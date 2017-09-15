GYM Group PLC (GYM.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Gym Group says acquired 18 gyms from Lifestyle Fitness

Sept 15 (Reuters) - GYM GROUP PLC :ACQUIRED 18 GYMS FROM LIFESTYLE FITNESS FOR A TOTAL CASH CONSIDERATION OF £20.5M.ACQUISITION IS TO BE FUNDED FROM GROUP'S EXISTING FINANCING FACILITIES..GROUP HAS EXTENDED ITS EXISTING CAPEX FACILITY BY A FURTHER £10M..

Gym Group H1 statutory pretax profit rises 75.5 pct to 5.9 mln stg

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Gym Group Plc :H1 REVENUE OF 42.8 MILLION STG, AN INCREASE OF 18.8 PCT (H1 2016: 36.1 MILLION STG).H1 GROUP ADJUSTED EBITDA OF 13.7 MILLION STG, AN INCREASE OF 19.1 PCT (H1 2016: 11.5 MILLION STG); EBITDA MARGIN OF 32 PCT (H1 2016: 31.9 PCT).H1 STATUTORY PROFIT BEFORE TAX INCREASED BY 75.5 PCT TO 5.9 MILLION STG (H1 2016: 3.4 MILLION STG).EXPECT TO ACHIEVE TOP END OF GUIDANCE RANGE OF 15 TO 20 SITES OPENINGS FOR 2017.

Bookrunner says 12 pct of Gym Group shares to be sold

Bookrunner: Bookrunner says sellers announce their intention to sell approximately 15 million ordinary shares ( "placing shares") in company . Placing shares represent approximately 12 pct of company's issued share capital . Numis, Barclays are acting for Phoenix and Bridges as joint bookrunners in connection with placing . Final number of placing shares, price of placing will be agreed by joint bookrunners and sellers at close of bookbuild process .Placing shares are being offered by way of an accelerated bookbuild, which will be launched immediately following this announcement.

Bookrunner says 15 mln shares of Gym Group sold via placing

Bookrunner: Sellers have sold 15 million existing ordinary shares at a price of 210 pence per share in Gym Group (representing about 12 pct of co's issued share capital) .Placing was conducted through an accelerated bookbuild.

