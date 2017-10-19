Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd (HARJ.J)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Harmony Gold Mining: Ongoing industrial action at Kusasalethu - labour court grants interdict – employees to return to work . Unprotected industrial action at Kusasalethu has continued, despite various labour agreements reached with AMCU . Harmony approached labour court of South Africa on Friday, 31 March 2017, to obtain an interdict - which was granted . Approximately 7 to 10 days of gold production have been lost since 21st of March 2017 to date, at a rate of 15kg of gold production per day . An ultimatum has now been issued to Kusasalethu employees to return to work tomorrow night, failing which they may be subject to disciplinary action .Security measures at mine have been increased to address complaints of intimidation and potential violence. Full Article
