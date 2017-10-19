Home Capital Group Inc (HCG.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Home Capital Group files final universal base shelf prospectus

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc ::Home Capital Group files final universal base shelf prospectus.Prospectus qualifies offerings of up to $750 million of securities over a 25-month period​.Prospectus was filed to satisfy Co's obligations under registration rights agreement entered into with unit of Berkshire Hathaway​.Universal base shelf prospectus not commitment to undertake any financing, nor does it intends to offer securities from treasury under prospectus.

Home Capital exits non-core businesses including sale of payment services interactive gateway

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc ::Home Capital exits non-core businesses including the sale of payment services interactive gateway.Expects approximately $20 million in annual salary and other operating cost savings​.‍Resulting impact to net income on a full year basis is insignificant from sale of assets​.Company expects reduction in fee and other income of approximately $18 million from sale of businesses​.Agreed to enter into a transition services agreement and will continue to provide services for certain clients for up to a year​.‍Does not expect any significant costs to complete sale transaction ​.

Home Capital appoints Edward Karthaus as Executive VP, Residential Lending Sales

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc ::Home Capital announces executive leadership changes.Company does not intend to fill Chief Operating Officer position​.Edward Karthaus will be joining Home Capital as Executive Vice President, Residential Lending Sales on October 10​.Pino Decina, Executive Vice President, Residential Lending has departed from his roles​.Chris Whyte, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer has departed from his roles.‍Chris Whyte, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, has departed from co.

Home Capital files preliminary universal base shelf prospectus

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc ::Home Capital Group Inc files preliminary universal base shelf prospectus.When made final, filing to allow co to make offerings of up to $750 million of common shares, preferred shares, others.When final, universal base shelf prospectus will be effective for a 25 month period​.Base shelf prospectus to also qualify any secondary offering of common shares by Columbia Insurance Company, a Berkshire Hathaway​ unit.

Home Capital Group announces special meeting results

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc ::Home Capital Group announces special meeting results.‍Meeting called to consider approval of additional equity investment in company by wholly-owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.​.‍Shares representing over 88% of shares voted excluding shares held by Berkshire voted against resolution related to investment by Berkshire Unit​.

Glass Lewis recommends Home Capital shareholders approve Buffett deal

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc :Proxy firm glass lewis recommends shareholders vote in favour of berkshire hathaway increasing home capital stake.

Home Capital names Brad Kotush chief financial officer

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc :Home Capital names Brad Kotush chief financial officer.Home Capital Group Inc - ‍most recently, Kotush was executive vice president and chief financial and risk officer at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc​.Home Capital Group Inc - ‍Robert Blowes will step down from role of interim chief financial officer​.Home Capital Group - appointed Brad Kotush as executive vice president and CFO of co, units Home Trust Company and Home Bank, effective Sept 1, 2017​.Home Capital Group Inc - Blowes will remain a member of company's board of directors.

Home Capital provides update on agreement to settle class action matters

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc ::Home capital provides update on agreement to settle class action matters.Ontario superior court of Justice to issue order approving announced settlement of Feb class action regarding disclosure in 2014, 2015​.

Home Capital closes final tranche of commercial mortgage asset sale

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc -:Home Capital closes final tranche of commercial mortgage asset sale.Home Capital-‍to date, co received about $1.2 billion on sale & discharges of commercial mortgages in connection with its initiatives to increase liquidity​.Home Capital Group Inc - ‍as of August 16, 2017, company's aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity stood at approximately $4.22 billion​.

Home Capital provides update on agreements to settle OSC and class action matters

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc : :Home Capital provides update on agreements to settle OSC and class action matters.Home Capital Group- ‍Ontario Securities Commission issued order approving previously announced settlement of enforcement proceeding commenced in April.Home Capital Group - ‍Order regarding settlement of enforcement proceeding commenced in April 2017 regarding company's disclosure in 2014 and 2015​.