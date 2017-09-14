Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd (HCIJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hosken Consolidated ‍restructures interest in Golden Arrow Bus Service

Sept 14 (Reuters) - HOSKEN CONSOLIDATED INVESTMENTS LTD ::‍RESTRUCTURE OF HCI'S INTEREST IN GOLDEN ARROW BUS SERVICE PROPRIETARY LIMITED​.HCI, NIVEUS INVESTMENTS, LA CONCORDE ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WHERE NIVEUS INVEST 17 PROPRIETARY WILL BUY HOSKEN PASSENGER LOGISTICS AND RAIL​.‍HPLR WILL BE ACQUIRED BY NEWCO FOR A PURCHASE CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY R1.8 BILLION​.‍POST IMPLEMENTATION OF GABS ACQUISITION IT IS INTENDED THAT A DIVIDEND OF UP TO R1.2 BILLION WILL BE DECLARED BY NEWCO​.

Hosken Consolidated Investments says FY HEPS up +38.1 percent

May 24 (Reuters) - Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd ::FY revenue of 14.83 billion rand versus 13.02 billion rand year ago.FY profit before taxation of 4.80 billion rand versus 3.25 billion rand year ago.FY headline profit of 1.31 billion rand versus 1.04 billion rand year ago.Resolved to declare final dividend of 170 cents.FY EBITDA of 6.58 billion rand versus 5.75 billion rand year ago.Says FY headline earnings per share up +38.1 percent.

Hosken Consolidated Investments sees FY HEPS up 33 pct-43 pct

May 18 (Reuters) - Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd ::Sees FY headline earnings per share of between 1,333.6 -1,433.9 cents, up between 33 pct and 43 pct.

Hosken Consolidated Investments to acquire 2.7 mln HCI shares from HCI foundation

Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd :To acquire 2.7 million HCI shares from HCI foundation for 140 rand per HCI share and purchase consideration of 376.3 million rand.

Hosken Consolidated updates on Niveus-Tsogo transaction

Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd : Niveus and Tsogo have agreed discontinued transaction will no longer be implemented in manner set out in initial announcement . Niveus has elected to rather distribute its interest in gameco to its shareholders, pro rata to their shareholding in niveus .Tsogo will acquire HCI's entire interest in Gameco post Tsogo transaction.

Niveus Investments proposes disposal of certain gaming businesses

Niveus Investments: Proposed disposal by Niveus of certain gaming businesses and unbundling of Gameco . Says Niveus holds 460 mln ordinary shares in Gameco . It is anticipated that Niveus shareholders will receive 3.62 Gameco shares for every 1 Niveus share held on record date of unbundling . Tsogo has limited maximum aggregate consideration payable in respect of Gameco shareholders electing cash based alternative to 1.2 billion rand .Tsogo agreed with HCI to make a voluntary offer to all minority shareholders of Gameco to acquire shareholding in Gameco.

Hosken Consolidated sees six-month HEPS up 13.5-23.5 pct

Hosken Consolidated Investments : Trading statement .Sees HEPS of 596.0-547.8 cents for 6-months ended Sept. 30, up 23.5-13.5 pct from HEPS of 482.6 cents last year.

Hosken Consolidated Investments says fy revenue up 36.7 pct

Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd : Says fy revenue, including net gaming win, increased by 36.7%. Excluding Tsogo Sun, revenue increased by 8.3%. . Says fy EBITDA for group increased by 44.2%. Excluding tsogo sun, ebitda increased by 1.6%. . Fy profit before tax decreased by 38.1%. Excluding tsogo sun, profit before tax decreased by 13.4%. .Fy headline earnings increased by 4.4%.

Hosken Consolidated Investments sees FY HEPS up between 11-1 pct

Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd :Sees fy heps of between 1 050.0 cents and 955.4 cents, being an increase of between 11.0% and 1.0%.