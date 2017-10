Grand City Properties SA (GYC.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Grand City Properties H1 net profit at 225 million euros

Aug 18 (Reuters) - GRAND CITY PROPERTIES SA :H1 ‍RENTAL AND OPERATING INCOME INCREASED TO EUR239 MILLION, UP FROM EUR208 MILLION​.H1 NET PROFIT RESULTED IN EUR225 MILLION; EARNINGS PER SHARE OF EUR1.24.H1 ‍FFO I UP YOY TO EUR85 MILLION​.H1 ‍ADJUSTED EBITDA UP BY 12% YOY TO EUR121 MILLION​.

Grand City Properties announces pricing and result of offer to holders of EUR 500 mln notes

July 31 (Reuters) - GRAND CITY PROPERTIES SA :DGAP-NEWS: GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A. ANNOUNCES THE PRICING AND THE RESULT OF THE OFFER TO THE HOLDERS OF ITS OUTSTANDING EUR500,000,000 2.00 PER CENT. NOTES DUE 2021 TO TENDER SUCH NOTES FOR PURCHASE FOR CASH.NOTES IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF EUR 320.6 MILLION WERE VALIDLY TENDERED FOR PURCHASE PURSUANT TO OFFER.

Grand City Properties sccessfully places EUR 600 mln of notes

July 25 (Reuters) - GRAND CITY PROPERTIES SA ::DGAP-NEWS: GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A. SUCCESSFULLY PLACES EURO 600 MILLION OF NOTES DUE 2026 UNDER THE EMTN PROGRAMME.

Grand City Properties considers issuing fixed rate notes

July 24 (Reuters) - GRAND CITY PROPERTIES SA ::GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A. OFFERS TO THE HOLDERS OF ITS OUTSTANDING EUR 500,000,000 2.00% NOTES DUE 2021 TO TENDER SUCH NOTES FOR PURCHASE FOR CASH AND CONSIDERS ISSUING FIXED RATE NOTES.‍FURTHERMORE, CONSIDERS TO ISSUE EUR DENOMINATED REG S BEARER, SENIOR UNSECURED EXPECTED 9 -YEARS NOTES​.

Grand City Properties ‍announces establishment of euro medium term note programme​

July 21 (Reuters) - GRAND CITY PROPERTIES SA ::‍ANNOUNCES ESTABLISHMENT OF A EUR1,500,000,000 EURO MEDIUM TERM NOTE PROGRAMME​.‍NOTES ISSUED UNDER EMTN PROGRAMME WILL RANK PARI PASSU WITH COMPANY'S OUTSTANDING SENIOR NOTES​.

Grand City Properties announces capital increase

June 20 (Reuters) - GRAND CITY PROPERTIES SA ::GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A. ANNOUNCES CAPITAL INCREASE.TO INCREASE TOTAL SHARE CAPITAL FROM EUR 15,378,888.30 BY UP TO EUR 1,100,000.00 TO UP TO EUR 16,478,888.30 THROUGH ISSUE OF UP TO 11,000,000 NEW SHARES WITH PAR VALUE OF EUR 0.10 EACH.ISSUE PRICE FOR NEW SHARES WILL BE DETERMINED ON BASIS OF OUTCOME OF AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING PROCESS.SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS OF EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS WERE EXCLUDED.

Grand City Properties Q1 net profit up at EUR 92 million

May 15 (Reuters) - GRAND CITY PROPERTIES SA :Q1 NET PROFIT INCREASED TO EUR92 MILLION; EARNINGS PER SHARE INCREASE OF 9% YOY TO EUR0.51.Q1 FFO I INCREASE OF 12% YOY TO EUR42 MILLION.Q1 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF EUR60 MILLION, UP 11% YOY.Q1 LIKE-FOR-LIKE OCCUPANCY GROWTH OF 2.7% P.A. AND LIKE-FOR-LIKE IN-PLACE RENT GROWTH OF 2.1% P.A..Q1 RENTAL AND OPERATING INCOME INCREASED TO EUR118 MILLION, UP FROM EUR101 MILLION.

Grand City Properties FY net profit up 66 pct at 653 million euros

Grand City Properties SA : FFO I in 2016 amounted to 160 million euros, up 25 pct from 2015 . Net profit increased by 66 pct amounting to 653 million euros in 2016; earnings per share at 3.56 euros, an increase of 31 pct . Increased dividend payout ratio to 65 pct of FFO I per share starting from 2016 dividend results in 0.68 euros dividend per share, up 172 pct from last year's dividend . Rental and operating income at 436 million euros for FY 2016, up 31 pct from 2015 . FY EBITDA increased by 69 pct to 825 million euros in 2016 .FY adjusted EBITDA for 2016 at 225 million euros, an increase of 27 pct to 2015.

Grand City Properties H1 FFO I up at 76 mln euros

Grand City Properties SA : H1 rental and operating income at 209 million euros, a 46% increase to yoy . H1 FFO I for first six months of 2016 increased to 76 million euros, 40% yoy . Dividend policy of 50% of FFO I starting from next dividend payment in 2017, from previously 30% . H1 EBITDA increased 107% yoy to 487 million euros . H1 adjusted EBITDA up 44% yoy, amounted to 107 million euros for H1 2016 .H1 net profit reached eur392 million, 101% increase to H1 2015; earning per share at 2.10 euros, 43% increase yoy.