year stable revenue in second semester.Expects second quarter double digit revenue decrease in payment in Americas and sim business to continue for second semester.Estimates second semester profit from operations to be between 200 million euros and 230 million euros.Expects FY profit from operations between 293 million euros and 323 million euros.

Gemalto says to book in H1 non-cash goodwill impairment charge of about 420 million euros

July 21 (Reuters) - GEMALTO ::‍BASED ON ITS PRELIMINARY H1 RESULTS, REVENUE FOR Q2 IS EUR 742 MILLION, LOWER BY 9% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD OF 2016​.‍FOR FIRST SEMESTER, COMPANY PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS IS IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS AT APPROXIMATELY EUR 93 MILLION.​.‍Q2 DOUBLE DIGIT DECLINE FOR PAYMENT IN AMERICAS AND SIM BUSINESS IS ANTICIPATED TO CONTINUE FOR REST OF YEAR​.SEES ‍A STABLE REVENUE YEAR-ON-YEAR FOR SECOND SEMESTER​.‍TAKING INTO ACCOUNT THESE REVENUE TRENDS, OPERATING LEVERAGE OF PAYMENT AND SIM BUSINESSES WILL NOT BE REALIZED AS EXPECTED.​.‍EFFECT OF TRANSITION PLAN ANNOUNCED IN APRIL IS ANTICIPATED TO START CONTRIBUTING MATERIALLY TOWARDS END OF YEAR​.‍ESTIMATES ITS 2017 SECOND SEMESTER PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS TO BE BETWEEN EUR 200 MILLION AND EUR 230 MILLION.​.COMPANY IS EXPECTED TO BOOK A NON-CASH GOODWILL IMPAIRMENT CHARGE OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 420 MILLION IN H1 2017​.EXPECTED TO BOOK A NON-CASH GOODWILL IMPAIRMENT CHARGE AS A RESULT OF DETERIORATED PROSPECTS FOR REMOVABLE SIM MARKET​.

Mobike and Gemalto collaborate to bring IOT connectivity to bike-sharing services beyond China

June 28 (Reuters) - GEMALTO NV ::MOBIKE AND GEMALTO COLLABORATE TO BRING IOT CONNECTIVITY TO BIKE-SHARING SERVICES BEYOND CHINA.

Gemalto announces four Canadian provinces award new contract for secure driver's license cards and issuance

June 1 (Reuters) - GEMALTO NV ::PRESS RELEASE FOUR CANADIAN PROVINCES AWARD NEW CONTRACT TO GEMALTO FOR SECURE DRIVER'S LICENSE CARDS AND ISSUANCE.

Gemalto announces partnershipw with KNET in Kuwait

May 31 (Reuters) - GEMALTO NV :GEMALTO NV - KNET, NATIONAL SWITCH IN KUWAIT, PARTNERS WITH GEMALTO TO STRENGTHEN ON-LINE TRANSACTION SECURITY IN THE COUNTRY.

Gemalto Q1 revenue fell 6 percent to eur 651 million

April 27 (Reuters) - Gemalto Nv :Gemalto first quarter 2017 revenue.Q1 revenue fell 6 percent to eur 651 million.Launched a transition plan expected to contribute over eur 50 million to profit from operations annually.Q1 mobile segment revenue eur 247 million, 7 percent lower at constant exchange rates compared to Q1 of previous year.

Gemalto and IER create end-to-end self-service airport solution

Gemalto :Gemalto and IER have teamed up to create an end-to-end self-service airport solution.