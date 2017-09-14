Gerry Weber International AG (GWIG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Gerry Weber confirms FY 2016/17 ‍revenue and earnings forecast

Sept 14 (Reuters) - GERRY WEBER ::‍REVENUE AND EARNINGS FORECAST FOR FULL FY 2016/17 CONFIRMED​.9MTH ‍SALES REVENUES OF GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG WERE DOWN BY A MODERATE 2.9% TO EUR 620.1 MILLION​.‍GROUP EBITDA DECLINED FROM EUR 40.7 MILLION IN PREVIOUS YEAR TO EUR 35.1 MILLION AT NINE-MONTH STAGE OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR​.GROUP EBIT AT EUR 0.2 MILLION AFTER NINE MONTHS IN 2016/17, ALMOST REACHED PRIOR YEAR LEVEL OF EUR 0.6 MILLION.

Chief Retail Officer Norbert Steinke resigns from managing board

June 21 (Reuters) - GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG ::CHIEF RETAIL OFFICER NORBERT STEINKE HAS RESIGNED FROM MANAGING BOARD OF GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG AT HIS OWN REQUEST.HIS RESPONSIBILITIES IN MANAGING BOARD AS CHIEF RETAIL OFFICE WILL BE SHARED BY REMAINING TWO BOARD MEMBERS, NAMELY RALF WEBER (CEO) AND DAVID FRINK (CFO) ON AN INTERIM BASIS.

Gerry Weber closes H1 in line with expectations

June 14 (Reuters) - GERRY WEBER ::GERRY WEBER CLOSES H1 IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS AND IS THUS PERFORMING TO PLAN.H1 OPERATING RESULT OF EUR 6.0 MILLION FULLY IN LINE WITH PROJECTIONS FOR FULL FINANCIAL YEAR 2016/17.IN FIRST HALF OF 2016/17 (1 NOVEMBER 2016 TO 30 APRIL 2017), CONSOLIDATED SALES REVENUES OF GERRY WEBER GROUP WERE DOWN BY A MODERATE 3.6% ON SAME PERIOD OF PREVIOUS YEAR TO EUR 427.8 MILLION.HALLHUBER BRAND CONTRIBUTED EUR 92.9 MILLION TO GROUP REVENUES IN H1 2016/17.CONFIRMS FORECAST FOR FULL YEAR AND EXPECTS SALES REVENUES TO BE 2% TO 4% LOWER THAN IN PREVIOUS YEAR (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 900.8 MILLION).

Gerry Weber announces share buy-back programme

Gerry Weber : Announces share buy-back programme .To carry out a share buy-back programme in an amount of up to 500,000 shares up to a maximum total purchase price (excluding. Ancillary expenses) of up to 5.0 million euros ($5.32 million).

Gerry Weber International AG : 2015/16 group sales revenues of 900.8 million euros ($950.79 million) . FY EBITDA of 77.3 million euros and EBIT of 13.8 million euros . FY group's consolidated net income after taxes amounted to 0.5 million euros, compared to 52.2 million euros in previous year . Proposal to pay out a dividend of 0.25 euro per share euros . Fit4growth realignment programme proceeding to plan . Projects resulting special charges to amount to about 6 million euros in current financial year, compared to 31.2 million euros in previous year . Earnings projections for FY 2016/17 at prior year level . Expects sales revenues in 2016/17 to decline by a moderate -2 percent to -4 percent compared to previous year . Does not expect earnings to increase significantly in FY 2016/17 and projects consolidated EBIT of between 10 million and 20 million euros for current financial year . Expects to enter a phase of sustainable profitable growth in third year following start of realignment exercise, i.e. in financial year 2017/18 .For current financial year consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA reported) is expected to come in at between 60 million and 70 million euros.

Gerry Weber : 2015/16 group sales revenues of approx. 900 million euros ($967.05 million) . Earnings expectations for current financial year 2016/17 at previous year's level . FY EBIT is between 13 and 14 million euros and consolidated EBITDA amounts to approx. 77 million euros . For 2016/17 projects consolidated EBIT (reported) of 10 to 20 million euros to be recognised in income statement as well as a moderate decline in group sales revenues (-2 pct to -4 pct) . Sees 2016/2017 consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA reported) are expected to amount to between 60 and 70 million euros . Gerry Weber will continue to actively implement "fit4growth" realignment programme as planned and make adjustments if and when potential for improvement arises or volatility of market makes them necessary .Managing board expects respective burdens to amount to 6 million euros in current financial year.

GK Software says Gerry Weber opts for new store-level software by SAP and GK Software

GK Software AG :Gerry Weber International has decided to implement SAP omnichannel point-of-sale by GK application in approximately 1,000 gerry weber and hallhuber stores in 18 countries.

Gerry Weber H1 sales up 2.5 pct to 443.6 million euros

Gerry Weber International AG : H1 sales rose 2.5 percent to 443.6 million euros ($500.65 million) . Hallhuber contributes 91.7 million euros to consolidated sales in first half of 2015/16 (+ 22.9 pct) . Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for first half of 2015/16 dropped to 8.4 million euros (H1 previous year: 36.2 million euros) . EBITDA for first half of 2015/16 slumped from 52.5 million euros to 29.9 million euros . Is upholding its full year guidance . Expects to report consolidated 2015/16 sales between 890 and 920 million euros, with Hallhuber contributing between 180 and 190 million euros .Sees for FY group EBIT are anticipated to come in between 10 and 20 million euros.

Gerry Weber International confirms FY 2015/2016 outlook

Gerry Weber International AG:Projects consolidated sales revenues of between 890 million and 920 million euros for FY 2015/16​.Expects Group EBIT to amount to between 10 million euros and 20 million euros in the FY 2015/16.FY 2015/2016 revenue estimate 918.68 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Gerry Weber International proposes lower dividend

Gerry Weber International AG:Proposal to pay a dividend of 0.40 euros per share​ (previous year: 0.75 euros per share).