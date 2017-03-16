Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd (HAWY.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Hathway Cable & Datacom gets members' nod for rescinding demerger of ISP business (March 14)

Corrects headline and first bullet to show that members gave nod to rescind earlier resolution for demerging ISP business.Hathway Cable And Datacom Ltd : Gets members' nod for rescinding earlier resolution passed by them for demerging ISP business of co into Hathway Broadband Pvt Ltd .Gets members' nod to sell, dispose cable television business via slump sale to Hathway Datacom Central Private Limited.

Hathway Cable Dec-qtr loss widens

Hathway Cable And Datacom Ltd : Dec quarter net loss 444 million rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 3.38 billion rupees . net loss in Dec quarter last year was 411.9 million rupees as per ind-as; total income from operations was 2.81 billion rupees .says approved to sell, transfer , dispose cable television business via slump sale into Hathway Datacom.

Hathway Cable and Datacom Sept qtr loss widens

Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd : Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd - sept quarter net loss 404.4 million rupees . Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd - sept quarter total income from operations 3.21 billion rupees . Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd - net loss in sept quarter last year was 319.9 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 2.70 billion rupees . Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd says approved resignation of Jagdish Kumar Pillai as MD and CEO . Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd says elevated Tavinderjit Panesar as CEO of video business .Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd - approved appointment of Rajan Gupta as MD.

Hathway Cable & Datacom June-qtr loss widens

Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd : June-quarter net loss 532 million rupees . June-quarter total income from operations 3.02 billion rupees . Net loss in June-quarter last year was 373.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 2.59 billion rupees .

Hathway Cable And Datacom gets in-principle approval for GTPL Hathway to raise capital via IPO

Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd : Gets members' nod for in-principle approval to proposal of GTPL Hathway to raise capital by way of an IPO . Gets members' nod to participate in OFS that may be proposed by GTPL and offer and dispose off up to 9,000,000 equity shares of GTPL held by co .