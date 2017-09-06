Home Depot Inc (HD.N)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Home Depot says will join Google express this fall

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Home Depot ::Home Depot says Home Depot will join Google express this fall; its customers will be able to shop through voice with assistant on google home.

Home Depot files preliminary prospectus supplement with U.S. sec related to potential notes offering

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Home Depot Inc ::Home Depot Inc files preliminary prospectus supplement with U.S. SEC related to a potential notes offering - SEC filing‍​.

‍U.S. CPSC says Home Depot to pay $5.7 million civil penalty

Aug 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission::Says Home Depot U.S.A. to pay $5.7 million civil penalty selling, distributing previously recalled consumer products​.Says ‍commission voted 4 to 1 to accept settlement provisionally​.Says deal settles charges that Home Depot knowingly sold, distributed about 2,816 recalled products from 33 voluntary corrective actions during 4-year period.

Home Depot sets quarterly dividend of $0.89 per share

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Home Depot Inc -:Sets quarterly dividend of $0.89per share.

Home Depot Q2 earnings per share $2.25

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Home Depot Inc :The Home Depot announces second quarter results; updates fiscal year 2017 guidance.Q2 earnings per share $2.25.Q2 sales $28.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $27.84 billion.Q2 earnings per share view $2.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Sees FY 2017 sales up about 5.3 percent.Comparable store sales for Q2 of fiscal 2017 were positive 6.3 percent, and comp sales for U.S. stores were positive 6.6 percent​.Sees FY 2017 comp sales up approximately 5.5 percent​.Company also raised its diluted earnings-per-share growth guidance for year​.Company's diluted earnings-per-share growth guidance includes impact of $7 billion of share repurchases for fiscal 2017​.Now expects FY 2017 diluted earnings-per-share growth of approximately 13.0 percent from fiscal 2016 to $7.29​.FY2018 earnings per share view $7.25, revenue view $99.36 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Home Depot says offering of $500 mln of floating rate notes due June 5, 2020

May 26 (Reuters) - Home Depot Inc ::Home Depot- offering of $500 million of floating rate notes due June 5, 2020, $750 million of 1.800% notes due June 5, 2020 & $750 million of 3.900% notes due June 15, 2047.

Home Depot on conf call- Q1 drivers behind increase in big-ticket purchases were appliances, flooring and roofing

May 16 (Reuters) - Home Depot Inc :On conf call- Q1 online sales grew approximately 23%.On conf call- Q1 Interline sales growth outpaced the company average.On conf call- appliances, lumber and flooring had double-digit comps in Q1.On conf call- building materials, millwork, hardware, lighting, paint and outdoor garden grew below the company average in Q1.Commodity price inflation in lumber, building materials and copper positively impacted average ticket growth by about 75 basis points.In Q1, transactions over $900, which represent approximately 20% of sales, were up 15.8%.In Q1, drivers behind increase in big-ticket purchases were appliances, flooring and roofing.For the remainder of the fiscal year, intend to repurchase approximately $3.75 billion of outstanding stock.CFO- " while U.S. GDP forecasts are mixed, housing continues to be a growing asset class, and our sales thus far in May has been very good".CEO- have invested to take share in categories that overlap with key competitors who have been having challenges.

Home Depot posts Q1 earnings per share $1.67

May 16 (Reuters) - Home Depot Inc :The Home Depot announces first quarter results; updates fiscal year 2017 guidance.Q1 earnings per share $1.67.Q1 sales $23.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $23.76 billion.Q1 earnings per share view $1.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Home Depot Inc - company reaffirmed its fiscal 2017 sales growth guidance.Home Depot Inc - comparable store sales for Q1 of fiscal 2017 were positive 5.5 percent, and comp sales for U.S. stores were positive 6.0 percent.Home Depot Inc - company also raised its diluted earnings-per-share growth guidance for year.Home Depot - now 2017 expects diluted earnings-per-share growth after anticipated share repurchases of approximately 11.0 percent from fiscal 2016 to $7.15.Home Depot Inc sees fiscal 2017 comp sales will be up approximately 4.6 percent.FY earnings per share view $7.20, revenue view $99.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Home Depot says became aware of EPA investigation into co's compliance with lead-safe work practices in Jan

Home Depot Inc : Home Depot - in Jan 2017, co became aware of investigation by EPA's criminal investigation division into co’s compliance with lead-safe work practices .Home Depot says previously responded to civil document requests from several EPA regions; company cooperating with the EPA - SEC filing.

