Turkiye Halk Bankasi AS (HALKB.IS)

Halk Bankasi to issue subordinated notes up to 3.0 billion lira‍​

Aug 25 (Reuters) - HALK BANKASI ::TO ISSUE BORROWING INSTRUMENTS UP TO THE AMOUNT OF 3.0 BILLION LIRA IN TURKISH CURRENCY (TRY) THAT MEET THE CRITERIA FOR THE INCLUSION IN SUBORDINATED NOTES (TIER 2).BORROWING INSTRUMENTS TO BE WITH DIFFERENT TYPES AND MATURITIES, TO BE SOLD DOMESTICALLY VIA SALES TO QUALIFIED INVESTORS IN ONE TRANCHE OR MORE TRANCHES ‍​.

Halk Bankasi says to issue up to 12.0 bln lira of borrowing instruments

Aug 25 (Reuters) - HALK BANKASI ::TO ISSUE BORROWING INSTRUMENTS UP TO THE AMOUNT OF 12.0 BILLION LIRA‍​.DEBT INSTRUMENTS TO BE IN TRY WITH DIFFERENT TYPES AND MATURITIES.DEBT INSTRUMENTS TO BE SOLD DOMESTICALLY VIA PUBLIC OFFERING AND/OR PRIVATE PLACEMENT OR THE SALES TO QUALIFIED INVESTORS.TO DETERMINE THE MATURITY DATE OF SUCH BANK BORROWING INSTRUMENTS WITH VARIOUS MATURITIES UP TO 5 YEARS.

Halk Bankasi Q2 net profit rises to 1.01 billion lira

Aug 3 (Reuters) - HALK BANKASI ::Q2 NET PROFIT OF 1.01 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 885.6 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 NET INTEREST INCOME OF 1.93 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 1.57 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME 508.8 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 324.37 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.NON-PERFORMING LOANS AT THE END OF JUNE 5.74 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 5.14 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.

Halkbank to establish an asset leasing company

June 12(Reuters) - Turkiye Halk Bankasi AS ::SAID ON FRIDAY THAT THE COMPANY HAS MADE A DECISION ON ESTABLISHING AN "ASSET LEASING COMPANY" .THE NECESSARY APPLICATIONS WILL BE MADE FOR THE PERMISSION TO ESTABLISH THE COMPANY TO THE BANKING REGULATION AND SUPERVISION AGENCY AND THE CAPITAL MARKETS BOARD.

Halk Bankasi Q1 net profit rises to 1.22 billion lira

May 9 (Reuters) - HALK BANKASI ::Q1 NET PROFIT OF 1.22 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 680.1 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME OF 2.28 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 1.53 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q1 NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME 537.4 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 292.1 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.NON-PERFORMING LOANS AT THE END OF MARCH 5.57 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 5.14 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.

Halk Bankasi mandates banks to arrange investor meetings for USD denominated notes issuance

Halk Bankasi :Mandates BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Commerzbank, HSBC, J.P. Morgan and UniCredit Bank to arrange investor meetings for issuance of Basel III compliant USD denominated subordinated notes.

Halk Bankasi proposes to pay 0.173962 lira/shr net dividend for FY 2016

Halk Bankasi : Proposes to pay 0.173962 lira ($0.0480) net dividend per share for FY 2016 . Proposes to pay 0.2046612 gross dividend per share for FY 2016 .Proposes to pay dividend on May 9.

Halk Bankasi proposes net 0.17 lira/shr dividend for 2016

Halk Bankasi : Proposes to pay FY 2016 dividend of gross 0.2046612 lira ($0.0550) net 0.173962 lira per share .Proposes to pay FY 2016 dividend starting from April 4.

Turkey's Halk Bank: Q2 net profit at 885.6 mln lira vs 818 mln Reuters forecast

Turkiye Halk Bankasi As : Q2 net profit at 885.6 million lira (versus Reuters forecast of 818 million) Further company coverage: [HALKB.IS] (Istanbul newsroom) ((Istanbul.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +90 212 350 7122;)).

Turkiye Halk Bankasi AS signs EUR 100 million credit egreement with French Development Agency

Turkiye Halk Bankasi AS:A credit facility agreement in an amount of 100 million euros with 12 years maturity has been signed between Halkbank and French Development Agency.Within the scope of the loan agreement, it is targeted to provide financing with the aim of promoting environmental investments as well as companies operating in the organized industrial zones.