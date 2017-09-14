Edition:
United States

Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd (HCIJ.J)

HCIJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

12,900.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
12,900.00
Open
12,677.00
Day's High
12,990.00
Day's Low
12,677.00
Volume
77,097
Avg. Vol
53,655
52-wk High
14,920.00
52-wk Low
11,691.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hosken Consolidated ‍restructures interest in Golden Arrow Bus Service
Thursday, 14 Sep 2017 10:15am EDT 

Sept 14 (Reuters) - HOSKEN CONSOLIDATED INVESTMENTS LTD ::‍RESTRUCTURE OF HCI'S INTEREST IN GOLDEN ARROW BUS SERVICE PROPRIETARY LIMITED​.HCI, NIVEUS INVESTMENTS, LA CONCORDE ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WHERE NIVEUS INVEST 17 PROPRIETARY WILL BUY HOSKEN PASSENGER LOGISTICS AND RAIL​.‍HPLR WILL BE ACQUIRED BY NEWCO FOR A PURCHASE CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY R1.8 BILLION​.‍POST IMPLEMENTATION OF GABS ACQUISITION IT IS INTENDED THAT A DIVIDEND OF UP TO R1.2 BILLION WILL BE DECLARED BY NEWCO​.  Full Article

Hosken Consolidated Investments says FY HEPS up +38.1 percent
Wednesday, 24 May 2017 10:35am EDT 

May 24 (Reuters) - Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd ::FY revenue of 14.83 billion rand versus 13.02 billion rand year ago.FY profit before taxation of 4.80 billion rand versus 3.25 billion rand year ago.FY headline profit of 1.31 billion rand versus 1.04 billion rand year ago.Resolved to declare final dividend of 170 cents.FY EBITDA of 6.58 billion rand versus 5.75 billion rand year ago.Says FY headline earnings per share up +38.1 percent.  Full Article

Hosken Consolidated Investments sees FY HEPS up 33 pct-43 pct
Thursday, 18 May 2017 09:10am EDT 

May 18 (Reuters) - Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd ::Sees FY headline earnings per share of between 1,333.6 -1,433.9 cents, up between 33 pct and 43 pct.  Full Article

Hosken Consolidated Investments to acquire 2.7 mln HCI shares from HCI foundation
Monday, 3 Apr 2017 11:00am EDT 

Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd :To acquire 2.7 million HCI shares from HCI foundation for 140 rand per HCI share and purchase consideration of 376.3 million rand.  Full Article

Hosken Consolidated updates on Niveus-Tsogo transaction
Tuesday, 14 Mar 2017 01:05am EDT 

Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd : Niveus and Tsogo have agreed discontinued transaction will no longer be implemented in manner set out in initial announcement . Niveus has elected to rather distribute its interest in gameco to its shareholders, pro rata to their shareholding in niveus .Tsogo will acquire HCI's entire interest in Gameco post Tsogo transaction.  Full Article

Niveus Investments proposes disposal of certain gaming businesses
Tuesday, 14 Mar 2017 01:05am EDT 

Niveus Investments: Proposed disposal by Niveus of certain gaming businesses and unbundling of Gameco . Says Niveus holds 460 mln ordinary shares in Gameco . It is anticipated that Niveus shareholders will receive 3.62 Gameco shares for every 1 Niveus share held on record date of unbundling . Tsogo has limited maximum aggregate consideration payable in respect of Gameco shareholders electing cash based alternative to 1.2 billion rand .Tsogo agreed with HCI to make a voluntary offer to all minority shareholders of Gameco to acquire shareholding in Gameco.  Full Article

Hosken Consolidated sees six-month HEPS up 13.5-23.5 pct
Monday, 21 Nov 2016 08:50am EST 

Hosken Consolidated Investments : Trading statement .Sees HEPS of 596.0-547.8 cents for 6-months ended Sept. 30, up 23.5-13.5 pct from HEPS of 482.6 cents last year.  Full Article

Hosken Consolidated Investments says fy revenue up 36.7 pct
Wednesday, 25 May 2016 11:40am EDT 

Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd : Says fy revenue, including net gaming win, increased by 36.7%. Excluding Tsogo Sun, revenue increased by 8.3%. . Says fy EBITDA for group increased by 44.2%. Excluding tsogo sun, ebitda increased by 1.6%. . Fy profit before tax decreased by 38.1%. Excluding tsogo sun, profit before tax decreased by 13.4%. .Fy headline earnings increased by 4.4%.  Full Article

Hosken Consolidated Investments sees FY HEPS up between 11-1 pct
Monday, 23 May 2016 11:30am EDT 

Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd :Sees fy heps of between 1 050.0 cents and 955.4 cents, being an increase of between 11.0% and 1.0%.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd News

BRIEF-Hosken Consolidated ‍restructures interest in Golden Arrow Bus Service

* ‍RESTRUCTURE OF HCI'S INTEREST IN GOLDEN ARROW BUS SERVICE PROPRIETARY LIMITED​

» More HCIJ.J News

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
» More Financials