Hindalco Industries Ltd (HALC.NS)

India's Hindalco Industries June-qtr profit down 1.6 pct

Aug 11 (Reuters) - India's Hindalco Industries Ltd :June quarter profit 2.90 billion rupees versus profit of 2.94 billion rupees last year.June quarter total income 106.63 billion rupees versus 83.86 billion rupees last year.

India's Hindalco Industries March-qtr profit from cont ops rise about 25 pct

May 30 (Reuters) - Hindalco Industries Ltd ::March quarter profit from continuing operations 5.03 billion rupees.Hindalco industries ltd consensus forecast for march quarter net profit was 4.49 billion rupees.March quarter total income 119.70 billion rupees.Profit from continuing operations in March quarter last year was 4.01 billion rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 94.72 billion rupees.Recommended dividend of 1.10 rupees per share.

Novelis enters joint venture with Kobe Steel in South Korea

May 9 (Reuters) - Novelis Inc :Novelis enters joint venture with Kobe Steel In South Korea.Novelis says JV, to be named Ulsan Aluminum will be formed by selling Kobe Steel 50 percent of interest in its Ulsan, South Korea facility for $315 million.Novelis and Kobe Steel will jointly own and operate Ulsan facility, with each remaining responsible for its metal supply and commercial relationships.Novelis says joint venture transaction is expected to close in september 2017.

Hindalco Industries says QIP priced at 189.45 rupees/share

Hindalco Industries Ltd :Says approved issue price for qip at inr 189.45 per equity share.

Novelis Inc says Q3 sales fell 2 pct to $2.3 billion

Novelis Inc : Novelis Inc - qtrly net income of $63 million; excluding special items in both periods, net income more than doubled yoy to $67 million . Novelis Inc - expects full year fiscal 2017 free cash flow to be on high end of its previously guided range of $300 million to $350 million .Novelis Inc - Q3 sales fell 2 percent to $2.3 billion.

USW calls on Novelis to drop legal challenges, bargain contract

USW:USW calls on Novelis Corp to drop legal challenges, bargain contract.

Hindalco Industries June-qtr profit rises almost fivefold

Hindalco Industries Ltd : June-quarter net profit 2.94 billion rupees . June-quarter income from operations 75.97 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 2.18 billion rupees . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 611 million rupees as per Ind-AS; income from operations was 85.75 billion rupees . Q1 copper production was lower owing to planned maintenance shutdown; post shut down, plant is ramping up smoothly . Macroeconomic headwinds still persist and the uncertain global macro factors pose several challenges . High level of imports continue to impact domestic sales volumes . Continued strong imports of aluminium in country also adversely affected Q1 results .

Metal X announces Hindalco as substantial shareholder

Metals X Ltd : Hindalco exits Metals X register . Says Hindalco Industries became a substantial shareholder of Metals X with a 6.81% stake . The 100% takeover of aby will be completed on 28 August 2016 . Forging ahead with both its gold and base metal business units with an intent to separate these into special purpose listed entities in the ensuing future . Says Hindalco has sold its entire shareholding by block trade and retains no residual shareholding in Metals X .

Hindalco Industries FY16 consol profit 448.1 mln rupees

Hindalco Industries Ltd : FY16 consol net profit 448.1 million rupees . FY16 consol net sales 994.20 billion rupees .Consensus forecast for june-quarter net profit was 2.18 billion rupees.

Novelis Inc says Devinder Ahuja will receive an annual base salary of $500,000

Novelis Inc :Devinder ahuja will receive an annual base salary of $500,000.