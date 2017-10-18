Edition:
Gaztransport et Technigaz SA (GTT.PA)

GTT.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

42.60EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.52 (-1.21%)
Prev Close
€43.12
Open
€43.10
Day's High
€43.29
Day's Low
€42.38
Volume
74,621
Avg. Vol
59,981
52-wk High
€46.94
52-wk Low
€28.38

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

GTT 9-month revenues down at 168.5 million euros
Wednesday, 18 Oct 2017 11:45am EDT 

Oct 18 (Reuters) - GTT ::9-MONTH REVENUES EUR ‍​168.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 176.7 MILLION YEAR AGO.AS AT SEPT 30, ORDER BOOK STOOD AT 86 UNITS.CONFIRMS 2017 TARGETS.9-MONTH REVENUES FROM SERVICES EUR 11.4 MILLION, UP 26.6 PERCENT.  Full Article

GTT receives order from Hyundai Heavy Industries ‍​
Monday, 18 Sep 2017 01:34pm EDT 

Sept 18 (Reuters) - GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ SA ::GTT RECEIVES AN ORDER FROM HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES TO DESIGN THE LNG TANKS OF A NEW FSRU ‍​.DELIVERY IS SCHEDULED IN LATE 2019‍​.  Full Article

Enertime signs technical support contract in gas and oil sector with GTT
Tuesday, 1 Aug 2017 02:14am EDT 

Aug 1 (Reuters) - ENERTIME SAS ::SIGNS TECHNICAL SUPPORT CONTRACT IN GAS AND OIL SECTOR WITH GTT.  Full Article

Gaztransport et Technigaz H1 EBIT rises to ‍​73.0 million euros
Thursday, 20 Jul 2017 11:45am EDT 

July 20 (Reuters) - GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ SA ::TO PAY AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.33 PER SHARE‍​.H1 REVENUES EUR ‍​111.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 116.9 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 EBIT EUR ‍​73.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 72.1 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 NET MARGIN ON REVENUES AT 55.0 PERCENT VERSUS 51.8 PERCENT YEAR AGO.CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENT AT END OF H1 AT EUR 77.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 59.6 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 NET INCOME EUR 61.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 60.5 MILLION YEAR AGO.CONFIRMS ITS OBJECTIVES FOR THE 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR.  Full Article

‍GTT to design tanks of four LNG carriers for Hudong Zhonghua ​
Tuesday, 11 Jul 2017 01:48am EDT 

July 11 (Reuters) - GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ SA ::‍GTT RECEIVES AN ORDER FROM HUDONG ZHONGHUA TO DESIGN TANKS OF FOUR LNG CARRIERS​.DELIVERY OF THE FIRST VESSEL IS SCHEDULED IN LATE 2019..  Full Article

Gaztransport et Technigaz to equip a new LNG carrier for Hyundai Heavy Industries
Thursday, 22 Jun 2017 12:47pm EDT 

June 22 (Reuters) - GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ SA ::RECEIVES AN ORDER FROM HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES <<<009540.KS>>> TO EQUIP A NEW LNG CARRIER.DELIVERY IS SCHEDULED IN 2019.  Full Article

GTT receives order from Samsung Heavy Industries to equip new FLNG unit
Thursday, 8 Jun 2017 11:44am EDT 

June 8 (Reuters) - GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ SA ::GTT MEMBRANE TECHNOLOGY ONCE AGAIN SELECTED TO EQUIP A 4TH FLNG.DELIVERY IS SCHEDULED IN 2021.GTT HAS RECEIVED AN ORDER FROM SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES <<<010140.KS>>> (SHI) TO EQUIP A NEW FLOATING LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS UNIT (FLNG).  Full Article

GTT and Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex sign a cooperation agreement
Friday, 2 Jun 2017 11:57am EDT 

June 2 (Reuters) - GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ SA ::GTT AND ZVEZDA SHIPBUILDING COMPLEX SIGN A COOPERATION AGREEMENT RELATING TO MEMBRANE CONTAINMENT SYSTEMS CONSTRUCTION.  Full Article

Gaztransport et Technigaz receives order from DSME to equip two LNG carriers
Thursday, 18 May 2017 02:38am EDT 

May 18 (Reuters) - GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ SA ::RECEIVED AN ORDER FROM DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING (DSME) <<<042660.KS>>> TO EQUIP TWO LNG CARRIERS WITH ITS NO96 GW CONTAINMENT SYSTEM..DSME SHIPYARD BASED IN GEOJE - SOUTH KOREA - WILL BUILD THE VESSELS OF 173,400 M3 EACH, ON BEHALF OF A EUROPEAN SHIP-OWNER. DELIVERIES ARE SCHEDULED IN 2019..  Full Article

Gaztransport et Technigaz Q1 revenue down at 56.9 mln euros
Tuesday, 11 Apr 2017 11:45am EDT 

Gaztransport Et Technigaz SA : Q1 revenue 5‍6.9 million euros versus 58.6 million euros ($62.2 million) year ago . Confirms its targets for 2017 .As at March 31, 2017, the order book stood at 87 units.  Full Article

