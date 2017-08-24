Great-West Lifeco Inc (GWO.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Great-West Lifeco subsidiary Canada Life Group announces agreement to acquire retirement advantage

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Great-West Lifeco Inc :Great-West lifeco subsidiary Canada Life Group announces agreement to acquire retirement advantage.‍Terms of transaction were not disclosed​.Transaction is expected to be earnings accretive, although it is not expected to have a material impact on co's financial results​.‍European subsidiary Canada Life Group reached an agreement to acquire financial services provider retirement advantage​.

Great-West Lifeco reports Q2 earnings per share c$0.591

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Great-west Lifeco Inc :Great-West Lifeco reports second quarter 2017 adjusted net earnings of $712 million, up 6% from the second quarter of 2016.Q2 adjusted earnings per share c$0.719 excluding items.Q2 earnings per share view c$0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Q2 earnings per share c$0.591.Great-West lifeco inc - ‍irish life health remains on track to deliver target expense reductions​.Great-West lifeco inc - qtrly ‍total net premiums $7,772 million versus $9,365​ million at q1-end.Great-West lifeco inc qtrly ‍earnings per diluted share $0.590​.

Great-West Lifeco prices $700 million of senior notes

May 23 (Reuters) - Great-west Lifeco Inc :Great-West lifeco announces pricing of us$700 million of senior notes.Great-West lifeco inc - subsidiary priced us$700 million principal amount of 4.15% senior notes due 2047.Great-West lifeco inc - notes will be issued at a price equal to 99.218% of par.

Great-West Lifeco subsidiary announces acquisition of Financial Horizons Group

May 19 (Reuters) - Great-west Lifeco Inc :Great-West Lifeco subsidiary announces acquisition of Financial Horizons Group - the leading MGA in the Canadian market.Transaction is expected to be earnings accretive, although not material to overall Canadian earnings.Financial horizons group will continue to operate with its own governance and board of directors.

Great-West says unit intends to redeem all $1 bln aggregate principal amount of outstanding 5.691% subordinated debentures

April 24 (Reuters) - Great-west Lifeco Inc :Great-West lifeco-unit intends to redeem all $1 billion aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 5.691% subordinated debentures due june 21, 2067.Great-West lifeco inc- subsidiary intends to redeem debentures at redemption price equal to 100% of principal amount of debentures.

GREAT-WEST LIFECO REPORTS Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.686

Great-west Lifeco Inc : GREAT-WEST LIFECO REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2016 RESULTS, INCREASES DIVIDEND BY 6% . Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.686 . Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.68 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S . Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.707 EXCLUDING ITEMS . INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 6 PERCENT . SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.367PER SHARE .GREAT-WEST LIFECO - CONSOLIDATED ASSETS UNDER ADMINISTRATION AT DECEMBER 31, 2016 WERE OVER $1.2 TRILLION, INCREASE OF $36 BILLION FROM DECEMBER 31, 2015.

Great-West Lifeco announces normal course issuer bid

Great-West Lifeco Inc : Great-West Lifeco announces normal course issuer bid . Great-West Lifeco Inc - under renewed NCIB corporation may purchase for cancellation up to 20 million common shares over 12 month period .Great-West Lifeco -utilize renewed NCIB to acquire shares in order to mitigate dilutive effect of issuing securities under corp's stock option plan.

Great-West Lifeco announces expense reductions at Putnam Investments

Great-west Lifeco Inc : Great-West Lifeco announces expense reductions at Putnam Investments . Great-West Lifeco Inc - Putnam Investments will be undertaking us$65 mln in expense reductions, aligning its resources . Great-West Lifeco Inc - Putnam Investments will be undertaking us$65 mln in expense reductions . Great-west Lifeco Inc -Says small number of investment management professionals will be leaving company . Great-West Lifeco - firm will be reducing its staff by nearly eight percent (approximately 115 positions) .Great-West Lifeco - Putnam will address cost across its enterprise through reduction in staff, elimination of certain non-core business programs.

Great-West Lifeco Q2 EPS C$0.675

Great-west Lifeco Inc : West lifeco reports second quarter 2016 results . Q2 earnings per share view c$0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q2 earnings per share c$0.675 . West lifeco inc - lifeco sales in q2 of 2016 of $24.9 billion were up 1% compared to same quarter in 2015. . West lifeco inc says consolidated assets under administration at june 30, 2016 were approximately $1.2 trillion, a decrease of $28.7 billion from december 31, 2015 . West lifeco - total united states segment assets under administration at june 30, 2016 were $786 billion compared to $808 billion at december 31, 2015 . West lifeco inc says lifeco premiums and deposits in q2 of 2016 of $28.2 billion were up 28% from same quarter in 2015 . Says insurance & annuities sales for q2 of 2016 were $5.6 billion, compared to $3.4 billion a year ago . West lifeco inc - total canada segment assets under administration at june 30, 2016 were $171 billion compared to $166 billion at december 31, 2015 .West lifeco inc - total europe segment assets under administration at june 30, 2016 were $227 billion compared to $238 billion at december 31, 2015.

Great-West Lifeco obtains issuer bid exemption orders

Great-West Lifeco Inc : Great-West Lifeco Inc - intends to purchase for cancellation, up to 5.8 million of its common shares . Great-West Lifeco Inc - total number of common shares which may be purchased under private agreements may not exceed 6.7 million shares .Great-West Lifeco obtains issuer bid exemption orders to permit purchases by way of private agreements.