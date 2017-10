Hornbach Holding AG & Co KGaA (HBH.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hornbach Holding H1‍ operating earnings up 15.2 pct at 175.8 million euros​

Sept 28 (Reuters) - HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO KGAA ::‍CONSOLIDATED SALES FOR PERIOD FROM MARCH 1 TO AUGUST 31, 2017 GREW BY 5.7% TO EURO 2,310.3 MILLION​.‍FULL-YEAR FORECAST FOR 2017/2018 CONFIRMED​.H1 ‍OPERATING EARNINGS UP 15.2% TO EURO 175.8 MILLION​.‍NET SALES AT HORNBACH BAUMARKT AG SUBGROUP (DIY RETAIL) GREW BY 3.9% TO EURO 1,042.7 MILLION IN Q2 OF 2017/2018​.‍NET SALES AT HORNBACH BAUMARKT AG SUBGROUP (DIY RETAIL) GREW BY 3.9% TO EURO 1,042.7 MILLION IN Q2 OF 2017/2018​.EXPECTS TO INCUR INCREASING EXPENSES RELATING AMONG OTHER FACTORS TO GROUP'S DIGITIZATION IN H2.

Hornbach Holding Q1 EPS up 24.2 pct at 3.18 euros

June 30 (Reuters) - HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO KGAA :THREE-MONTH EARNINGS PER HOLDING SHARE ROSE 24.2 % TO EURO 3.18 (2016/2017: EURO 2.56).FULL-YEAR SALES AND EARNINGS FORECASTS FOR 2017/2018 HAVE BEEN CONFIRMED.SAYS CONSOLIDATED SALES GROW BY 7.1 % TO EURO 1,195.5 MILLION IN Q1.SAYS EARNINGS SIGNIFICANTLY BOOSTED: EBIT UP 21.2% TO EURO 92.7 MILLION / FORECAST CONFIRMED.

Hornbach Holding Q1 EBIT up 21 pct at around 92 mln euros

June 9 (Reuters) - HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO KGAA :DGAP-ADHOC: HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA: FIRST QUARTER SIGNIFICANTLY AHEAD OF PREVIOUS YEAR - FULL-YEAR FORECAST FOR 2017/2018 NEVERTHELESS UNCHANGED.Q1 GROUP'S NET SALES ROSE BY 7.1 % TO EURO 1,196 MILLION.Q1 OPERATING EARNINGS (EBIT) FOR SAME PERIOD SHOWED CLEARLY DISPROPORTIONATE GROWTH OF AROUND 21 % TO AROUND EURO 92 MILLION.

Hornbach Holding FY 2016/17 group EBIT up 14 pct

May 29 (Reuters) - HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO KGAA ::FY 2016/17 GROUP SALES ROSE BY 4.9% TO EUR 3.94 BILLION.FY 2016/17 GROUP EBIT UP DISPROPORTIONATELY BY 14% TO EUR 156.8 MILLION.FY 2016/17 GROUP NET PROFIT EUR 89.9 MILLION, DOWN 8 PERCENT, AFTER HIGHER TAX BURDEN THAN YEAR AGO.FY 2016/17 HORNBACH BAUMARKT AG BOOSTED ITS EBIT BY 8.1% TO EUR 97.5 MILLION WITH SALES UP 5.0% TO EUR 3.71 BILLION.TO PROPOSE UNCHANGED DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.50PER SHARE, AT HORNBACHBAUMARKT AG DIVIDEND ALSO UNCHANGED AT EUR 0.68PER SHARE.

Hornbach family places one million ordinary shares in Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA

Hornbach Familien-Treuhandgesellschaft mbH: Hornbach family places one million ordinary shares in Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA .Following secondary placement, family will own 37.5 pct (previously: 43.75 pct) of share capital of 48 million euros ($52.20 million) in Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA.

Hornbach Holding FY sales up 4.9 pct to EUR 3.941 bln

Hornbach Holding AG & Co KGaA : Increased its consolidated sales for the 2016/2017 financial year (March 1, to February 28, 2017) by 4.9 percent to 3,941 million euros ($4.25 billion) . On the level of the Hornbach Group FY adjusted EBIT is still expected to match or slightly exceed the previous year’s figure of 151 million euros .FY operating EBIT at the Hornbach Group and at the Hornbach Baumarkt AG subgroup are thus still expected to significantly exceed the figures for the previous 2015/2016 financial year.

Hornbach Holding 9-mth group sales up 5.9 pct, FY outlook confirmed

Hornbach Holding AG & Co KGaA : Group sales growth of 5.9 percent to 3,155.4 million euros ($3.29 billion) in first nine months (2015/2016: 2,980.2 million euros) . Group operating earnings (EBIT) rose by 5.7 percent to 182.3 million euros (2015/2016: 172.5 million euros) in 9 month . Sales at Hornbach Baumarkt AG, largest operating subgroup (DIY retail), grew by 4.4 percent to 900.9 million euros in Q3 (Sept. 1 to Nov. 30, 2016) .Full-year sales and earnings forecasts for 2016/2017 (balance sheet date: Feb. 28, 2017) have been confirmed.

Hornbach Holding Q2 EBIT up at 76.0 mln euros

Hornbach Holding Ag & Co KGaA : Group sales increased in Q2 by 6.8% to 1,070.5 million euros ($1.20 billion) . H1 revenues up by 6.4% to 2,186.7 million euros . EBIT increases in the Q2 by 2.2% to 76.0 million euros . Q2 net income 50.9 million euros versus 52.8 million euros year ago .Sales and earnings forecasts of Hornbach Group and Hornbach Baumarkt AG subgroup for the full year 2016/2017 were respectively confirmed by the board.

Hornbach Holding Q1 consolidated sales up 6.1 pct to EUR 1.11 bln

Hornbach Holding AG & Co KGaA : Hornbach posts substantial sales growth in first quarter . Q1 consolidated sales up 6.1 percent to 1,116 million euros ($1.22 billion) . At 76.5 million euros, Q1 consolidated operating earnings (EBIT) at Hornbach Group matched previous year's figure . Confirmed its full-year sales and earnings forecast for 2016/2017 .Hornbach Baumarkt Q1 consolidated sales rose by 6.4 percent to 1,058.9 million euros (2015/2016: 995.2 million euros).

Hornbach Holding to stick with payout ratio for now - CEO

Hornbach Holding to stick with payout ratio for now - CEO

Hornbach Holding AG & Co KGaA CEO : Says to stick with 30 percent payout ratio for now