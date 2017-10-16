HCL Technologies Ltd (HCLT.NS)
924.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs0.30 (+0.03%)
Rs923.70
Rs916.60
Rs926.00
Rs916.60
29,194
1,198,026
Rs936.00
Rs736.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
HCL Tech gets shareholders' nod for re-appointment of Shiv Nadar as MD
Oct 16 (Reuters) - HCL Technologies Ltd
HCL Technologies announces IP partnership with DXC Technology
Oct 13 (Reuters) - Hcl Technologies Ltd
HCL Technologies seeks shareholders' nod for re-appointment of Shiv Nadar as MD
Aug 28 (Reuters) - HCL Technologies Ltd
India's HCL Technologies June-qtr consol profit up about 8 pct
July 27 (Reuters) - HCL Technologies Ltd
HCL Technologies gets members' nod for share buyback
May 17 (Reuters) - Hcl Technologies Ltd
India's HCL Technologies March-qtr consol profit rises about 28 pct
May 11 (Reuters) - HCL Technologies Ltd
HCL Technologies to buy Urban Fulfillment Services
April 24 (Reuters) - Hcl Technologies Ltd
HCL Tech allots 15.6 mln shares to equity shareholders of Geometric Ltd
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCL Technologies board approves share buyback plan
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCL Technologies to consider buyback of shares
HCL Technologies Ltd
Fitch Withdraws Hospices Civils de Lyon's Ratings
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, October 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn French public hospital Hospices Civils de Lyon's (HCL) 'AA' Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) with Stable Outlook and 'F1+' Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR. Fitch has also withdrawn the 'F1+' rating on HCL's EUR85 million French commercial paper programme (Titres de creances negociables; TCNs) KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch has withdrawn the ratings as HCL h