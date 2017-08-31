Hays PLC (HAYS.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hays Plc posts FY operating profit of ‍211.5​ mln pounds

Aug 31 (Reuters) - HAYS PLC ::FINAL DIVIDEND UP 14 PERCENT TO 2.26 PENCEPER SHARE.TOTAL DIVIDEND UP 11 PERCENT TO 3.22 PENCEPER SHARE.FY NET FEES ‍954.6​ MILLION STG VERSUS 810.3 MILLION STG YEAR AGO.FY OPERATING PROFIT ‍211.5​ MILLION STG VERSUS 181.0 MILLION STG YEAR AGO.2017 DIVIDEND PER SHARE ‍3.22P​ PENCE AND SPECIAL DIVIDEND PER SHARE AT 4.25 PENCE.‍IN UK, AFTER MARKED STEP-DOWN IMMEDIATELY AFTER BREXIT VOTE, ACTIVITY LEVELS QUICKLY STABILISED. EXITED YEAR WITH MODEST PRIVATE SECTOR GROWTH - CEO​.‍CONDITIONS IN UK ARE OVERALL BROADLY STABLE​.‍CONTINUE TO SEE STRONG OVERALL NET FEE GROWTH ACROSS OUR INTERNATIONAL BUSINESSES.​.‍EXPECT HEADCOUNT TO INCREASE MODESTLY IN Q1 FY18, INCLUDING OUR NORMAL SEASONAL GRADUATE INTAKE​.‍HAVE SEEN A CONTINUATION OF EARLY SIGNS OF MODEST IMPROVEMENT IN PRIVATE SECTOR MARKET IN THE UK​.‍PUBLIC SECTOR MARKET REMAINS TOUGH IN THE UK​.

Hays sees full year oper profit marginally ahead of consensus estimates

July 14 (Reuters) - Hays Plc ::Q4 group like-for-like net fee up ‍7​ percent.Q4 UK and Ireland like-for-like net fee down ‍5​ percent.Q4 continental Europe and rest of the world like-for-like net fee up ‍11​ percent.Q4 Asia Pacific like-for-like net fee up ‍11​ percent.‍Full year operating profit is expected to be marginally ahead of current consensus market expectations.Year-end net cash position of c.£110 million​.Cash position delivered enables board to consider increasing shareholder returns.In UK, market conditions remain stable overall - CEO​.Conditions remain "good" in vast majority of co's international markets - CEO​.

Hays says fy operating profit to be at top of current range of market estimates

Hays Plc : Q3 trading update . Q3 net fees for quarter ended 31 march 2017 for asia pacific up 34% . Q3 UK & Ireland private sector was down 1% on a lfl basis, while conditions remained tough in public sector markets, net fees decreased 13% . Q3 net fees for quarter ended 31 march 2017 for United Kingdom & Ireland down 4 percent . Expect full year operating profit to be at top of current range of market estimates, which we understand to be £199 million to £209 million . In UK, while public sector market remained tough, we saw continued signs of improvement in private sector market - ceo . Total q3 net fees for quarter ended 31 march 2017 up 21 percent . In UK, market conditions remain in line with underlying q3 trends . Q3 net fees for quarter ended 31 march 2017 for temporary segemt up 23% . We continue to look to future with confidence . Q3 net fees for quarter ended 31 march 2017 for permanent segment up 19% . In q3 ended 31 march 2017 group net fees increased 21% on a headline basis and 10% on a like-for-like basis (1) against prior year . Q3 UK & ireland perm business net fees were also down 1% (lfl in quarter. Our temp business was down 6% (1) , primarily as a result of continued tough market conditions in public sector, exacerbated by uncertainties created by recent implementations of ir35 regulations.

Recruiter Hays sees early signs of improvement in UK private sector

Hays Plc : Q2 trading update . Solid overall growth of 2 pct (underlying growth of 3 pct) . Good broad-based growth of 8 pct in Continental Europe & rest of world, with Germany up 7 pct for the three months ended 31 December 2016 . Good Asia Pacific growth of 7 pct for the three months ended 31 December 2016 . Net fees in UK & Ireland were down 10 pct year-on-year, and broadly sequentially stable through quarter . Conditions in public sector markets remain tough and net fees decreased 13 pct . Private sector business was down 9 pct with early signs of improvement towards end of quarter . First half cash performance has been strong, with net cash ending Q2 at £48 million (30 september 2016: £20.2 million) .In uk, while conditions remained tough, we saw an improvement in private sector markets in december.

Hays says hiring caution in the UK largely coming from larger corporate clients

Hays Plc : In the UK, hiring caution largely coming from the larger corporate clients - FD . In the UK hiring market, there is more uncertainty among london clients than among clients based across in the rest of the UK - FD . In the UK, temporary hiring continues to show more resilience than permanent - FD Further company coverage: [HAYS.L] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136).

Hays says increased uncertainty in UK market after Brexit

Hays Plc : Final results . Strong 13 pct operating profit growth, with a 40pct drop-through of incremental net fees into operating profit . UK & Ireland net fees flat (1) , as trading conditions became more challenging as year progressed . Full year dividend up 5pct to 2.90p, with cover of 2.9x, in line with our strategy to build cover towards 3.0x earnings . Fy net fees 810.3 million stg versus 764.2 million stg year earlier . In UK, net fees were flat, as increased concern over economic outlook negatively impacted client and candidate confidence, especially in h2- ceo . Following EU referendum, there is increased uncertainty in UK market, but we have seen no evidence of any impact elsewhere - ceo . Too early to tell what longer term impact may be of brexit and as ever, we will monitor activity levels closely - ceo . Net fees in perm business increased by 7pct (1), net fees in temp business, which represented 58pct of group net fees, also increased by 7pct (1) . In the UK, our private sector business grew 2pct (1) , while net fees in our public sector business decreased by 4pct (1) . Reacted to decrease in activity levels and focused on consultant productivity, cost control and maximising our uk & Ireland financial performance . At this early stage in our new financial year, we see solid overall net fee growth . In UK, following a step down in perm activity immediately after EU referendum, conditions are tough but broadly sequentially stable.

Hays plc increases interim dividend

Hays plc:Says Board is increasing the interim core dividend by 5% to 0.91p per share (2014: 0.87p).The interim dividend payment date will be 5 April 2016 and the ex-dividend date is 3 March 2016.