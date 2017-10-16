Edition:
Hatsun Agro Product Ltd (HAPL.NS)

HAPL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

697.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.35 (-0.48%)
Prev Close
Rs700.35
Open
Rs706.00
Day's High
Rs706.00
Day's Low
Rs697.00
Volume
6,359
Avg. Vol
27,470
52-wk High
Rs826.50
52-wk Low
Rs317.50

India's Hatsun Agro Product Sept-qtr profit rises
Monday, 16 Oct 2017 08:23am EDT 

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Hatsun Agro Product Ltd :Sept quarter profit 382.1 million rupees versus profit of 325.6 million rupees year ago.Sept quarter revenue from operations 10.67 billion rupees versus 10.02 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

India's Hatsun Agro Product posts March-qtr profit
Monday, 8 May 2017 02:43am EDT 

May 8 (Reuters) - India's Hatsun Agro Product Ltd ::March quarter net profit 433 million rupees versus loss 167.9 million rupees year ago.March quarter total revenue 12.2 billion rupees versus 8.96 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Hatsun Agro Product Dec qtr net profit rises
Wednesday, 18 Jan 2017 07:13am EST 

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 288.1 million rupees versus profit 175.6 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter net sales 9.45 billion rupees versus 8.29 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Hatsun Agro Product to consider issue of bonus share
Wednesday, 29 Jun 2016 01:56am EDT 

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd : To consider fixation of record date for the issue of bonus equity share .  Full Article

Hatsun Agro Product to consider bonus share issue
Thursday, 19 May 2016 02:35am EDT 

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd :To consider capitalization of reserves and to consider issue of bonus equity shares..  Full Article

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd declares third interim dividend
Wednesday, 16 Mar 2016 08:29am EDT 

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd:Declared third interim dividend of 1.50 Indian rupees (150%) per equity share (face value of 1 Indian rupee per share) for the financial year 2015-16.Says third interim dividend will be paid on or before March 31, 2016.  Full Article

BRIEF-India's Hatsun Agro Product Sept-qtr profit rises

* Sept quarter profit 382.1 million rupees versus profit of 325.6 million rupees year ago

Earnings vs. Estimates

