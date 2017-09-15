GYM Group PLC (GYM.L)
208.75GBp
20 Oct 2017
-3.50 (-1.65%)
212.25
210.00
210.50
207.50
169,381
445,769
229.20
155.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Gym Group says acquired 18 gyms from Lifestyle Fitness
Sept 15 (Reuters) - GYM GROUP PLC
Gym Group H1 statutory pretax profit rises 75.5 pct to 5.9 mln stg
Aug 30 (Reuters) - Gym Group Plc
Bookrunner says 12 pct of Gym Group shares to be sold
Bookrunner: Bookrunner says sellers announce their intention to sell approximately 15 million ordinary shares ( "placing shares") in company . Placing shares represent approximately 12 pct of company's issued share capital . Numis, Barclays are acting for Phoenix and Bridges as joint bookrunners in connection with placing . Final number of placing shares, price of placing will be agreed by joint bookrunners and sellers at close of bookbuild process .Placing shares are being offered by way of an accelerated bookbuild, which will be launched immediately following this announcement. Full Article
Bookrunner says 15 mln shares of Gym Group sold via placing
Bookrunner: Sellers have sold 15 million existing ordinary shares at a price of 210 pence per share in Gym Group (representing about 12 pct of co's issued share capital) .Placing was conducted through an accelerated bookbuild. Full Article
BRIEF-Gym Group H1 statutory pretax profit rises 75.5 pct to 5.9 mln stg
* H1 REVENUE OF 42.8 MILLION STG, AN INCREASE OF 18.8 PCT (H1 2016: 36.1 MILLION STG)