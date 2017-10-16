Havas SA (HAVA.PA)
9.23EUR
20 Oct 2017
€-0.01 (-0.06%)
€9.24
€9.24
€9.25
€9.23
471,594
4,825,396
€9.40
€7.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Havas expands into Algeria with acquisition of GANFOOD and HVS
Oct 16 (Reuters) - Havas Sa
Havas says draft reply note to tender offer from Vivendi was filed
Sept 1 (Reuters) - HAVAS SA
Havas H1 operating income falls to 100 million euros
Aug 25 (Reuters) - HAVAS SA
Havas Group acquires Blink
Aug 23 (Reuters) - HAVAS SA
Havas CEO says two more weeks needed to close Vivendi deal
June 22 (Reuters) - Vivendi SA
Havas Group acquires Sorento
May 24 (Reuters) - HAVAS SA
Havas informed of an indictive offer submitted by Vivendi to acquire Groupe Bollore’s stake in Havas
May 12 (Reuters) - HAVAS SA
Havas says Q1 sales organic sales growth 0.1 percent
April 26 (Reuters) - Bollore Sa
Havas Q1 2017 revenue up 2.6 pct at 519 million euros
April 26 (Reuters) - Havas SA
Havas group acquires AGENCE79
Havas SA
BRIEF-Havas expands into Algeria with acquisition of GANFOOD and HVS
* ANNOUNCES IT HAS ACQUIRED A 49% STAKE IN TWO ALGERIAN-BASED AGENCIES Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)