Havas SA (HAVA.PA)

HAVA.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

9.23EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.01 (-0.06%)
Prev Close
€9.24
Open
€9.24
Day's High
€9.25
Day's Low
€9.23
Volume
471,594
Avg. Vol
4,825,396
52-wk High
€9.40
52-wk Low
€7.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Havas expands into Algeria with acquisition of GANFOOD and HVS‍​
Monday, 16 Oct 2017 11:45am EDT 

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Havas Sa ::EXPANDS INTO ALGERIA WITH ACQUISITION OF GANFOOD AND HVS‍​.‍ANNOUNCES IT HAS ACQUIRED A 49% STAKE IN TWO ALGERIAN-BASED AGENCIES.  Full Article

Havas says draft reply note to tender offer from Vivendi was filed
Friday, 1 Sep 2017 11:52am EDT 

Sept 1 (Reuters) - HAVAS SA ::DRAFT REPLY NOTE TO TENDER OFFER FROM VIVENDI WAS FILED WITH AUTORITE DES MARCHES FINANCIERS (AMF) ON SEPT. 1, 2017.  Full Article

Havas H1 operating income falls to ‍​100 million euros
Friday, 25 Aug 2017 11:41am EDT 

Aug 25 (Reuters) - HAVAS SA ::H1 REVENUE EUR ‍​1.11 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.09 BILLION YEAR AGO, DOWN 0.4 PERCENT ORGANICALLY.H1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 54‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 82 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 OPERATING INCOME EUR ‍​100 MILLION VERSUS EUR 137 MILLION YEAR AGO.REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ITS ABILITY TO REACH ITS MID-TERM OBJECTIVES.RECENT RENEWALS AND WINS OF PRESTIGIOUS ACCOUNTS WILL OFFSET LOSSES WHICH WILL AFFECT 2018.HOPES THAT GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY WILL SLIGHTLY IMPROVE IN H2.UNABLE TO CONFIRM ITS FORECAST OF ORGANIC GROWTH BETWEEN +2 PERCENT AND +3 PERCENT, ANNOUNCED AT BEGINNING OF YEAR.  Full Article

Havas Group acquires Blink
Wednesday, 23 Aug 2017 02:15am EDT 

Aug 23 (Reuters) - HAVAS SA ::REG-HAVAS : HAVAS GROUP ACQUIRES BLINK, ISRAEL'S FIRST SOCIAL MEDIA AGENCY.SAGI CHEMETZ WILL REMAIN CEO OF BLINK.  Full Article

Havas CEO says two more weeks needed to close Vivendi deal
Thursday, 22 Jun 2017 12:00pm EDT 

June 22 (Reuters) - Vivendi SA :Havas <<>> CEO Yannick Bollore says still needs two weeks to close merger deal with Vivendi.Cites pending regulatory approvals.  Full Article

Havas Group acquires Sorento
Wednesday, 24 May 2017 11:45am EDT 

May 24 (Reuters) - HAVAS SA ::HAVAS GROUP ACQUIRES SORENTO, AN INDIA-BASED HEALTH-AND-WELLNESS COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY.SORENTO WILL INTEGRATE HAVAS HEALTH & YOU BUSINESS UNIT AND BE REBRANDED HAVAS LIFE SORENTO.STRATEGIC ACQUISITION WILL ALLOW HAVAS TO FURTHER DEVELOP ITS REGIONAL PRESENCE AND ADD TO ITS DEPTH AND BREADTH IN INDIA TO DELIVER FOR GLOBAL CLIENTS.  Full Article

Havas informed of an indictive offer submitted by Vivendi to acquire Groupe Bollore’s stake in Havas
Friday, 12 May 2017 03:19am EDT 

May 12 (Reuters) - HAVAS SA ::ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY HAVAS HAS BEEN INFORMED OF AN INDICTIVE OFFER SUBMITTED BY VIVENDI SA <<>> TO ACQUIRE GROUPE BOLLORE’S STAKE IN HAVAS .  Full Article

Havas says Q1 sales organic sales growth 0.1 percent
Wednesday, 26 Apr 2017 12:12pm EDT 

April 26 (Reuters) - Bollore Sa :Havas q1 sales organic sales growth 0.1 percent.Havas ceo says remains confident about group performance in coming quarters.Havas confirms its forecast for organic growth of between 2 and 3 percent this year.  Full Article

Havas Q1 2017 revenue up 2.6 pct at 519 million euros
Wednesday, 26 Apr 2017 11:57am EDT 

April 26 (Reuters) - Havas SA ::Q1 2017 revenue 519 million euros ($564.36 million) versus 506 million euros for Q1 2016.  Full Article

Havas group acquires AGENCE79
Tuesday, 14 Mar 2017 12:45pm EDT 

Havas SA :Acquires AGENCE79 France's leading independent digital agency.  Full Article

