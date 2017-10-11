Gerresheimer AG (GXIG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Gerresheimer says acquisitions remain part of strategy

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Gerresheimer AG management on conference call::CEO says wants to expand customer base in emerging markets‍​.CFO says acquisitions remain part of its strategy.

Corning and Gerresheimer collaborate to deliver new Corning valor(tm) glass to the pharmaceutical packaging market

July 24 (Reuters) - Corning Inc ::Corning and Gerresheimer collaborate to deliver new corning valor(tm) glass to the pharmaceutical packaging market.Corning Inc- ‍co, Gerresheimer AG announce that they are accelerating supply of Corning valor glass to pharmaceutical industry​.

Gerresheimer says Christian Fischer to be appointed CEO

Gerresheimer AG : Christian Fischer to be appointed CEO of Gerresheimer AG .Christian Fischer to join management board on August 1, 2017 before taking over as CEO on September 1, 2017.

Gerresheimer says FY div of 1 eur/shr possible

Gerresheimer CEO on conference call : Expects sale of lab glassware unit to be completed by end-November . Looking at possible acquisitions in Southeast Asia, South America . Dividend of 1 eur per share for 2015/16 possible . Pretax book gain from sale of lab glassware business could be 65-70 million eur Further company coverage: [GXIG.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Gerresheimer confirms FY 2016 to FY 2018 guidance

Gerresheimer AG:Guidance for FY 2016 confirmed.Ays continues to anticipate group revenues of around 1.5 billion euros (plus or minus 25 million euros) on a constant exchange rate basis for FY 2016.Adjusted EBITDA is expected to increase to some 320 million euros (plus or minus 10 million euros) in FY 2016.Confirmed its guidance for the FY 2016 to FY 2018.For the adjusted EBITDA margin, the Group has set a target of around 22 pct for FY 2018.FY 2016 revenue estimate 1.51 billion euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Gerresheimer confirms forecast for financial years 2016 to 2018, proposes dividend

Gerresheimer AG:Confirms its indication for the financial years 2016 to 2018.Proposed dividend of 0.85 euros per share (2014: 0.75 euros per share).Anticipates group revenues of around 1.5 billion euros (plus or minus 25 million euros) in 2016.Approx. 9 pct revenue growth expected in 2016, with 4 pct to 5 pct on organic basis.Adjusted EBITDA expected for 2016 at approx. 320 million euros (plus or minus 10 million euros).Is aiming for average annual organic revenue growth of 4 pct to 5 pct for the period from 2016 to 2018.FY 2016 revenue estimate 1.522 billion euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Gerresheimer concludes EUR 425 mln debt issue

Gerresheimer AG:Concludes 425 million euros debt issue.Funds used to pay back bridge loan for Sept. acquisition of Centor.