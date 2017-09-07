Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Hudbay Minerals Inc :Announces C$242 million bought deal financing.Says underwriters agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis 24 million common shares of co at a price of C$10.10 per share.Intends to use proceeds from offering to advance its growth projects, enhance financial flexibility to pursue other opportunities.

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Hudbay Minerals Inc :Hudbay announces c$242 million bought deal financing.Hudbay minerals Inc - Bought deal financing​ of 24 million common shares of company at a price of c$10.10 per share.Hudbay Minerals - Intends to use net proceeds to advance current growth projects, enhance financial flexibility to pursue other growth opportunities.

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Mason Resources Corp :Hudbay Minerals acquires shares of Mason Resources.‍Hudbay minerals announced Aug 23 acquisition of 10.8 million common shares of mason resources at a price of c$0.26 per common share​.

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Hudbay Minerals Inc :Hudbay acquires shares of Mason Resources.Hudbay Minerals Inc - ‍deal for C$0.26 per share for total consideration of C$2,796,344​.Hudbay Minerals Inc - ‍ Hudbay now owns, has control over 10.9 million shares, representing about 13.9 percent of issued, outstanding shares of Mason Resources ​.

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Hudbay Minerals Inc ::Hudbay announces second quarter 2017 results.Sees q2 2017 earnings per share $0.11.Hudbay Minerals Inc qtrly earnings per share ‍$0.11​.Hudbay Minerals Inc qtrly ‍consolidated copper production of 40,842 tonnes, an 18 pct increase from q1 2017​.Hudbay Minerals Inc qtrly ‍consolidated zinc production of 34,896 tonnes, a 14 pct increase from q1 2017​.Hudbay Minerals Inc qtrly ‍revenue $324.9 million versus $247 million.Q2 earnings per share view $0.14, revenue view $343.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

July 6 (Reuters) - Amarc Resources Ltd :Amarc and Hudbay partner to advance the Ike copper porphyry district.Amarc Resources Ltd - entered into a mineral property farm-in agreement with Hudbay Minerals Inc.Amarc Resources Ltd - under terms of agreement Hudbay may acquire up to a 60% ownership interest in Amarc's 462 km(2), 100%-owned Ike copper porphyry district.Amarc Resources Ltd - Hudbay can earn an initial 49% ownership interest in Ike project by funding $25 mln of expenditures before December 31, 2020.

June 7 (Reuters) - Hudbay Minerals Inc ::Hudbay receives the final record of decision for rosemont.Hudbay Minerals-will now commence administrative process working with USFS to complete mine plan of operations over next several months.

May 3 (Reuters) - Hudbay Minerals Inc :Hudbay announces first quarter 2017 results.Q1 loss per share $0.01.Hudbay Minerals Inc - On track to meet production and cost guidance for 2017.Hudbay Minerals Inc - On track to meet production and cost guidance for 2017.Hudbay Minerals Inc - Qtrly revenue $253.2 million versus $253.6 million.Hudbay Minerals Inc - Hudbay expects to meet production and cost guidance at Constancia for year.Q1 earnings per share view $0.10, revenue view $316.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Hudbay Minerals Inc - Qtrly total copper production 34,731 tonnes.Hudbay Minerals Inc - Qtrly total gold production 20,723 oz.Hudbay Minerals Inc - Qtrly total silver production 737,894 oz.

Hudbay Minerals Inc - : Hudbay announces fourth quarter 2016 results . Hudbay Minerals Inc says net loss per share of $0.20 in Q4 of 2016 .Hudbay Minerals Inc says operating cash flow per share of $0.52 in Q4 of 2016.

HudBay Minerals Inc : HudBay announces pricing for $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes . HudBay Minerals says priced its offering a series of 7.625% senior notes due 2025 in an aggregate principal amount of $600 million .HudBay Minerals says priced offering a series of 7.250% senior notes due 2023 in an aggregate principal amount of $400 million.