Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd (HARJ.J)

Anglogold Ashanti to dispose some assets to Harmony Gold for $300 mln

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Anglogold Ashanti Ltd :TO DISPOSE OF VARIOUS ASSETS SITUATED IN VAAL RIVER REGION OF SOUTH AFRICA TO HARMONY GOLD MINING FOR US$300 MILLION​.‍PRODUCTION FROM REMAINING SOUTH AFRICAN OPERATIONS, WILL CONSTITUTE LESS THAN 15% OF COMPANY'S ESTIMATED ANNUAL PRODUCTION​.

Harmony Gold says 5 employees unaccounted for following a seismic event at Kusasalethu mine

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd ::"FOLLOWING A SEISMIC EVENT AT ITS KUSASALETHU MINE IN CARLETONVILLE, FIVE EMPLOYEES REMAIN UNACCOUNTED FOR"."EVERY EFFORT IS MADE TO RETURN EMPLOYEES TO SAFETY"."RESCUE TEAMS HAVE BEEN WORKING ENDLESSLY SINCE INCIDENT OCCURRED AT ABOUT 10:30 THIS MORNING".

Absa Bank upsizes Harmony Gold's existing $250 mln debt

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Absa Bank Ltd ::ABSA BANK - SUCCESSFULLY REFINANCED AND UPSIZED HARMONY GOLD LIMITED'S EXISTING USD 250,000,000 TERM DEBT TO A 3 YEAR USD 350,000,000 FACILITY.ABSA BANK LTD - TRANSACTION WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED WITH DEBT SYNDICATED TO A TOTAL OF 8 LENDERS, INCLUDING 3 NEW LENDERS.

Harmony Gold Mining Company posts FY 2017 HEPS OF 298 SA CENTS

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd :FINAL DIVIDEND OF 35 SA CENTS (3 US CENTS) DECLARED.MET FY PRODUCTION GUIDANCE FOR A SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR.FY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE (HEPS) OF 298 SA CENTS , UP 35 PERCENT.IN FY17, HARMONY PRODUCED 1.09 MILLION OUNCES (MOZ) OF GOLD (EXCEEDING PRODUCTION GUIDANCE OF 1.05MOZ).FY 2017 GOLD PRODUCED 1.1 MILLION OZ VERSUS. 1.1 MILLION OZ.FY NET DEBT AT R887 MILLION.FY 2017 CASH OPERATING COSTS $1000 PER OZ VERSUS. $841 PER OZ.CAPITAL EXPENDITURE FOR FY17 INCREASED BY 68% TO R3.686 BILLION (79% TO US$271 MILLION).PRODUCTION PROFIT FOR FY17 DECREASED BY 13% TO R4.452 BILLION.REVENUE ROSE BY 5% IN FY17 TO R19.3 BILLION (12% TO US$1.42 BILLION) MAINLY AS RESULT OF YEAR-ON-YEAR PRODUCTION REMAINING STABLE.FY 2017 ALL-IN SUSTAINING COSTS $1182 PER OZ VERSUS. $1003 PER OZ.FY 2017 HEPS OF 22 U.S. CENTS.FY NET PROFIT OF R362 MILLION VERSUS 949 MILLION RAND.AS RESULT OF PROGRESS IN NEGOTIATIONS TO SETTLE SILICOSIS AND TUBERCULOSIS CLASS ACTION, PROVISION HAS BEEN RAISED AT 30 JUNE 2017.PROVISION OF R917 MILLION ($70 MILLION) BEFORE TAX IS CO'S BEST ESTIMATE OF ITS PORTION OF POTENTIAL CONTRIBUTION TO LEGACY FUND.NEXT YEAR, PLAN TO PRODUCE APPROXIMATELY 1.1MOZ AT AN ALL-IN SUSTAINING COST OF ABOUT US$1 180/OZ.

Harmony Gold Mining sees FY HEPS between 276 and 320 South African cents

Aug 14 (Reuters) - HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LTD ::SEES FY HEPS TO INCREASE TO BETWEEN 276 AND 320 SOUTH AFRICAN CENTS PER SHARE, WHICH IS BETWEEN 25% AND 45% HIGHER THAN PRIOR YEAR.SAYS IN US DOLLAR TERMS, FY HEPS ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 20 AND 23 US CENTS PER SHARE.SEES FY EPS TO DECREASE TO BETWEEN 65 AND 109 SOUTH AFRICAN CENTS PER SHARE, WHICH IS BETWEEN 70% AND 50% LOWER THAN PRIOR YEAR.

Harmony Gold says one employee fatally injured

July 25 (Reuters) - HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LTD ::HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LTD - ONE EMPLOYEES WAS FATALLY INJURED DURING MAINTENANCE WORK.HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LTD - EMPLOYEE INJURED DURING MAINTENANCE WORK PERFORMED AT UNDERGROUND REFRIGERATION PLANT AT TARGET MINE IN FREE STATE.INVESTIGATION INTO ACCIDENT UNDERWAY.

Harmony Gold Mining exceeds annual gold production guidance of 1.05 mln ounces​

July 13 (Reuters) - Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd : :‍Gold production for June 30, 2017 FY is estimated to be 1.088 million ounces, which exceeds production guidance of 1.05 million ounces​.

Harmony Gold Mining says annual gold production guidance is well in reach

May 9 (Reuters) - Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd ::Says annual gold production guidance of 1.05 million ounces is well in reach, with year to date production at 812 000 ounces.Quarter on quarter gold production was 7% lower mainly due to customary slow start up after december holidays.

Harmony Gold Mining Co says Kusasalethu employees return to work

Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd : Employees at its Kusasalethu mine near Carletonville have returned to work .Harmony management and AMCU leadership have reached an agreement, and all employees reported to work this morning.

Harmony Gold Mining says employees to return to work at Kusasalethu

Harmony Gold Mining: Ongoing industrial action at Kusasalethu - labour court grants interdict – employees to return to work . Unprotected industrial action at Kusasalethu has continued, despite various labour agreements reached with AMCU . Harmony approached labour court of South Africa on Friday, 31 March 2017, to obtain an interdict - which was granted . Approximately 7 to 10 days of gold production have been lost since 21st of March 2017 to date, at a rate of 15kg of gold production per day . An ultimatum has now been issued to Kusasalethu employees to return to work tomorrow night, failing which they may be subject to disciplinary action .Security measures at mine have been increased to address complaints of intimidation and potential violence.