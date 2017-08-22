Gubre Fabrikalari TAS (GUBRF.IS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Gubre Fabrikalari Q2 net result turns to profit of 14.3 million lira

Aug 22 (Reuters) - GUBRE FABRIKALARI TAS ::REPORTED ON MONDAY Q2 REVENUE OF 950.5 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 605.2 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 NET PROFIT WAS AT 14.3 MILLION LIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 15.6 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.

Gubre Fabrikalari to up stake in Negmar Denizcilik and Narli Feribot, buys Gok Denizcilik

July 10 (Reuters) - GUBRE FABRIKALARI TAS ::SAID ON FRIDAY DECIDED TO INCREASE STAKE IN NEGMAR DENIZCILIK TO 60 PERCENT FROM 40 PERCENT .TO BUY 20 PERCENT IN NEGMAR DENIZCILIK FOR 10.0 MILLION LIRA FROM ETIS DENIZCILIK YATIRIM .DECIDED TO BUY ENTIRE SHARES OF GOK DENIZCILIK.DECIDED TO BUY 30 PERCENT STAKE IN NARLI FERIBOT ISLETMECILIGI IN WHICH COMPANY HOLDS 28 PERCENT INDIRECT STAKE FROM ETIS DENIZCILIK .

Gubre Fabrikalari cannot complete 40 pct stake sale in Negmar Denizcilik

May 19 (Reuters) - GUBRE FABRIKALARI TAS ::SAYS CANNOT COMPLETE 40 PERCENT STAKE SALE IN NEGMAR DENIZCILIK.SAYS SALE CANNOT BE COMPLETED SINCE BUYER DID NOT FULLFIL REQUIREMENTS OF THE AGREEMENT ON TIME.

Gubre Fabrikalari Q1 net profit drops to 10.7 million lira

May 11 (Reuters) - GUBRE FABRIKALARI TAS ::REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY Q1 REVENUE OF 1.12 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 985.8 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q1 NET PROFIT 10.7 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 30.3 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.

Gubre Fabrikalari says labor union decides strike unless agreement reached on negotiations

May 8 (Reuters) - GUBRE FABRIKALARI TAS ::SAYS PETROL-IS UNION DECIDES TO GO ON STRIKE AS OF JUNE 8 UNLESS ONGOING COLLECTIVE LABOUR NEGOTIATIONS FINALISED WITH AGREEMENT.

Gubre Fabrikalari proposes no dividend for 2016

Said on Wednesday proposed not to pay dividend for 2016.

Gubre Fabrikalari FY net result turns to loss of 68.7 mln lira

Gubre Fabrikalari T.A.S. : Said on Monday that FY 2016 revenue at 2.83 billion lira ($753.88 million) versus 2.93 billion lira year ago .FY 2016 net loss at 68.7 million lira versus profit of 85.2 million lira year ago.

Gubre Fabrikalari to receive 1.1 mln lira dividend from Iran-based unit

Gübre Fabrikalari T.A.S. :Says to receive 1.1 million lira ($293,787.73) dividend as company share from Iran-based unit Razi Petrochemical Co..

Gubre Fabrikalari to sell its 40 pct stake in Negmar Denizcilik for 21.1 mln lira

Decides to sell its 40 percent stake in Negmar Denizcilik for 21.1 million lira ($5.63 million) to Raintrade Petrokimya.

Gubre Fabrikalari: Raintrade Petrokimya offers 21.1 mln lira to buy 40 pct of Negmar Denizcilik

Gubre Fabrikalari Tas :Raintrade petrokimya offers 21.1 million lira ($5.62 million) for 40 percent or 57.0 million shares of Negmar Denizcilik.