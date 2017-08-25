Edition:
Turkiye Halk Bankasi AS (HALKB.IS)

HALKB.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

11.79TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.08TL (+0.68%)
Prev Close
11.71TL
Open
11.81TL
Day's High
11.84TL
Day's Low
11.72TL
Volume
10,651,330
Avg. Vol
14,055,980
52-wk High
15.37TL
52-wk Low
8.49TL

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Halk Bankasi to issue subordinated notes up to 3.0 billion lira‍​
Friday, 25 Aug 2017 07:34am EDT 

Aug 25 (Reuters) - HALK BANKASI ::TO ISSUE BORROWING INSTRUMENTS UP TO THE AMOUNT OF 3.0 BILLION LIRA IN TURKISH CURRENCY (TRY) THAT MEET THE CRITERIA FOR THE INCLUSION IN SUBORDINATED NOTES (TIER 2).BORROWING INSTRUMENTS TO BE WITH DIFFERENT TYPES AND MATURITIES, TO BE SOLD DOMESTICALLY VIA SALES TO QUALIFIED INVESTORS IN ONE TRANCHE OR MORE TRANCHES ‍​.  Full Article

Halk Bankasi says to issue up to 12.0 bln lira of borrowing instruments
Friday, 25 Aug 2017 05:28am EDT 

Aug 25 (Reuters) - HALK BANKASI ::TO ISSUE BORROWING INSTRUMENTS UP TO THE AMOUNT OF 12.0 BILLION LIRA‍​.DEBT INSTRUMENTS TO BE IN TRY WITH DIFFERENT TYPES AND MATURITIES.DEBT INSTRUMENTS TO BE SOLD DOMESTICALLY VIA PUBLIC OFFERING AND/OR PRIVATE PLACEMENT OR THE SALES TO QUALIFIED INVESTORS.TO DETERMINE THE MATURITY DATE OF SUCH BANK BORROWING INSTRUMENTS WITH VARIOUS MATURITIES UP TO 5 YEARS.  Full Article

Halk Bankasi Q2 net profit rises to 1.01 billion lira
Thursday, 3 Aug 2017 11:11am EDT 

Aug 3 (Reuters) - HALK BANKASI ::Q2 NET PROFIT OF 1.01 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 885.6 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 NET INTEREST INCOME OF 1.93 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 1.57 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME 508.8 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 324.37 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.NON-PERFORMING LOANS AT THE END OF JUNE 5.74 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 5.14 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Halkbank to establish an asset leasing company
Monday, 12 Jun 2017 02:01am EDT 

June 12(Reuters) - Turkiye Halk Bankasi AS ::SAID ON FRIDAY THAT THE COMPANY HAS MADE A DECISION ON ESTABLISHING AN "ASSET LEASING COMPANY" .THE NECESSARY APPLICATIONS WILL BE MADE FOR THE PERMISSION TO ESTABLISH THE COMPANY TO THE BANKING REGULATION AND SUPERVISION AGENCY AND THE CAPITAL MARKETS BOARD.  Full Article

Halk Bankasi Q1 net profit rises to 1.22 billion lira
Tuesday, 9 May 2017 11:11am EDT 

May 9 (Reuters) - HALK BANKASI ::Q1 NET PROFIT OF 1.22 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 680.1 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME OF 2.28 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 1.53 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q1 NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME 537.4 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 292.1 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.NON-PERFORMING LOANS AT THE END OF MARCH 5.57 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 5.14 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Halk Bankasi mandates banks to arrange investor meetings for USD denominated notes issuance
Wednesday, 22 Mar 2017 07:53am EDT 

Halk Bankasi :Mandates BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Commerzbank, HSBC, J.P. Morgan and UniCredit Bank to arrange investor meetings for issuance of Basel III compliant USD denominated subordinated notes.  Full Article

Halk Bankasi proposes to pay 0.173962 lira/shr net dividend for FY 2016
Monday, 20 Mar 2017 11:19am EDT 

Halk Bankasi : Proposes to pay 0.173962 lira ($0.0480) net dividend per share for FY 2016 . Proposes to pay 0.2046612 gross dividend per share for FY 2016 .Proposes to pay dividend on May 9.  Full Article

Halk Bankasi proposes net 0.17 lira/shr dividend for 2016
Friday, 3 Mar 2017 10:20am EST 

Halk Bankasi : Proposes to pay FY 2016 dividend of gross 0.2046612 lira ($0.0550) net 0.173962 lira per share .Proposes to pay FY 2016 dividend starting from April 4.  Full Article

Turkey's Halk Bank: Q2 net profit at 885.6 mln lira vs 818 mln Reuters forecast
Monday, 1 Aug 2016 10:50am EDT 

Turkiye Halk Bankasi As : Q2 net profit at 885.6 million lira (versus Reuters forecast of 818 million) Further company coverage: [HALKB.IS] (Istanbul newsroom) ((Istanbul.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +90 212 350 7122;)).  Full Article

Turkiye Halk Bankasi AS signs EUR 100 million credit egreement with French Development Agency
Wednesday, 27 Apr 2016 07:42am EDT 

Turkiye Halk Bankasi AS:A credit facility agreement in an amount of 100 million euros with 12 years maturity has been signed between Halkbank and French Development Agency.Within the scope of the loan agreement, it is targeted to provide financing with the aim of promoting environmental investments as well as companies operating in the organized industrial zones.  Full Article

