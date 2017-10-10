Helma Eigenheimbau AG (H5EG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Helma Eigenheimbau: supervisory board chairman Otto Holzkamp passed away

Oct 10 (Reuters) - HELMA EIGENHEIMBAU AG ::DGAP-NEWS: HELMA EIGENHEIMBAU AG: SUPERVISORY BOARD CHAIRMAN OTTO HOLZKAMP PASSED AWAY.‍UNTIL SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED, SUPERVISORY BOARD BE HEADED ON PROVISIONAL BASIS BY ITS DEPUTY CHAIRMAN, SVEN AßMANN​.

Helma Eigenheimbau confirms FY forecast

Aug 31 (Reuters) - HELMA EIGENHEIMBAU AG ::H1 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME AFTER MINORITY INTERESTS (H1 2016: EUR 3.6 MILLION).H1 GROUP GREW ITS REVENUE BY AROUND 7 % YEAR-ON-YEAR, FROM EUR 103.0 MILLION TO EUR 110.1 MILLION.‍EBIT ADJUSTED FOR DISPOSAL OF CAPITALISED INTEREST ROSE BY EUR 0.2 MILLION TO EUR 6.6 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2017​.2017 FORECAST CONFIRMED.REVENUE GUIDANCE OF EUR 325-340 MILLION FOR 2018, AND OF EUR 370-400 MILLION FOR 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR, IS ALSO CONFIRMED.

Helma Eigenheimbau H1 new order intake down at EUR 116.3 mln

July 13 (Reuters) - HELMA EIGENHEIMBAU AG ::HELMA EIGENHEIMBAU AG: H1 2017 NEW ORDER INTAKE FIGURES PUBLISHED.NEW ORDER INTAKE OF EUR 116.3 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2017 (H1 2016: EUR 120.6 MILLION).LIES WITHIN ITS PLANNED NEW ORDER INTAKE RANGE AS OF MIDYEAR STAGE, AS COMPANY PUBLISHED IN ITS MANAGEMENT REPORT IN MARCH 2017​.CONFIRMS EXPECTATION OF NEW ORDER INTAKE BEING CONSIDERABLY HIGHER IN SECOND HALF OF 2017 THAN DURING H1.

Helma Eigenheimbau appoints Andre Mueller to management board

June 28 (Reuters) - HELMA EIGENHEIMBAU AG ::EXPANSION OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD.‍SUPERVISORY BOARD HAS DECIDED TO APPOINT ANDRÉ MÜLLER TO MANAGEMENT BOARD FOR FIVE YEARS​.

Helma Eigenheimbau: promissory note of EUR 27.0 mln successfully placed

May 18 (Reuters) - HELMA EIGENHEIMBAU AG ::PROMISSORY NOTE OF EUR 27.0 MILLION SUCCESSFULLY PLACED.

Helma Eigenheimbau plans to increase dividend to 1.10 euros per share

Helma Eigenheimbau AG : Publishes 2016 annual report and proposed dividend .Planned 1.10 euros ($1.18) per share dividend.

Helma Eigenheimbau FY EBIT up 22 pct at 21.7 million euros

Helma Eigenheimbau AG : Consolidated revenue in financial year elapsed was up 53.2 million euros to reach a new record level of 263.8 million euros . Consolidated FY EBIT was up by around 22 pct, rising from 17.8 million euros to 21.7 million euros .FY consolidated net income after deducting minority interests grew by 35 pct, from 10.0 million euros to 13.5 million euros.

Helma Eigenheimbau FY 2016 revenue up 25 pct at 263.8 million euros

Helma Eigenheimbau AG : Rreports record results for FY 2016; forecast reduced for the 2017-2018 financial years . Grew its revenue by 25 percent to 263.8 million euros ($279.10 million) in 2016 (2015: 210.6 million euros) . FY EBIT were up by 21 pct, from 17.8 million euros to 21.6 million euros . For 2017-2019 financial years, company continues to assume further long-term growth, although annual growth rate will be less than previously planned . Expected consolidated revenue now amounts to 290-300 million euros in 2017, 325-340 million euros in 2018 and 370-400 million euros in 2019 . EBIT margin in a range between 7.0 pct and 10.0 pct is anticipated in each of 2017-2019 financial years, after adjusting for capitalised interest .EBIT margin in 2017 will prospectively lie in lower third of range.

Helma Eigenheimbau 2016 new order intake up 6.5 pct at 286.8 mln euros

Helma Eigenheimbau AG : Reports 10th consecutive new order intake record: 2016 new order intake up 6.5 pct to 286.8 million euros ($305.04 million) . Group commands a very good starting position to continue tangible revenue and earnings growth in 2017 financial year .Planned switch to Deutsche Börse's new SME listing segment.

Helma Eigenheimbau 9-mth new order intake of EUR 190.5 mln

Helma Eigenheimbau AG : New order intake for first nine months of FY 2016 reported . Achieved net new order intake of 190.5 million euros ($213.38 million) during first nine months of current financial year .Assumes that Q4 of 2016 will constitute strongest quarter of financial year.