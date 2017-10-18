Hydro One Ltd (H.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hydro One Networks files motion to review and vary OEB decision EB-2016-1060​

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Hydro One Ltd :Hydro One Networks Inc - has filed a motion to review and vary OEB decision EB-2016-1060​.

‍Hydro One says Ontario energy board approves ‍capital spending at $950 mln for 2017 and $1 bln for 2018

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Hydro One Ltd ::‍hydro One Networks Inc - Ontario Energy Board issued decision regarding 2017/2018 transmission revenue requirement and rate settlement application​.‍hydro One Networks Inc​ - OEB's decision includes ‍capital spending approval at $950 million for 2017 and $1 billion for 2018​.‍hydro One Networks Inc​ - "‍hydro One is reviewing decision in detail and will determine appropriate next steps​".

Hydro One and Avista file applications for regulatory approval of merger

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Avista Corp :Hydro One and Avista file applications for regulatory approval of merger.Avista Corp - Co, ‍ Hydro one filed applications requesting regulatory approval of proposed merger of two companies that was announced on July 19​.

Hydro One Q2 earnings per share C$0.20

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Hydro One Ltd :Hydro One reports second quarter results.Q2 earnings per share C$0.20.Qtrly ‍revenues C$1.37 billion versus C$1.55 billion ​.Q2 earnings per share view C$0.25, revenue view C$1.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.HYDRO ONE - ‍pending decision on co's 2017-2018 transmission rate filing also impacted qtrly revenues, however co anticipates a decision in near term​.Hydro One - anticipates revised transmission rates to be effective from Jan 1, 2017, would book increased revenue up to date of decision at that time​.

Hydro One increases qtrly cash dividend by 5 pct to C$0.22/shr

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Hydro One Ltd :Hydro one limited declares common share dividend at recently increased 22 cents per share quarterly rate.Increases quarterly cash dividend by 5 percent to c$0.22per share.

Avista says it will pay termination fee to Hydro if merger agreement between co, Hydro One is terminated

July 19 (Reuters) - Avista Corp :Avista says if merger agreement between co, Hydro one is terminated, co will be required to pay Hydro a termination fee of $103 million - SEC filing.

Hydro One to acquire Avista to create growing North American utility leader with C$31.2 billion in enterprise value

July 19 (Reuters) - Avista Corp :Hydro One to acquire Avista to create growing North American utility leader with C$31.2 billion in enterprise value.Avista Corp - ‍avista shareholders receive $53 in cash per common share​.Avista Corp - Transaction will be accretive to earnings per share in mid-single digits in first full year of operation.Avista Corp - ‍Hydro One's acquisition financing involves issuance of C$1.4 billion of hydro one common equity and $2.6 billion of Hydro one debt​.Avista Corp - No workforce reductions are anticipated as a result of this transaction for either Hydro One or Avista.Avista Corp - ‍Hydro One and Avista customer rates will not be impacted by any of costs associated with transaction​.Deal for C$6.7 billion ($5.3 billion) in all-cash transaction..Says transaction was unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies.Avista Corp - Avista preserves corporate identity including its headquarters.Avista Corp - ‍Hydro One's acquisition financing strategy involves issuance of C$1.4 billion of hydro one common equity and $2.6 billion of hydro one debt​.

Hydro One announces secondary offering of shares by Province of Ontario

May 8 (Reuters) - Hydro One Ltd :Hydro One Limited announces secondary offering of common shares by the province of ontario.Hydro One - entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters for secondary offering by province on a bought deal basis, of 120 million common shares.Hydro One Ltd - secondary offering of 120 million common shares of Hydro One at a price of $23.25 per share.

Hydro One reports Q1 earnings per share C$0.28

May 4 (Reuters) - Hydro One Ltd ::Hydro One reports first quarter results and increases shareholder dividend.Q1 earnings per share C$0.28.Qtrly revenues C$1,658 million versus. C$1,686 million.Quarterly dividend increased 5pct to $0.22 per share, payable June 30, 2017.Hydro One Ltd - quarterly dividend increased 5pct to $0.22 per share, payable June 30, 2017..Q1 earnings per share view C$0.31, revenue view C$1.75 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Hydro One Limited announces 5pct dividend increase

May 4 (Reuters) - Hydro One Ltd :Hydro One Limited announces 5% dividend increase and declares quarterly common share dividend.Increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent.Hydro One Ltd - declared a quarterly cash dividend to common shareholders at new rate of $0.22 per share to be paid on June 30, 2017.