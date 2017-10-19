Home Capital Group Inc (HCG.TO)

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc ::Home Capital Group files final universal base shelf prospectus.Prospectus qualifies offerings of up to $750 million of securities over a 25-month period.Prospectus was filed to satisfy Co's obligations under registration rights agreement entered into with unit of Berkshire Hathaway.Universal base shelf prospectus not commitment to undertake any financing, nor does it intends to offer securities from treasury under prospectus.
Oct 16 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc ::Home Capital exits non-core businesses including the sale of payment services interactive gateway.Expects approximately $20 million in annual salary and other operating cost savings.Resulting impact to net income on a full year basis is insignificant from sale of assets.Company expects reduction in fee and other income of approximately $18 million from sale of businesses.Agreed to enter into a transition services agreement and will continue to provide services for certain clients for up to a year.Does not expect any significant costs to complete sale transaction .
Oct 3 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc ::Home Capital announces executive leadership changes.Company does not intend to fill Chief Operating Officer position.Edward Karthaus will be joining Home Capital as Executive Vice President, Residential Lending Sales on October 10.Pino Decina, Executive Vice President, Residential Lending has departed from his roles.Chris Whyte, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer has departed from his roles.Chris Whyte, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, has departed from co.
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc ::Home Capital Group Inc files preliminary universal base shelf prospectus.When made final, filing to allow co to make offerings of up to $750 million of common shares, preferred shares, others.When final, universal base shelf prospectus will be effective for a 25 month period.Base shelf prospectus to also qualify any secondary offering of common shares by Columbia Insurance Company, a Berkshire Hathaway unit.
Sept 12 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc ::Home Capital Group announces special meeting results.Meeting called to consider approval of additional equity investment in company by wholly-owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc..Shares representing over 88% of shares voted excluding shares held by Berkshire voted against resolution related to investment by Berkshire Unit.
Aug 30 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc :Proxy firm glass lewis recommends shareholders vote in favour of berkshire hathaway increasing home capital stake.
Aug 29 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc :Home Capital names Brad Kotush chief financial officer.Home Capital Group Inc - most recently, Kotush was executive vice president and chief financial and risk officer at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.Home Capital Group Inc - Robert Blowes will step down from role of interim chief financial officer.Home Capital Group - appointed Brad Kotush as executive vice president and CFO of co, units Home Trust Company and Home Bank, effective Sept 1, 2017.Home Capital Group Inc - Blowes will remain a member of company's board of directors.
Aug 21 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc ::Home capital provides update on agreement to settle class action matters.Ontario superior court of Justice to issue order approving announced settlement of Feb class action regarding disclosure in 2014, 2015.
Aug 17 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc -:Home Capital closes final tranche of commercial mortgage asset sale.Home Capital-to date, co received about $1.2 billion on sale & discharges of commercial mortgages in connection with its initiatives to increase liquidity.Home Capital Group Inc - as of August 16, 2017, company's aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity stood at approximately $4.22 billion.
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc : :Home Capital provides update on agreements to settle OSC and class action matters.Home Capital Group- Ontario Securities Commission issued order approving previously announced settlement of enforcement proceeding commenced in April.Home Capital Group - Order regarding settlement of enforcement proceeding commenced in April 2017 regarding company's disclosure in 2014 and 2015.
