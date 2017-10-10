Knight Therapeutics Inc (GUD.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Knight Therapeutics announces increase in ownership of Crescita Therapeutics

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Knight Therapeutics Inc :Knight Therapeutics - ‍pursuant to early warning requirements of national instrument 62-103, co announced increase in ownership of Crescita Therapeutics.Knight Therapeutics Inc - ‍now owns aggregate of 2.08 million common shares of crescita representing about 14.9 pct of outstanding common shares of Crescita​.

Knight Therapeutics amended its secured loan agreement with Crescita Therapeutics

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Crescita Therapeutics Inc :Knight Therapeutics Inc - Amended its secured loan agreement with Crescita Therapeutics Inc.Knight Therapeutics - To receive early repayment of $2.5 million of loan, agreed to release letter of credit for general security interest over all of Crescita's assets.

Crescita Therapeutics announces amended loan agreement with Knight Therapeutics

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Crescita Therapeutics Inc :Crescita Therapeutics announces amended loan agreement with Knight Therapeutics.Crescita Therapeutics Inc - ‍announced it has entered into an amended loan agreement with Knight Therapeutics Inc​.Crescita Therapeutics Inc - ‍under terms of amended loan agreement, Crescita will immediately repay $2.5 million of loan​.Crescita Therapeutics Inc - Knight has agreed to release letter of credit in exchange for a general security interest over all of Crescita's assets​.Crescita Therapeutics - has access to additional $6.0 million of cash that was previously restricted under terms of letter of credit - to fund operations​.Crescita Therapeutics - ‍loan continues to bear interest at 9% per annum and matures on January 22, 2022​.Entered into an amended loan agreement with knight therapeutics inc.Crescita agreed to make additional repayments such that principal amount of loan is reduced to $2.5 million by December 31, 2018​.

Knight Therapeutics qtrly earnings per share $‍0.003​

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Knight Therapeutics Inc ::Knight reports second quarter 2017 results.Qtrly earnings per share $‍0.003​.

Knight Therapeutics reports second quarter 2017 results

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Knight Therapeutics Inc :Knight reports second quarter 2017 results.Qtrly ‍shr $0.003​.All figures in C$.

Knight Therapeutics ‍issues additional secured loan of $10 mln to Synergy CHC

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Knight Therapeutics Inc -:Knight Therapeutics Inc - ‍issued an additional secured loan of us$10 million to Synergy CHC Corp​.Knight Therapeutics Inc - ‍additional secured loan of us$10 million bears interest at 10.5% per annum and matures on august 9, 2020​.

Knight therapeutics Q1 EPS $0.04

May 11 (Reuters) - Knight Therapeutics Inc ::Knight Therapeutics Inc qtrly revenues of $1.8 million, an increase of $682,000 over same period last year.Knight reports first quarter 2017 results.Qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.04.Received full repayment of balance of secured loans to Apicore Inc. and Pro Bono Bio Plc in the quarter.

Knight Therapeutics rewarded for doing Pro Bono

Knight Therapeutics Inc - :Assigned its secured loan issued to Pro Bono Bio Plc and has received full repayment of balance.

Alimera Sciences and Knight Therapeutics file new drug submission for iluvien in Canada

Alimera Sciences Inc : Alimera Sciences and Knight Therapeutics announce filing of new drug submission for iluvien in Canada .Alimera Sciences Inc - Knight's new drug submission (NDS) for iluvien has been accepted for review by Health Canada.

Knight Therapeutics announces exclusive license agreement with AstraZeneca

Knight Therapeutics Inc : The financial terms of agreement were not disclosed . Knight therapeutics- as per agreement, co will be responsible for all commercial, regulatory, certain supply chain activities for movantik in canada, israel . Movantik is currently under regulatory review in israel and, when approved, will be marketed under name moventig .Press release - knight therapeutics announces exclusive license agreement with astrazeneca for movantik/moventig(r) in canada and israel.