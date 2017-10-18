Gaztransport et Technigaz SA (GTT.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

GTT 9-month revenues down at 168.5 million euros

Oct 18 (Reuters) - GTT ::9-MONTH REVENUES EUR ‍​168.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 176.7 MILLION YEAR AGO.AS AT SEPT 30, ORDER BOOK STOOD AT 86 UNITS.CONFIRMS 2017 TARGETS.9-MONTH REVENUES FROM SERVICES EUR 11.4 MILLION, UP 26.6 PERCENT.

GTT receives order from Hyundai Heavy Industries ‍​

Sept 18 (Reuters) - GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ SA ::GTT RECEIVES AN ORDER FROM HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES TO DESIGN THE LNG TANKS OF A NEW FSRU ‍​.DELIVERY IS SCHEDULED IN LATE 2019‍​.

Enertime signs technical support contract in gas and oil sector with GTT

Aug 1 (Reuters) - ENERTIME SAS ::SIGNS TECHNICAL SUPPORT CONTRACT IN GAS AND OIL SECTOR WITH GTT.

Gaztransport et Technigaz H1 EBIT rises to ‍​73.0 million euros

July 20 (Reuters) - GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ SA ::TO PAY AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.33 PER SHARE‍​.H1 REVENUES EUR ‍​111.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 116.9 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 EBIT EUR ‍​73.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 72.1 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 NET MARGIN ON REVENUES AT 55.0 PERCENT VERSUS 51.8 PERCENT YEAR AGO.CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENT AT END OF H1 AT EUR 77.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 59.6 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 NET INCOME EUR 61.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 60.5 MILLION YEAR AGO.CONFIRMS ITS OBJECTIVES FOR THE 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR.

‍GTT to design tanks of four LNG carriers for Hudong Zhonghua ​

July 11 (Reuters) - GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ SA ::‍GTT RECEIVES AN ORDER FROM HUDONG ZHONGHUA TO DESIGN TANKS OF FOUR LNG CARRIERS​.DELIVERY OF THE FIRST VESSEL IS SCHEDULED IN LATE 2019..

Gaztransport et Technigaz to equip a new LNG carrier for Hyundai Heavy Industries

June 22 (Reuters) - GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ SA ::RECEIVES AN ORDER FROM HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES <<<009540.KS>>> TO EQUIP A NEW LNG CARRIER.DELIVERY IS SCHEDULED IN 2019.

GTT receives order from Samsung Heavy Industries to equip new FLNG unit

June 8 (Reuters) - GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ SA ::GTT MEMBRANE TECHNOLOGY ONCE AGAIN SELECTED TO EQUIP A 4TH FLNG.DELIVERY IS SCHEDULED IN 2021.GTT HAS RECEIVED AN ORDER FROM SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES <<<010140.KS>>> (SHI) TO EQUIP A NEW FLOATING LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS UNIT (FLNG).

GTT and Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex sign a cooperation agreement

June 2 (Reuters) - GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ SA ::GTT AND ZVEZDA SHIPBUILDING COMPLEX SIGN A COOPERATION AGREEMENT RELATING TO MEMBRANE CONTAINMENT SYSTEMS CONSTRUCTION.

Gaztransport et Technigaz receives order from DSME to equip two LNG carriers

May 18 (Reuters) - GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ SA ::RECEIVED AN ORDER FROM DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING (DSME) <<<042660.KS>>> TO EQUIP TWO LNG CARRIERS WITH ITS NO96 GW CONTAINMENT SYSTEM..DSME SHIPYARD BASED IN GEOJE - SOUTH KOREA - WILL BUILD THE VESSELS OF 173,400 M3 EACH, ON BEHALF OF A EUROPEAN SHIP-OWNER. DELIVERIES ARE SCHEDULED IN 2019..

Gaztransport et Technigaz Q1 revenue down at 56.9 mln euros

Gaztransport Et Technigaz SA : Q1 revenue 5‍6.9 million euros versus 58.6 million euros ($62.2 million) year ago . Confirms its targets for 2017 .As at March 31, 2017, the order book stood at 87 units.