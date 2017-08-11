GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd (GVKP.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Gvk Power & Infrastructure posts June-qtr profit

Aug 11 (Reuters) - GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd ::June quarter profit 67.7 million rupees versus loss of 510.4 million rupees last year.June quarter total revenue 224.2 million rupees versus 168.5 million rupees last year.

July 13 (Reuters) - GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd :Obtained necessary approvals for sale of residual 10% stake in Bangalore International Airport to FIH Mauritius Investments.

June 2 (Reuters) - Fairfax India Holdings Corp :Fairfax India to acquire additional 10% interest in bangalore international airport limited.Fairfax India holdings corp - deal for ‍approximately inr 12.9 billion​.Fairfax India holdings - ‍bial owns, operates kempegowda international airport bengaluru under concession agreement with government of india for 30 years​.Fairfax India holdings - through unit, to acquire additional 10% of outstanding shares of bial, from unit of gvk power and infrastructure limited.

June 2 (Reuters) - GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd :Says approved sale of 10% of issued & paid up share capital in Bangalore International Airport to FIH Mauritius Investments.Says aggregate purchase consideration of INR 12.90 billion for stake sale in BIAL.Says proceeds of sale to be used for reducing debt obligations of GVK.Says transaction expected to be completed by early july 2017.

May 24 (Reuters) - GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd ::March quarter net loss 2.06 billion rupees.March quarter total income 258.5 million rupees.Net loss in March quarter last year was 1.06 billion rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 172.5 million rupees.

GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd : Clarifies on news item "GVK wins bid for Navi Mumbai airport" . Says CIDCO decared that MIAL emerged as successful bidder for operating the Greenfield Navi Mumbai International airport project Mumbai. .MIAL is yet to receive an official communication from CIDCO.

GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd : March-quarter consol net loss 4.08 billion rupees; March-quarter consol net sales 10.81 billion rupees .

GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd:Says that it will divests 33 pct. stake in Bangalore International Airport Limited to Fairfax India Holdings Corp and Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd for 214.9 billion Indian rupees.