Hatsun Agro Product Ltd (HAPL.NS)
697.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs-3.35 (-0.48%)
Rs700.35
Rs706.00
Rs706.00
Rs697.00
6,359
27,470
Rs826.50
Rs317.50
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
India's Hatsun Agro Product Sept-qtr profit rises
Oct 16 (Reuters) - Hatsun Agro Product Ltd
India's Hatsun Agro Product posts March-qtr profit
May 8 (Reuters) - India's Hatsun Agro Product Ltd
Hatsun Agro Product Dec qtr net profit rises
Hatsun Agro Product Ltd
Hatsun Agro Product to consider issue of bonus share
Hatsun Agro Product Ltd
Hatsun Agro Product to consider bonus share issue
Hatsun Agro Product Ltd
Hatsun Agro Product Ltd declares third interim dividend
Hatsun Agro Product Ltd:Declared third interim dividend of 1.50 Indian rupees (150%) per equity share (face value of 1 Indian rupee per share) for the financial year 2015-16.Says third interim dividend will be paid on or before March 31, 2016. Full Article
BRIEF-India's Hatsun Agro Product Sept-qtr profit rises
* Sept quarter profit 382.1 million rupees versus profit of 325.6 million rupees year ago