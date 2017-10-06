GVC Holdings PLC (GVC.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Adams sells 68,753 shares of EUR 0.01 in GVC

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Adams Plc :‍ADAMS SOLD HOLDING OF 68,753 ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR 0.01 IN GVC ON MAIN MARKET OF LSE AT A PRICE OF 850 PENCE PER SHARE​.

GVC Holdings posts H1 adjusted pretax profit of 101.9 mln euros

Sept 14 (Reuters) - GVC HOLDINGS PLC ::H1 NET GAMING REVENUE ‍486.2​ MILLION EUROS VERSUS 390.6 MILLION EUROS IN H1 2016.‍ON TRACK TO SECURE TARGETED EUR 125M OF SYNERGIES ANNOUNCED AT TIME OF BWIN.PARTY TRANSACTION, BY END OF CURRENT YEAR​.‍MIGRATION OF REMAINING TERRITORIES ONTO BWIN.PARTY TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF 2017​.H1 ADJUSTED CLEAN EBITDA OF 133.9 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 91.2 MILLION EUROS IN H1 2016.H1 ADJUSTED PRETAX PROFIT 101.9 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 51.3 MILLION EUROS IN H1 2016.INTERIM DIVIDEND 16.5 EUR C PER SHARE.‍STRONG TRADING REPORTED FOR FIRST TWO QUARTERS HAS CONTINUED INTO Q3​.‍DAILY GROUP NGR IS UP 12% (FOR PERIOD UP TO 10 SEPTEMBER) AGAINST CORRESPONDING PERIOD LAST YEAR​.‍NOW EXPECTS GROUP CLEAN EBITDA FOR CURRENT YEAR TO BE COMFORTABLY AHEAD OF CURRENT ANALYSTS' CONSENSUS FORECAST OF EUR 255.9M​.

GVC Holding declares second special dividend for 2016 of 15.1 euro cents

GVC Holdings Plc : Final results . Fy pro forma 1 net gaming revenue up 9 pct to eur 894.6m (+12 pct in constant currency) . Fy pro forma clean ebitda 2 up 26 pct to eur 205.7m . Fy adjusted profit before tax 3 eur 93.8m versus eur 46.4m in 2015 . Second special dividend euro 15.1c, giving total euro 30c dividends declared for fy 2016 . For q1, pro forma daily ngr up 15 pct (+16 pct constant currency) . For q1, pro forma daily sports labels ngr +18 pct (+19 pct constant currency) . For q1, pro forma daily sports labels ngr +18 pct (+19 pct constant currency) .For q1, pro forma daily games labels ngr + 6 pct (+8 pct constant currency).

GVC holdings says signed a EUR 320 mln credit facility

GVC Holdings Plc : signed a EUR 320 mln senior secured term and revolving facility comprising a eur 250 mln term loan and a eur 70 mln revolving credit facility .Has now successfully secured long-term and increased debt facilities.

GVC Holdings sees group NGR "slightly ahead of" previous guidance

GVC Holdings Plc : Repaid in full outstanding loan of eur 386 mln provided by Cerberus Business Finance . NGR per day increased by 7 pct (up 9 in constant currency) in Q4 2016 over same period in 2015 . Board now anticipates reporting pro-forma 1 group NGR for year-ended 31 December 2016 of about eur 894 mln .Slightly ahead of previous guidance.

GVC Holdings says CFO Richard Cooper to step down; Paul Miles to succeed

GVC Holdings Plc : Richard cooper, chief financial officer, is to step down from board, effective from February 2017 .Paul Miles, currently chief financial officer of consumer credit group Wonga, has agreed to join group in Feb. 2017.

GVC says replaces existing financing arrangements

Gvc Holdings Plc : Has entered into a commitment with nomura international plc ("nomura") for a replacement of gvc's existing financing . Proceeds of which are to be applied towards repayment of its secured eur 400 million term loan facility with cerberus business finance, llc . Gvc and nomura have committed to eur 250 million nomura loan with formal documentation of agreement being signed by 31 october 2016 . Balance of cerberus loan will be repaid from existing cash resources .Replacement of existing financing arrangements.

GVC Holdings says transfers to premium listing

Gvc Holdings Plc : Transfer to a premium listing .Approval by UK Listing Authority of transfer of listing category of all of its ordinary shares from standard listing segment to premium listing segment.

GVC Holdings says trading in Q2 has been strong

GVC Holdings Plc : Trading statement . Trading update for six month period ending June 30 2016 . Trading in Q2 has been strong with both GVC and bwin.party brands achieving double digit growth on a constant currency basis. . Q2-2016 NGR per day grew by 11 pct compared to Q2-2015 on a pro forma 2 basis, and grew by 16 pct on a constant currency basis . In Q2-2016, GVC brands grew by 24 pct and bwin.party brands grew by 12 pct pro forma 2 year on year on a constant currency basis . In H1 2016, NGR per day grew by 7 pct on a pro forma 2 basis, and 11 pct in constant currency . In H1-2016, GVC brands grew by 15 pct and bwin.party brands grew by 9 pct pro forma 2 year on year on a constant currency basis . H1-2016 total pro forma 2 NGR was 439 mln euros, up 8 pct (H1-2015: 407 mln euros) . H1 2016 NGR on a reported basis 3 was 388 mln euros up 223 pct (H1-2015: 120 mln euros) .Following positive performance reported in Q1, trading in Q2 has been strong with an acceleration in underlying NGR per day growth.

GVC gets New Jersey licence approval in relation to Bwin deal

GVC Holdings Plc : On June 9, New Jersey division of gaming enforcement issued an order concluding its preliminary investigation of GVC in connection with its acquisition of Bwin.Party . DGE determined that New Jersey licenses held by Bwin.Party shall remain valid under GVC's ownership and a transactional waiver is not needed in connection with existing New Jersey contracts .Additionally, DGE ordered termination of monitoring agreement under which Bwin.Party had been operating since acquisition by GVC.