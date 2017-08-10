Hindustan Construction Company Ltd (HCNS.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hindustan Construction Co gets contract worth 8.10 bln rupees

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Hindustan Construction Company Ltd :Says gets contract worth INR 8.10 billion by Jammu and Kashmir State Power Development Corp.Says work under contract to be completed in 48 months.

Hindustan Construction Company gets 7.64 bln-rupee contract by IGCAR

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Hindustan Construction Company Ltd :Hindustan Construction Company -awarded 7.64 billion rupees contract by IGCAR.Hindustan Construction Company -contract for construction of fast reactor fuel cycle facility at Kalpakkam.

India's Hindustan Construction Company June-qtr profit rises 33.5 pct

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Hindustan Construction Company Ltd :June quarter profit 145.2 million rupees versus 108.8 million rupees last year.June quarter total income 9.91 billion rupees versus 10.42 billion rupees last year.June quarter order book at 203.63 billion rupees excluding l1 bids.

Hindustan Construction Co says HCC-URCC JV gets 7.98 bln rupees Bangalore metro contract

July 3 (Reuters) - Hindustan Construction Company Ltd :Says HCC-URCC JV awarded INR 7.98 billion Bangalore metro contract.Says project to be completed in 36 months.Contract for construction of 6.34 km long elevated corridor and 5 elevated stations between HSR Layout and RV road.

Hindustan Construction Co JV wins order worth 6.73 bln rupees in Rajasthan

May 22 (Reuters) - Hindustan Construction Company Ltd :Says HCC-HSEPL JV wins INR 6.73 billion order in Rajasthan.Says project is to be completed in 48 months.

Hindustan Construction Co appoints Arjun Dhawan as Group CEO

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd : Says Arjun Dhawan appointed as group CEO .Rajgopal Nogja steps down from the HCC Group's CEO post.

Hindustan Construction Dec-qtr profit falls

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 45.5 million rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 9.44 billion rupees . Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 233.3 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 10.58 billion rupees . Says current order book at INR 209.36 billion for quarter ending Dec31, 2016, excluding l1 contracts . Says next quarter likely to be positive game changing period for co . Got communication from government agencies to submit BG, Escrow account details for release of 75 percent of arbitral awards up to 17.21 billion rupees .Further claims worth about INR 46.06 billion in arbitration process.

Hindustan Construction Co gets 3.69 bln rupees contract by IRCON

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd : Hindustan Construction Company Ltd says HCC awarded Rs 369 crore contract by ircon . Hindustan Construction Company Ltd says contract for construction of cable stayed bridge across river in Anji Khad . Hindustan Construction Company Ltd says bridge will connect tunnel T2 and T3 on Katra-Banihal section of Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link project .Hindustan Construction Company Ltd says project to be completed in 36 months.

Hindustan Construction says HCC-VCCL JV gets 3.68 bln rupees contract

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd : Says HCC-VCCL JV awarded Rs. 368 crore contract . Says project is to be completed in 4 years .Says contract by Northeast Frontier Railway to construct safety tunnel between Tupul and Imphal in Manipur.

Hindustan Construction says June-qtr net profit rises about 17.5 pct

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd : June-quarter net profit 108.8 million rupees; total income from operations INR 9.82 billion . Net profit in June quarter last year was 92.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 9.75 billion rupees .