Guyana Goldfields Inc (GUY.TO)

Guyana Goldfields Inc reports a shift in recovered ounces to the fourth quarter full year production guidance maintained

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Guyana Goldfields Inc :Guyana Goldfields Inc reports a shift in recovered ounces to the fourth quarter; full year production guidance maintained.Guyana Goldfields Inc - ‍reported a small fire on its elution circuit boiler on evening of Wednesday, August 9​.Guyana Goldfields Inc - fire ‍incident resulted in damage to boiler and adjacent cables​.Guyana Goldfields - ‍no injuries sustained by employees and emergency response procedures were immediately initiated and fire was quickly extinguished​.Guyana Goldfields Inc - ‍mill is fully operational with only impact being inability to strip loaded carbon​.Guyana Goldfields - ‍based on current carbon stripping capacity, co will need to store excess carbon containing about 3,500 ounces of recoverable gold​.Guyana Goldfields Inc - ‍stored excess carbon containing approximately 3,500 ounces of recoverable gold will not be available for sale until Q4​.

Guyana Goldfields reports quarterly loss per share of $0.02

July 31 (Reuters) - Guyana Goldfields Inc ::Guyana Goldfields Inc reports quarterly loss per share of $0.02.Guyana Goldfields Inc Reports second quarter 2017 results and maintains production guidance.Says qtrly ‍gold production of 29,700 ounces​.Says co maintains 2017 production guidance and expects to come in at lower end of guidance range of 160,000 - 180,000 ounces of gold.Says sees 2017 ‍AISC $775 per ounce -$825 per ounce​.

Guyana Goldfields Q1 net earnings of $0.06 per share

May 1 (Reuters) - Guyana Goldfields Inc ::Guyana Goldfields Inc. Reports first quarter 2017 results; sold 40,700 oz au generating US$22.4m in operating cash flow and net earnings of $0.06 per share.Guyana Goldfields Inc - maintaining its production and cost guidance for 2017.Guyana Goldfields Inc - due to mine sequencing, gold production is expected to be slightly higher in second half of year relative to first half.Guyana Goldfields - qtrly gold produced 40,900 ounces versus 41,300 ounces; qtrly revenue $50 million versus $48.5 million.Q1 earnings per share view c$0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Guyana Goldfields Q1 2017 gold production 40,921 oz

Guyana Goldfields Inc : Achieves production of 40,921 ounces of gold in Q1 of 2017 . Guyana Goldfields Inc - in Q1 ended March 31, 2017, mill at Aurora gold mine processed an average of 6,698 tonnes per day of ore . Guyana Goldfields - due to mine sequencing, gold production is expected to be slightly higher in H2 of year relative to first half at Aurora gold mine .Guyana Goldfields Inc - first phase of mill expansion at its Aurora gold mine is expected to be completed in Q1 of 2018.

Guyana Goldfields from Jan. 1 to Feb. 28, co produced 27,994 ounces of gold

Guyana Goldfields Inc :Guyana goldfields inc - from january 1, 2017 to february 28, 2017, company produced 27,994 ounces of gold.

Guyana Goldfields reports quarterly earnings per share $0.02

Guyana Goldfields Inc - : Guyana Goldfields Inc sells 156koz of gold for 2016 and ends the year with its best quarter across all operating and cost metrics . Qtrly gold production of 43,800 ounces increased by 27% versus prior quarter . Qtrly earnings per share $0.02 .Sees 2017 gold production of 160,000 ounces - 180,000 ounces.

Guyana Goldfields sees 2017 gold production 160,000 -180,000 ounces

Guyana Goldfields Inc : Guyana Goldfields -well positioned to grow near-term production, ramp up exploration with unaudited cash balance of about US$70mln at end of year . Guyana Goldfields Inc sees 2017 gold production 160,000 ounces -180,000 ounces . Sees all-in sustaining cost $775-$825 per ounce for 2017 .Guyana Goldfields Inc - due to mine sequencing gold production is expected to be slightly higher in second half of 2017 relative to first half.

Guyana Goldfields Inc successfully completes debt restructuring

Guyana Goldfields Inc : Guyana Goldfields Inc successfully completes debt restructuring . Guyana Goldfields Inc says reduced its debt by 50% to $80 million over course of 2016 and is expected to end year with a cash balance of $64 million . Guyana Goldfields says estimates annual cost savings of new operating facility will amount to approximately $4.5 million per year over course of new facility . Guyana Goldfields says upon completion of restructuring, one-time, non-cash charge of $8 million will be applied to fully expense deferred financing costs in Q4 .Charge expected to adversely affect that quarters earnings per share with no effect on cash flow.

Guyana Goldfields reports Q3 earnings per share $0.05

Guyana Goldfields Inc - : Remains well on track to meet its 2016 production and cash cost (before royalty) guidance . Guyana Goldfields Inc quarterly earnings per share $0.05 . Q3 revenue $44.4 million . Maintaining its 2016 production guidance of 140,000 to 160,000 ounces of gold . Q3 earnings per share view c$0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Expects to expand Aurora gold mine in 2017 to increase milling capacity from 5,000 tpd to 8,000 tpd . In negotiation with its lenders regarding level of debt reduction in conjunction with restructuring of current project facility .Guyana Goldfields Inc reports third quarter 2016 results; produced 34,400 ounces of gold with cash costs of $499/OZ.

Guyana goldfields reports Q2 EPS of $0.05

Guyana Goldfields Inc : Guyana Goldfields inc. Reports second quarter 2016 results; sold 36,585 ounces of gold generating $11.6m in free cash flow and net earnings of $0.05 per share . Q2 earnings per share $0.05 . 2016 production guidance increased to 140,000 to 160,000 ounces of gold . For quarter sold 36,585 ounces of gold at average realized gold price of $1,269/ounce, generating gross Q2 revenues of $46.4 million . Q2 earnings per share view C$0.08, revenue view c$51.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Says all-in sustaining cost guidance for 2016 was increased from $637 to $687 per ounce to $670 to $720 per ounce.