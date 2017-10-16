Havas SA (HAVA.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Havas expands into Algeria with acquisition of GANFOOD and HVS‍​

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Havas Sa ::EXPANDS INTO ALGERIA WITH ACQUISITION OF GANFOOD AND HVS‍​.‍ANNOUNCES IT HAS ACQUIRED A 49% STAKE IN TWO ALGERIAN-BASED AGENCIES.

Havas says draft reply note to tender offer from Vivendi was filed

Sept 1 (Reuters) - HAVAS SA ::DRAFT REPLY NOTE TO TENDER OFFER FROM VIVENDI WAS FILED WITH AUTORITE DES MARCHES FINANCIERS (AMF) ON SEPT. 1, 2017.

Havas H1 operating income falls to ‍​100 million euros

Aug 25 (Reuters) - HAVAS SA ::H1 REVENUE EUR ‍​1.11 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.09 BILLION YEAR AGO, DOWN 0.4 PERCENT ORGANICALLY.H1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 54‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 82 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 OPERATING INCOME EUR ‍​100 MILLION VERSUS EUR 137 MILLION YEAR AGO.REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ITS ABILITY TO REACH ITS MID-TERM OBJECTIVES.RECENT RENEWALS AND WINS OF PRESTIGIOUS ACCOUNTS WILL OFFSET LOSSES WHICH WILL AFFECT 2018.HOPES THAT GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY WILL SLIGHTLY IMPROVE IN H2.UNABLE TO CONFIRM ITS FORECAST OF ORGANIC GROWTH BETWEEN +2 PERCENT AND +3 PERCENT, ANNOUNCED AT BEGINNING OF YEAR.

Havas Group acquires Blink

Aug 23 (Reuters) - HAVAS SA ::REG-HAVAS : HAVAS GROUP ACQUIRES BLINK, ISRAEL'S FIRST SOCIAL MEDIA AGENCY.SAGI CHEMETZ WILL REMAIN CEO OF BLINK.

Havas CEO says two more weeks needed to close Vivendi deal

June 22 (Reuters) - Vivendi SA :Havas << >> CEO Yannick Bollore says still needs two weeks to close merger deal with Vivendi.Cites pending regulatory approvals.

Havas Group acquires Sorento

May 24 (Reuters) - HAVAS SA ::HAVAS GROUP ACQUIRES SORENTO, AN INDIA-BASED HEALTH-AND-WELLNESS COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY.SORENTO WILL INTEGRATE HAVAS HEALTH & YOU BUSINESS UNIT AND BE REBRANDED HAVAS LIFE SORENTO.STRATEGIC ACQUISITION WILL ALLOW HAVAS TO FURTHER DEVELOP ITS REGIONAL PRESENCE AND ADD TO ITS DEPTH AND BREADTH IN INDIA TO DELIVER FOR GLOBAL CLIENTS.

Havas informed of an indictive offer submitted by Vivendi to acquire Groupe Bollore’s stake in Havas

May 12 (Reuters) - HAVAS SA ::ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY HAVAS HAS BEEN INFORMED OF AN INDICTIVE OFFER SUBMITTED BY VIVENDI SA << >> TO ACQUIRE GROUPE BOLLORE’S STAKE IN HAVAS .

Havas says Q1 sales organic sales growth 0.1 percent

April 26 (Reuters) - Bollore Sa :Havas q1 sales organic sales growth 0.1 percent.Havas ceo says remains confident about group performance in coming quarters.Havas confirms its forecast for organic growth of between 2 and 3 percent this year.

Havas Q1 2017 revenue up 2.6 pct at 519 million euros

April 26 (Reuters) - Havas SA ::Q1 2017 revenue 519 million euros ($564.36 million) versus 506 million euros for Q1 2016.

Havas group acquires AGENCE79

Havas SA :Acquires AGENCE79 France's leading independent digital agency.