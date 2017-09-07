Edition:
Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM.TO)

HBM.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

9.90CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.13 (+1.33%)
Prev Close
$9.77
Open
$9.90
Day's High
$10.17
Day's Low
$9.85
Volume
2,162,531
Avg. Vol
2,033,533
52-wk High
$11.95
52-wk Low
$5.08

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hudbay announces C$242 million bought deal financing
Thursday, 7 Sep 2017 08:19pm EDT 

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Hudbay Minerals Inc :Announces C$242 million bought deal financing.Says underwriters agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis 24 million common shares of co at a price of C$10.10 per share.Intends to use proceeds from offering to advance its growth projects, enhance financial flexibility to pursue other opportunities.  Full Article

Hudbay Minerals acquires shares of Mason Resources
Thursday, 24 Aug 2017 08:00am EDT 

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Mason Resources Corp :Hudbay Minerals acquires shares of Mason Resources.‍Hudbay minerals announced Aug 23 acquisition of 10.8 million common shares of mason resources at a price of c$0.26 per common share​.  Full Article

Hudbay acquires shares of Mason Resources for total consideration of C$2.8 mln​
Wednesday, 23 Aug 2017 05:43pm EDT 

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Hudbay Minerals Inc :Hudbay acquires shares of Mason Resources.Hudbay Minerals Inc - ‍deal for C$0.26 per share for total consideration of C$2,796,344​.Hudbay Minerals Inc - ‍ Hudbay now owns, has control over 10.9 million shares, representing about 13.9 percent of issued, outstanding shares of Mason Resources ​.  Full Article

Hudbay sees Q2 earnings per share $0.11
Thursday, 3 Aug 2017 05:00pm EDT 

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Hudbay Minerals Inc ::Hudbay announces second quarter 2017 results.Sees q2 2017 earnings per share $0.11.Hudbay Minerals Inc qtrly earnings per share ‍$0.11​.Hudbay Minerals Inc qtrly ‍consolidated copper production of 40,842 tonnes, an 18 pct increase from q1 2017​.Hudbay Minerals Inc qtrly ‍consolidated zinc production of 34,896 tonnes, a 14 pct increase from q1 2017​.Hudbay Minerals Inc qtrly ‍revenue $324.9 million versus $247 million.Q2 earnings per share view $0.14, revenue view $343.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Amarc and Hudbay partner to advance the Ike copper porphyry district
Thursday, 6 Jul 2017 07:30am EDT 

July 6 (Reuters) - Amarc Resources Ltd :Amarc and Hudbay partner to advance the Ike copper porphyry district.Amarc Resources Ltd - entered into a mineral property farm-in agreement with Hudbay Minerals Inc.Amarc Resources Ltd - under terms of agreement Hudbay may acquire up to a 60% ownership interest in Amarc's 462 km(2), 100%-owned Ike copper porphyry district.Amarc Resources Ltd - Hudbay can earn an initial 49% ownership interest in Ike project by funding $25 mln of expenditures before December 31, 2020.  Full Article

Hudbay receives final record of decision for Rosemont
Wednesday, 7 Jun 2017 05:00pm EDT 

June 7 (Reuters) - Hudbay Minerals Inc ::Hudbay receives the final record of decision for rosemont.Hudbay Minerals-will now commence administrative process working with USFS to complete mine plan of operations over next several months.  Full Article

Hudbay announces qtrly revenue $253.2 million
Wednesday, 3 May 2017 05:00pm EDT 

May 3 (Reuters) - Hudbay Minerals Inc :Hudbay announces first quarter 2017 results.Q1 loss per share $0.01.Hudbay Minerals Inc - On track to meet production and cost guidance for 2017.Hudbay Minerals Inc - On track to meet production and cost guidance for 2017.Hudbay Minerals Inc - Qtrly revenue $253.2 million versus $253.6 million.Hudbay Minerals Inc - Hudbay expects to meet production and cost guidance at Constancia for year.Q1 earnings per share view $0.10, revenue view $316.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Hudbay Minerals Inc - Qtrly total copper production 34,731 tonnes.Hudbay Minerals Inc - Qtrly total gold production 20,723 oz.Hudbay Minerals Inc - Qtrly total silver production 737,894 oz.  Full Article

Hudbay says net loss per share of $0.20 in Q4 of 2016
Wednesday, 22 Feb 2017 05:00pm EST 

Hudbay Minerals Inc - : Hudbay announces fourth quarter 2016 results . Hudbay Minerals Inc says net loss per share of $0.20 in Q4 of 2016 .Hudbay Minerals Inc says operating cash flow per share of $0.52 in Q4 of 2016.  Full Article

HudBay announces pricing for $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes
Thursday, 1 Dec 2016 05:49pm EST 

HudBay Minerals Inc : HudBay announces pricing for $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes . HudBay Minerals says priced its offering a series of 7.625% senior notes due 2025 in an aggregate principal amount of $600 million .HudBay Minerals says priced offering a series of 7.250% senior notes due 2023 in an aggregate principal amount of $400 million.  Full Article

