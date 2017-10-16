Edition:
HCL Technologies Ltd (HCLT.NS)

HCLT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

924.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.30 (+0.03%)
Prev Close
Rs923.70
Open
Rs916.60
Day's High
Rs926.00
Day's Low
Rs916.60
Volume
29,194
Avg. Vol
1,198,026
52-wk High
Rs936.00
52-wk Low
Rs736.00

HCL Tech gets shareholders' nod for re-appointment of Shiv Nadar as MD
Monday, 16 Oct 2017 03:53am EDT 

Oct 16 (Reuters) - HCL Technologies Ltd ::Gets shareholders' nod for re-appointment of Shiv Nadar as MD.  Full Article

HCL Technologies announces IP partnership with DXC Technology
Friday, 13 Oct 2017 08:53am EDT 

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Hcl Technologies Ltd :Says ‍discontinuation of joint venture arrangement with DXC Technology​.Says entered into a new IP partnership with DXC ‍​.Says under IP partnership deal, co will acquire exclusive rights for 10 years for core banking products ‍​.Under IP partnership, co responsible for product development, modernsiation, maintenance, professional services of core banking products.Under IP partnership, DXC will be primarily responsible for sales, marketing and client relationship.  Full Article

HCL Technologies seeks shareholders' nod for re-appointment of Shiv Nadar as MD
Monday, 28 Aug 2017 07:14am EDT 

Aug 28 (Reuters) - HCL Technologies Ltd ::Seeks shareholders' nod for re-appointment of Shiv Nadar as the managing director of the company.  Full Article

India's HCL Technologies June-qtr consol profit up about 8 pct
Wednesday, 26 Jul 2017 11:00pm EDT 

July 27 (Reuters) - HCL Technologies Ltd :Board of directors declared an interim dividend of Rs.2/- per equity share of Rs.2/- each of company for financial year 2017-18.June quarter consol profit 22.11 billion rupees versus profit of 20.56 billion rupees last year.Consensus forecast for June quarter consol net profit was 20.54 billion rupees.June quarter consol total income 124.62 billion rupees versus 116.26 billion rupees last year.Says FY'18 revenues are expected to grow between 10.5% to 12.5% in constant currency.June quarter gross employee addition 9,462.June quarter attrition in IT services (LTM) 16.2 percent.Clients added in June quarter up 2.4 percent.Says FY’18 expected operating margin (EBIT) range is from 19.5% to 20.5%.  Full Article

HCL Technologies gets members' nod for share buyback
Wednesday, 17 May 2017 08:20am EDT 

May 17 (Reuters) - Hcl Technologies Ltd :Gets members' nod for share buyback.  Full Article

India's HCL Technologies March-qtr consol profit rises about 28 pct
Wednesday, 10 May 2017 11:13pm EDT 

May 11 (Reuters) - HCL Technologies Ltd :March quarter consol net profit 24.75 billion rupees.March quarter consol total income 131.83 billion rupees.Consensus forecast for March quarter consol net profit was 20.91 billion rupees.Consol profit in March quarter last year was 19.39 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income 109.25 billion rupees.Declared dividend of 6 rupees per share.Says FY'18 revenues are expected to grow between 10.5% to 12.5% in constant currency.Says FY’18 expected operating margin (EBIT) range is from 19.5% to 20.5%..March quarter gross employee addition of 10,605.March quarter attrition in it services (LTM) 16.9 percent.March-quarter clients addition up 8 percent.Buyback programme of INR 35 billion during qtr.  Full Article

HCL Technologies to buy Urban Fulfillment Services
Monday, 24 Apr 2017 02:48am EDT 

April 24 (Reuters) - Hcl Technologies Ltd :Says to buy Urban Fulfillment Services.Says total cash consideration for deal up to $30 million.  Full Article

HCL Tech allots 15.6 mln shares to equity shareholders of Geometric Ltd
Monday, 20 Mar 2017 09:19am EDT 

HCL Technologies Ltd : Says allotted shares under composite scheme of arrangement and amalgamation among Geometric, co, 3D PLM Software Solutions .Says allotted 15.6 million shares to the equity shareholders of the Geometric.  Full Article

HCL Technologies board approves share buyback plan
Monday, 20 Mar 2017 09:00am EDT 

HCL Technologies Ltd : Says board approves share buyback plan .Says board approves share buyback plan for INR 35 billion.  Full Article

HCL Technologies to consider buyback of shares
Wednesday, 15 Mar 2017 07:51am EDT 

HCL Technologies Ltd :Says to consider, a proposal for buyback of equity shares of company.  Full Article

