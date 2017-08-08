Hamborner Reit AG (HABG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

HAMBORNER REIT raises 2017 FFO outlook

Aug 8 (Reuters) - HAMBORNER REIT AG ::ENJOYS SUCCESSFUL FIRST HALF AND RAISES FORECAST FOR 2017.‍INCOME FROM RENTS AND LEASES AMOUNTED TO EUR35.8 MILLION IN FIRST SIX MONTHS AND WAS THEREFORE UP BY 19.7% YEAR-ON-YEAR​.‍H1 PROFIT FOR PERIOD WAS ALSO SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER AS AGAINST FIRST HALF OF 2016 (EUR8.8 MILLION) AT EUR10.9 MILLION​.‍RAISING ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST FOR INCOME FROM RENTS AND LEASES AND FOR OPERATING EARNINGS (FFO) FOR 2017 AS A WHOLE​.‍IS NOW ASSUMING AN INCREASE IN INCOME FROM RENTS AND LEASES OF BETWEEN 18% AND 20%, AND GROWTH IN FFO TO BETWEEN AROUND EUR44 MILLION AND EUR45 MILLION FOR 2017​.

HAMBORNER REIT extends leases with anchor tenants in Luebeck's Haerder Center

Aug 3 (Reuters) - HAMBORNER REIT AG :HAMBORNER REIT AG EXTENDS LEASES WITH ANCHOR TENANTS IN LUEBECK'S HAERDER CENTER.

Hamborner REIT acquires office property in Ratingen

May 16 (Reuters) - HAMBORNER REIT AG ::ACQUIRES OFFICE PROPERTY IN RATINGEN.PAYMENT OF PURCHASE PRICE AND TRANSFER OF POSSESSION ARE SCHEDULED FOR Q3 OF 2017.

Hamborner REIT Q1 income from rents and leases up 20.3 pct at 17.6 million euros

May 9 (Reuters) - HAMBORNER REIT AG ::INCOME FROM RENTS AND LEASES AMOUNTED TO EUR17.6 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2017, UP 20.3% ON SAME QUARTER OF PREVIOUS YEAR.Q1 NET PROFIT FOR PERIOD AMOUNTED TO EUR4.4 MILLION.A DIVIDEND OF 43 CENTS PER SHARE, TO BE PAID OUT ON 15 MAY 2017, WILL BE PROPOSED TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR 2016 FINANCIAL YEAR.FOR 2017 AS A WHOLE, MANAGEMENT BOARD IS KEEPING TO ITS GENERAL ASSESSMENT REGARDING FUTURE BUSINESS PROSPECTS AS PUBLISHED IN 2016 ANNUAL REPORT.Q1 FFO RISES BY 19.9%.

Hamborner Reit announces changes in portfolio at end of Q1

Hamborner Reit Ag : Changes in portfolio at end of first quarter . Is reporting further growth in its portfolio as at end of Q1 of 2017 . Ownership of two large-scale retail properties has been transferred to hamborner - "Market Oberfranken" in Hallstadt/Bamberg and "Kaufland" in Berlin-Marzahn . Purchase price is 40.5 million euros ($43.22 million) .Purchase contract for "Market Oberfranken", which has a rental area of around 21,800 square metres, was signed in early February 2017.

HAMBORNER REIT sees 2017 FFO up to EUR 43-44 mln

HAMBORNER REIT AG : Is forecasting 2017 increase in FFO to between around 43 million and 44 million euros (up by 19 percent to 22 percent on previous year) . Dividend proposal 0.43 euro (+2.4 percent) . Net profit for year amounted to 17.4 million euros ($18.91 million), up significantly by 26.5 percent on previous year's level (13.8 million euros) . Income from rents and leases amounted to 61.8 million euros in 2016 and was therefore 9.4 million euros or 17.9 percent higher than figure for previous year .Funds from operations (FFO), a key indicator of company's operating performance, climbed to 36.1 million euros in 2016 (previous year: 29.2 million euros).

Hamborner REIT signs purchase agreement for 'Market Oberfranken'

Hamborner REIT AG : Hamborner Reit AG signs purchase agreement for 'Market Oberfranken' in Hallstadt/Bamberg .Purchase price amounts to 40.5 million euros ($43.26 million); the seller of property is a fund, managed by GLL Real Estate Partners GmbH.

Hamborner Reit FY 2016 net profit up 26.5 pct at 17.4 million euros

Hamborner Reit AG : Dividend 0.43 euros per share . FY 2016 net profit 17.4 million euros ($18.58 million) . FY income from rents and leases amounted to 61.8 million euros, up by 9.4 million euros or 17.9 pct on 2015 as a result of new investments in particular . EBIT was 31.7 million euros in year under review (previous year: 27.1 million euros) . Net profit for year amounted to 17.4 million euros, up significantly by 26.5 pct on previous year's level (13.8 million euros) .Funds from operations (FFO), a key indicator of company's operating performance, climbed to 36.1 million euros in 2016 (previous year: 29.2 million euros).

Hamborner Reit signs purchase agreement for retail property in Berlin

Hamborner Reit AG : Hamborner Reit signs purchase agreement for retail property in Berlin .Seller of property is a foreign fund advised by LaSalle Investment Management.

Hamborner Reit acquires Neustiftcenter in Passau

Hamborner Reit AG : Acquires Neustiftcenter in Passau . Purchase price for property amounts to 14.9 million euros .Purchase price will be paid, and property transferred to hamborner, immediately after property is completed and tenants move in, which is expected to be in Q4 of 2017.